Time-crunched training: 10 expert tips to make every second count

1. Why shouldn't time-crunched cyclists try to train like the pros?

Pros train 25–35 hours a week, with around 80% spent at easy intensity to build an aerobic base. That approach doesn't translate if you only have five or six hours available. Copy their easy rides and you may not create enough stimulus to improve; copy their hardest sessions and you risk fatigue without the same recovery. Pros train as their full-time job, while amateurs have to juggle work and family. Instead of copying elite programmes, apply the principles: train consistently, progress gradually and make every session count.

2. What is the biggest mistake time-poor riders make when trying to improve?

The biggest mistake is riding at the same "moderately hard" pace all the time. Exercise scientists often call this the 'grey zone' because it's too hard to promote recovery and aerobic development, but not hard enough to maximise fitness gains. It feels productive because you're tired afterwards, yet it often produces mediocre results. The second major mistake is underestimating recovery. Many amateur cyclists squeeze training around busy jobs, poor sleep and family commitments, then wonder why performance plateaus. Fatigue isn't always a sign of progress. Every ride should have a clear purpose, whether that's building endurance, improving high-intensity fitness or recovering from previous sessions. Purposeful training almost always beats simply accumulating miles.

3. For a rider with only five hours a week available, how should they train?

I'd prioritise two quality interval sessions and spend the rest riding easily. This could mean two 60–75-minute workouts with intervals such as four times eight minutes or repeated 30/15 efforts, plus an easy ride and, ideally, a longer weekend ride of several hours. That endurance session builds aerobic durability and helps sustain efforts. The formula is simple: make hard rides hard, easy rides easy, and focus on consistency. Progress week after week matters more than chasing the perfect session.

Latest Videos From Cycling Weekly Watch full video here:

4. Is more intensity the secret weapon for cyclists short on time?

To some extent, yes. The 80/20 model was developed from studies of endurance athletes training 15–20 hours a week. If you only have five hours, spending 80% of it riding easy may not provide enough stimulus to improve. Research suggests time-crunched cyclists can handle a greater proportion of high-intensity work, with a 60/40 or even 50/50 split is often effective. However, easy riding remains vital for recovery and aerobic fitness. The key is adapting your training balance to your available time rather than following ratios designed for professionals.

Meet the expert (Image credit: Sebastian Sitko) Professor Sebastian Sitko is an endurance coach, sports scientist and lecturer at the University of Zaragoza, Spain. He has coached more than 200 pro and amateur cyclists, triathletes and runners, combining academic expertise with experience as a keen cyclist and trail runner. He is the author of Cycling 2.0: Evidence-Based Training for Peak Performance on the Bike. sitkotraining.shop

5. How little training can you get away with and still get faster?

You probably need less training than you think to keep improving. Numerous studies have shown meaningful increases in VO2max, threshold power and overall fitness from just two or three structured sessions each week. Some of those workouts last only 30 to 40 minutes. Even two focused interval sessions can maintain – and gradually improve – fitness when performed consistently over months. That's the crucial point: fitness can't be banked by cramming huge training weeks together whenever you find spare time. A steady routine of three quality hours every week is almost always more effective than alternating between 10-hour weeks and complete inactivity. The minimum effective dose is surprisingly low, provided you stick to it.

6. Why is recovery the missing piece in most amateur training plans?

Recovery is where adaptation happens. Professional riders may sleep nine hours, nap and organise life around training, while amateurs juggle work, family and daily stress. Your body doesn't separate physical and psychological stress, so poor sleep, long hours and other pressures can reduce recovery capacity. That's why nutrition, sleep and rest days matter as much as intervals. Getting faster isn't just about doing more training; it's about recovering well enough to benefit from the training you've already completed.

7. Are power meters and apps making cyclists faster, or just more distracted?

Technology is incredibly useful when it supports training, but it becomes a problem when riders start training for the numbers instead of the physiological adaptations behind them. Power meters, heart-rate monitors and FTP testing all have genuine value. They help pace intervals, monitor progress and guide training intensity. The danger comes when riders obsess over daily fluctuations, repeat FTP tests too frequently or allow readiness scores to override common sense. Data should answer questions rather than create anxiety. For most busy cyclists, a straightforward plan executed consistently will deliver better results than endlessly analysing metrics. Use technology to make sure your easy rides stay easy and your hard rides are hard enough, then focus on riding.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future)

8. What are the 'junk miles' of modern cycling training?

Junk miles are rides that lack purpose; for example, rides spent in the 'grey zone'. Time-crunched riders should also be cautious about grinding away in sweet spot training if it leaves them too fatigued to complete genuinely high-quality interval sessions. Every ride should have a clear objective. If you can't explain why today's ride fits into your overall training, there's a good chance you're wasting valuable time.

9. How should riders structure their week, given competing priorities?

Decide which two sessions matter most – usually your interval workouts – and protect those wherever possible. Everything else can remain flexible. If an unexpected free hour appears, complete one of your key sessions. If you're short on time or feeling run down, choose an easy recovery ride instead. If you're exhausted, don't be afraid to take the day off. Success comes from completing two or three high-quality sessions every week, not from rigidly following a strict Monday to Sunday training calendar.

10. If you could give one evidence-based piece of advice to a time-crunched cyclist who wants to get faster, what would it be?

Consistency beats complexity every time, and the cyclists who improve most aren't necessarily the ones following the cleverest training plans; they're the ones who keep showing up, complete two or three purposeful sessions every week, recover properly and allow those small improvements to accumulate over months. Keep your hard rides hard, your easy rides easy and protect your routine above everything else. A good training plan that you can sustain all year will always outperform the perfect plan that leaves you burned out after three weeks.

THE FIVE-HOUR TRAINING WEEK

If you only have five hours a week to train, here is a minimalist plan to get you started:

Two quality sessions + easy volume = maximum gains

Session 1: Intervals (60–75min)

Build fitness with structured efforts such as 4 x 8min intervals or 30/15s. Make these sessions count.

Session 2: Hard effort (60–75min)

A second high-intensity workout helps improve VO2max and threshold power.

Session 3: Easy endurance ride (60–90min)

Keep the pace comfortable to support recovery and build aerobic fitness.

Session 4: Longer weekend ride (>3hr)

If time allows, this is your biggest opportunity to improve endurance. Make hard days hard, easy days easy, and repeat consistently.

This article was first published in the 27 August 2026 print edition of Cycling Weekly magazine – available to buy on the newsstand every Thursday (UK only) while digital versions are available on Apple News and Readly. Subscriptions through Magazine's Direct.