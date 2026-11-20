Hayley Preen finished second in the general classification behind Canyon DT Swiss ATR rider Nele Laing at Gravel Burn this year, making it a second successive overall podium finish at the event. What makes her achievement all the more impressive is the fact that she was riding the event without the support of a team – Laing had four teammates who helped close gaps and cover moves.

It’s been a good year for Preen with a podium at Big Sugar Gravel in the States, the South African National Gravel title, and a second-place finish on the Life Time Grand Prix general classification.



An all-rounder, Preen has enjoyed success on both mountain and road bikes and is a former African Continental and South African National Champion on the road, with National titles in the criterium and time trial formats, too.

Preen's mantra for Gravel Burn was pretty clear-cut: "I’m going to race every day as hard as I can, go for stage wins, and with that, try to close the gap to the lead.”

Latest Videos From Cycling Weekly Watch full video here:

Hayley Preen Pro Gravel Racer Age: 28

Raised: Cape Town, South Africa

Lives: Cape Town, South Africa

Height: 5’7”

Weight: 59kg

Rides for: Team Honeycomb 226ers

Best results: South African National Gravel Championship win (‘26), 3rd Big Sugar Gravel (‘26), African Continental Championship road race win (‘25)

(Image credit: Gravel Burn)

I’m going to race every day as hard as I can, go for stage wins, and with that, try to close the gap to the lead Hayley Preen

(Image credit: Fahwaaz Cornelius)

Preen is sponsored by Factor, and while she has a bouquet of options, she chose a 49cm Elara for Gravel Burn given the seven-stage race format and the wide, open expanses of the Karoo, where aerodynamics trumps weight-weenieism.



The Factor Elara is the raciest and fastest gravel bike in the range, inspired by the ultra-aero Factor One aero road bike. As such, it benefits from deep tube profiling and an unmistakable wide-set fork.

(Image credit: Fahwaaz Cornelius)

The Factor Elara is built around a SRAM AXS mullet groupset which combines Red AXS levers, cranks and a 44T chainring with an XX T-Type Eagle AXS rear mech and 10-52T cassette. While this configuration sacrifices a cog compared to the 13-speed Red XPLR AXS configuration, it still delivers the gearing needed for both high-speed open gravel roads and super-steep climbs.

(Image credit: Fahwaaz Cornelius)

One of the headline features of the Factor Elara is the Black Inc 64 wheels, which function as a complete system with the frameset. While you can fit the Elara with shallower Black Inc 46 wheels or pair it with another compatible brand, the bike was optimised around the 64mm-deep rim and 2.0in-wide tyres.

(Image credit: Fahwaaz Cornelius)

The deep rim profile is matched to a modern 30mm internal rim width (40mm external) and plays nicely with tyres up to 57mm (2.2in) – Preen has outfitted the wheels with 2.1in Maxxis Aspen ST 55C tyres.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Fahwaaz Cornelius)

The touchpoints are spearheaded by the Black Inc Aero Gravel Bar AB07 arrangement, measuring 38cm wide and matched to a 110cm stem. The build also includes a Selle Italia Boost Max saddle and Shimano XTR mountain bike pedals.



Black Inc also handles bottle cage duty, which is paired with hair ties to ensure retention over rougher terrain. The entire build is also outfitted with CeramicSpeed bearings in the BB, headset, and wheels.

(Image credit: Fahwaaz Cornelius)

Tech spec

Frameset: Factor Elara

Factor Elara Fork: Factor Elara

Factor Elara Cockpit: Black Inc Aero Gravel Bar AB07

Black Inc Aero Gravel Bar AB07 Seatpost: Factor aero-profile carbon

Factor aero-profile carbon Groupset: SRAM Red AXS/XX T-Type Eagle AXS, X-Sync Aero 44T/10-52T

SRAM Red AXS/XX T-Type Eagle AXS, X-Sync Aero 44T/10-52T Wheelset: Black Inc 64 Gravel

Black Inc 64 Gravel Tyres: 2.1in Maxis Aspen ST 55C

2.1in Maxis Aspen ST 55C Saddle: Selle Italia Boost Max