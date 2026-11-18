Nutrition is a nuggety and complex subject, which people spend years studying and entire careers explaining, but for serious riders, understanding and refining their refueling requirements is just as important as getting every other element of training right. And the very first thing you need to appreciate is how essential it is to consume carbohydrates in order to maintain energy levels on longer rides, let alone multi-day tours.

When the body’s carb stores get low, it begins rely more heavily on fat oxidation, which quickly leads to a decline in performance. This is why teams and pro riders will invest a lot of time and money analysing their intake of carbs to get it just right. And, in the post-covid era, when the intensity of racing seemed to go up several gears, many now consume quantities of carbohydrates that would make most of us baulk. Or barf. Or both.

Because, while it can be tempting for performance-orientated amateur cyclists to simply replicate what they see WorldTour riders doing, without proper gut training that approach can end in discomfort, or even disaster (something that pro riders who are pushing the limits are not immune to either, as Tom Dumoulin discovered during the 2018 Giro d'Italia, when he was forced to take a costly and uncomfortable nature break).

And even if you avoid such a scenario, using a ‘more-is-more’ approach to carb consumption, particularly in the form of energy gels and drinks, can prove extremely expensive, and if you’re not getting any benefit from them, it’s a massive waste of money.

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Crunching the numbers

With carbohydrates, as any nutritionist worth their electrolytes will tell you, it’s less a question of how many you can scoff, than how much of the intake your body can actually put to good use, by oxidising and converting them into energy.

Traditionally, it was thought that an athlete engaged in an activity such as cycling could consume and use 1g of carbs per minute, so an intake of 60g per hour was recommended. Over time, sports scientists figured out that fructose – a structurally distinct sugar found in fruits, vegetables and honey – can be absorbed into the system and directed to the muscles via a different intestinal transporter. This made it possible to add an extra 30g per hour to the useful amount of carbs a cyclist could take on, by using a 2:1 glucose-to-fructose mix. Nutrition advice for cyclists changed, and 90g gels started appearing.

But teams and athletes didn’t stop there, and it’s very common now for riders to be taking on 120g of carbs per hour, with some smashing 140g or more. So, how are they making this work, and what learnings can the rest of us take from it?

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Whole Lotto carbs

For the last four years, Belgian WorldTour team Lotto-Intermarché have been working with scientists from Ghent University to explore, among other things, the limits of carbohydrate intake for cyclists.

In a recent research project, Lotto riders were directed to drink a liquid containing 140g of carbs each hour, while cycling a static bike for 180-minute. The mixture they were supping also contained special isotopes (variants of carbon atoms), which acted as traceable markers that allowed researchers to calculate exactly how much of the carbohydrate their body had properly ingested and put to good use.

“During exercise, the rider uses the carbohydrates, and the isotopes enter the body as well,” explains Dr Jan Boone, Professor of Exercise Physiology and Sports Nutrition at Ghent University. “We then collect the rider’s exhaled air, which contains these isotopes. Based on their quantity and the rate at which they are exhaled, we can calculate how much of the ingested carbohydrates the rider effectively uses.

“If we can increase the amount of carbohydrates a rider can absorb and use, they may be able to maintain their performance level for longer, including during the final hour of a race. In stage races, this could also have an impact on recovery ahead of the following day.”

Sadly, Lotto hasn't revealed what individual riders’ results were – we’d all love to see breakaway sensation Baptiste Veistroffer stats, after his performance at this year's Tour – but suffice to say, they were likely significantly more impressive than my own, when I did a similar test last year.

Back then I was disappointed to discover that my exogenous oxidation rate was just 59g per hour, meaning my body used less than half of the 120g of carbs I’d forced into it during the exercise. But maybe I was being a bit harsh on myself. I’m a completely different beast to Baptiste Veistroffer, after all.

