An all-out aero gravel affair: Hayley Preen's Factor Elara from Gravel Burn
The South African National Gravel Champion used a Factor Elara to tame the world's toughest gravel stage race
Hayley Preen finished second in the general classification behind Canyon DT Swiss ATR rider Nele Laing at Gravel Burn this year, making it a second successive overall podium finish at the event. What makes her achievement all the more impressive is the fact that she was riding the event without the support of a team – Laing had four teammates who helped close gaps and cover moves.
It’s been a good year for Preen with a podium at Big Sugar Gravel in the States, the South African National Gravel title, and a second-place finish on the Life Time Grand Prix general classification.
An all-rounder, Preen has enjoyed success on both mountain and road bikes and is a former African Continental and South African National Champion on the road, with National titles in the criterium and time trial formats, too.
Preen's mantra for Gravel Burn was pretty clear-cut: "I’m going to race every day as hard as I can, go for stage wins, and with that, try to close the gap to the lead.”
Age: 28
Raised: Cape Town, South Africa
Lives: Cape Town, South Africa
Height: 5’7”
Weight: 59kg
Rides for: Team Honeycomb 226ers
Best results: South African National Gravel Championship win (‘26), 3rd Big Sugar Gravel (‘26), African Continental Championship road race win (‘25)
Preen is sponsored by Factor, and while she has a bouquet of options, she chose a 49cm Elara for Gravel Burn given the seven-stage race format and the wide, open expanses of the Karoo, where aerodynamics trumps weight-weenieism.
The Factor Elara is the raciest and fastest gravel bike in the range, inspired by the ultra-aero Factor One aero road bike. As such, it benefits from deep tube profiling and an unmistakable wide-set fork.
The Factor Elara is built around a SRAM AXS mullet groupset which combines Red AXS levers, cranks and a 44T chainring with an XX T-Type Eagle AXS rear mech and 10-52T cassette. While this configuration sacrifices a cog compared to the 13-speed Red XPLR AXS configuration, it still delivers the gearing needed for both high-speed open gravel roads and super-steep climbs.
One of the headline features of the Factor Elara is the Black Inc 64 wheels, which function as a complete system with the frameset. While you can fit the Elara with shallower Black Inc 46 wheels or pair it with another compatible brand, the bike was optimised around the 64mm-deep rim and 2.0in-wide tyres.
The deep rim profile is matched to a modern 30mm internal rim width (40mm external) and plays nicely with tyres up to 57mm (2.2in) – Preen has outfitted the wheels with 2.1in Maxxis Aspen ST 55C tyres.
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The touchpoints are spearheaded by the Black Inc Aero Gravel Bar AB07 arrangement, measuring 38cm wide and matched to a 110cm stem. The build also includes a Selle Italia Boost Max saddle and Shimano XTR mountain bike pedals.
Black Inc also handles bottle cage duty, which is paired with hair ties to ensure retention over rougher terrain. The entire build is also outfitted with CeramicSpeed bearings in the BB, headset, and wheels.
Tech spec
- Frameset: Factor Elara
- Fork: Factor Elara
- Cockpit: Black Inc Aero Gravel Bar AB07
- Seatpost: Factor aero-profile carbon
- Groupset: SRAM Red AXS/XX T-Type Eagle AXS, X-Sync Aero 44T/10-52T
- Wheelset: Black Inc 64 Gravel
- Tyres: 2.1in Maxis Aspen ST 55C
- Saddle: Selle Italia Boost Max
Aaron is Cycling Weekly's Technical Editor. As the former editor of off.roadcc, tech editor of Cyclingnews and Bike Perfect, digital editor of Bicycling magazine and associate editor of TopCar, he's travelled the world writing about bikes and anything with wheels for the past 20 years - he’s tested thousands of bikes spanning road, gravel, mountain, and TT.
As a racer, he's completed stage races such as the Cape Epic, Berg and Bush, W2W, and Gravel Burn. On the road, he’s raced category 1, completed the Haute Route Alps, represented South Africa at the UCI Gran Fondo World Championships Road Race and Time Trial and is an accomplished eSports racer, too - having captained South Africa at the 2022, 2023 and 2024 UCI Cycling eSports World Championships.
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