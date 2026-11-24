In the late 1940s, the day you wheeled your Raleigh Record Ace (RRA) from your local bike shop was the day you knew you’d made it in life. Raleigh’s flagship model was a hugely desirable ‘clubman’s’ bike that, in a sense, encapsulated the public’s hopes for a brighter future, free from the horrors and constraints of the Second World War.

This beautifully preserved example is completely original, which is extraordinary for a bicycle almost 80 years old. Raleigh’s first RRA, which debuted in 1933, was highly successful in its day, but a decade on, it was showing its age.

(Image credit: Future)

So, during the war years, the brand developed a far superior successor, enlisting Bert James, then the 100-mile record holder, to tour Britain with a prototype just weeks after VE Day. Crafted with progressive geometry from Reynolds 531 tubing and featuring numerous lightweight components, it was aeons ahead of its predecessor.

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The timing was almost perfect. Britain was gripped by post-war optimism, and Percy Stallard’s rebellious 1942 mass-start race had injected renewed energy into road cycling. Raleigh played its Ace, which was received with rapturous delight by both press and public.

Richard Hoddinott Richard Hoddinott (The Velo Pages) is the owner of one of the most extensive bike collections in the UK. With over 100 bikes dating from the 1920s to the 1980s, and all preserved in as close to their original condition as possible.

"The RRA is the definitive British Clubman’s bike,” says current owner Richard Hoddinott of vintage specialists The Velo Pages, “a handmade flagship honed for the true enthusiast’s Sunday ride.

(Image credit: Future)

In a moment of weakness, I once sold the bike, but, realising my mistake, I eventually managed to buy it back. It must have lived a charmed life, as it’s astonishingly complete, all the way down to the saddle bag and toolkit.”

It wasn’t all plain sailing. Shortages meant Raleigh couldn’t fulfil orders until 1948, and a crippling post-war Purchase Tax pushed most builds over £40 – hard to stomach when average wages hovered around £6 per week. Nevertheless, the RRA thrived, setting the bar for British steel bikes until well into the 1980s.