If you just started fueling with 140g of carbs per hour as a recreational athlete, I can promise you that you'll be in the bathroom for the next two hours. Dr Kobe Vermeire, postdoctoral researcher at UGent and coach at Lotto-Intermarché

"More and more riders are taking more and more carbs, because they believe you need to be able to oxidise a lot of carbs at the end of a race to perform a high 5-minute power output." Dr Kobe Vermeire, postdoctoral researcher at UGent and coach at Lotto-Intermarché, told me.

"Everyone is now fueling at 110g or 120g per hour, but some are also doing 140g and 150g, and the scientific evidence on that is quite limited. Also, very importantly, the scientific evidence comes from recreational riders. Our athletes are more unique, they push high power and they are trained to consume a lot of carbs.

"With our athletes, we have been testing with 140g per hour. This is because they are pushing more power, so they use more calories, and they are more efficient in the way they use the carbs. What we are already seeing in our results is that there are individual differences."

Vermeire also stresses that more does not automatically mean better, saying: “Our athletes are super well-trained in tolerating the high carb intake. If you just started fueling with 140g of carbs per hour as a recreational athlete, I can promise you that you'll be in the bathroom for the next two hours.”

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Right, so how much is too much?

Andy Turner, a former elite rider with UCI team Swift Carbon Pro cycling, who now runs ATP Performance and specialises in nutrition and fuelling – says the amount of carbs that can be used by different riders varies massively, and it’s tricky to calculate amounts.

“Rider size used to be a way that people worked out what you needed to consume – so grams per kilo. But the effective gut length isn’t too dissimilar between taller and shorter riders, and that's the limiting factor.

“So then it comes down to personal tolerances and what you can build yourself up to. One rider I coach can quite comfortably consume 180g an hour in races, but they're working maybe at about 360 watts average for 2.5 hours.”

Who spares wins (Image credit: Getty Images) A big argument for taking on large amounts of carbohydrates is that it ‘spares’ your endogenous larder of carbs. We all store around 400–600g of carbs in our bodies, as glycogen in an endogenous store in our muscles and liver, and pre-ride ‘carb loading’ allows you to top-up that stash. However, riders quickly get through this internal larder, and without consuming more external ‘exogenous’ carbs, you will hunger flat.

While it’s universally accepted that burning carbohydrates is more oxygen efficient than burning fat, and that taking on carbs is vitally important before, during and after cycling, to fend off fatigue, raise glucose levels and aid recovery, that doesn't simply mean the more carbs you ingest, the better you will ride (or recover). Importantly, though, you can train your gut to be able to cope with more carbs.

“For someone just starting out, if they tried to do more than 60g an hour of glucose only, they'd probably feel a bit queasy,” says Turner. “But for someone who has been doing gut training work, they can push that amount up. That's where doing nutritional training interventions helps build tolerance. If you expose the body to greater levels of carbohydrate, you can increase the amount that is transported comfortably. It just has to be done gradually.

“At the other end of the scale, I've heard reports of the likes of Filippo Ganna and Josh Tarling pushing about 200g an hour. Being significantly larger and more powerful riders, their workload is using more energy and more carbohydrates. But you can get to a point of diminishing returns where, although you're consuming more, you're not using it. You might consume an additional 20g, but you're maybe only oxidising an extra 2g.

“It's difficult to work out when someone reaches that point without doing proper lab testing. But for those doing high-capacity racing, especially at higher power outputs, I think it is useful to try and push that limit as much as you comfortably can. But then you've got the practical elements. Even if your gut can cope with 180g an hour, that is a lot to carry and consume. You would have to take a lot of bottles or fill your pockets with sports supplements.”

It is worth pausing for a moment to visualise this. Carbs come in all kinds of forms, shapes and sizes (Andy admits that during his cycling days he often simply used bottles of sugary water and made sure to brush his teeth well), but to paint a picture, an average-sized banana contains about 24g of carbs. To get 120g into your system you would have to smash five bananas, every hour – something even the most dedicated Minion might struggle with. Obviously gels and drinks are easier to carry, but it all adds up.

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Mind the gap

Dr Ed Maunder, a senior lecturer at Auckland University, who specialises in human metabolism and exercise physiology, says the subject needs to be studied in more depth.

“There is good evidence that gut training reduces gastrointestinal discomfort when ingesting carbohydrates at very high rates during exercise,” he agrees. “And the importance of gut comfort for performance should not be underestimated. But whether gut training increases an athlete’s capacity to oxidise carbohydrates during exercise is less certain – very few studies have investigated this.

“There are a number of recent studies on ultra-high carbohydrate intakes during endurance exercise, with mixed effects on performance. However, the dose-response relationship between carbohydrate ingestion rates and endurance performance after gut training haven’t yet been examined, so we can’t say for sure whether gut training ‘unlocks’ performance benefits associated with high carbohydrate ingestion rates.

If you blow up your gut, you blow up your race Dr Ed Maunder, experimental human physiologist

“I think ultra-high carbohydrate ingestion rates during exercise are most interesting in the context of multi-day races, rather than one-off events. Grand Tour cyclists expend huge amounts of energy, and spend a substantial proportion of their time awake on the bike. So, it is quite possible that ingesting carbohydrates at very high rates during cycling – and tolerating it well – may confer benefits to these cyclists by helping them to better maintain their total daily energy balance.”

Again, though, Maunder urges amateur riders not to simply assume that they will get better results from consuming more carbs.

“Don’t try anything new on race-day,” he cautions. “If you are going to try ultra-high carbohydrate ingestion rates during competition, be clear on why you are doing it, and make sure you at least try it in training first.

“If you blow up your gut, you blow up your race. If you struggle with very high carbohydrate ingestion rates during exercise at competitive intensities, I wouldn’t push it.”

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Or try the app

After observing how effective carb-based fuelling varied so much from person to person, Turner developed an app he named Stem Notes (after the nutrition notes riders traditionally attached to their saddle stems), which launches this week, does a lot of the calculations for you.

“It sets the amount of carbohydrates on several key factors, starting with the biological sex of the individual, because women tend to oxidise a higher ratio of fats at the same given intensity,” he explains. “So percentage of critical power would be the same relative intense state, but it will be a different power number.”

“You've then got the total workload being conducted, and the relative intensity of that. Say you've got two riders doing their zone-2 ride, and one is a high-level WorldTour athlete. So, hypothetically, you’ve got Tadej Pogacar doing his 340 watts zone 2. Although he's probably going to be using quite a high percentage of fats, the fact remains that he's also working at a very high sustained workload, in terms of kilojoules, and he's going to need to use a lot of energy to produce that force.

“So, 340 watts is about 1200 kilojoules an hour, and that's 1200 calories an hour he’s burning through. Even assuming half of that is coming from fats, that leaves the rest of it coming from carbohydrates. It's about 600 kilojoules from carbohydrates and that's about 150g of carbs an hour being used. In terms of efficiency at that level, 25% would be high, so he would have to eat a lot.

“And then you've got a more amateur-level rider maybe riding at 170 watts. That's exactly half, so 600 kilojoules per hour. Even if they're using 60% of the carbohydrates they take in that's still around 90g of carbs an hour for a sustained long ride.

“If they tried to eat Pogacar levels, of 150g an hour, they would find themselves feeling, firstly, very sick. And secondly, they will have been consuming more than is actually needed. And if you're over carbing, you limit your capacity to burn fats, which is a useful effect of doing your sort of long, slow endurance rides.”

The takeaway

Inevitably, the search for marginal gains and magic elixirs goes on, and both scientists and athletes continue to experiment with even bigger hourly loads, with some studies seeming to indicate that there were benefits to be found in an ultra-high carbohydrate intake approach, especially for elite riders.

But the benefits for the average cyclist of adopting an ultra-high carbohydrate plan are poorly studied and little understood. For people cycling at a standard level, it’s better to stick to 60–90g of carb intake per hour. However there is a case for high-level amateurs to do some gut training, ideally with a coach, and use tools such as Turner’s new Stem Notes app to gradually up their intake, and monitor how their body puts it to good use on the bike.