The passenger service run by London cargo bike delivery company Pedal Me is poised to close due to costs related to new regulations on pedicabs in the city.

The regulations, introduced by Transport for London (TfL), come into effect on Friday, and require all pedicab services to have a paid-for licence for the first time.

The changes come as part of a clampdown on rogue rickshaw operators, which have been criticised for “rip-off fares, blaring music and unsafe behaviour”, Will Norman, London's walking and cycling commissioner, said in a statement.

Latest Videos From Cycling Weekly Watch full video here:

Pedal Me co-founder and CEO Ben Knowles estimates the checks and tests required for his 95 staff members to attain licenses would cost his company around £40,000 in the first year. Its passenger service makes around £2,000 gross profit a year.

“There needs to be regulation. We’re very supportive of regulation,” he told Cycling Weekly. “They just haven’t thought about companies that employ people.”

Knowles is now calling for a stay of execution to halt the regulations and force a reconsideration.

Pedal Me's passenger service is a small pillar of the business, but has been important in helping take immunocompromised people to hospital appointments. It was responsible for 168 journeys in the last 12 months.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“The upfront regulatory cost is completely beyond the bounds of either what is reasonable or what is possible for a small business operating in a sector where we’re competing with gig economy companies that are not paying their way and not paying their workers minimum wage,” Knowles says.

“We’d love to see TfL solving some of those problems, rather than cracking down on the good guys.”

Pedal Me's goods cargo service is unaffected by the regulations.

Rickshaws riders operate in London tourist hotspots. (Image credit: Getty Images)

TfL were granted powers to license and regulate pedicabs in London under the Pedicabs Act of 2024. As well as charging license fees, the new regulations also require competence tests and background checks for riders. Trip fares will be capped at a base of £5, plus £1 per minute, and a £3 charge for each additional passenger.

Knowles says the new license process “duplicates” checks that he already has in place in his business. “We do right-to-work checks, we do DBS checks, we have our own mechanisms for doing those things, and they work,” he says. “Overall, our training cost per year is about £80,000.”

He sees the issue of his service closing as threefold. “My first concern is those customers today and how they get looked after,” he says. “Second is what the long-term impact is on Pedal Me, because carrying passengers is a nice little status raiser for our work, and it helps us raise the standards in the organisation.

“Thirdly,” Knowles continued, “my fear is that, not only are they pushing out the small-scale services that could benefit London today, but they’re also blocking the future; we’re in an environment where Oxford Street is getting closed. It’s likely that more streets in London will become less accessible for motor vehicles, and we have an increasing need for alternatives to motor vehicle-based delivery services.”

(Image credit: Pedal Me)

A TfL statement published earlier this week said: “Regulating pedicabs will make them safer, ensuring that they are driven, maintained and operated in a professional manner.”

Cycling Weekly approached TfL for comment on Pedal Me's case.

Last week, Knowles called on his passenger service’s users to highlight its importance in emails to the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, who chairs the TfL board,

“There’s been so much support out there. I’ve been cc’d into 55-odd emails to the Mayor – probably more now,” he says.

“People feel like the Mayor and TfL are attacking this emblem for how things should be done: respecting workers’ rights, trying to help there be less driven trips in cities.”

A spokesperson for the Mayor of London told Cycling Weekly Pedal Me faces its own “business decision” as to whether it applies for a licence or not.

“Companies have had a significant transition window to adjust to regulation, with Pedal Me offered bespoke support to assist with the licensing process, which they have not taken up,” the spokesperson said.

“The costs of regulation are outweighed by the public safety benefits – these regulations have now been subject to three consultations (with a fourth targeted consultation on further enforcement options currently live).”

In response to the Mayor of London's spokesperson's comments, Knowles said: "As a director, I have a duty to make financially responsible decisions. TfL's rules mean that keeping the passenger service would cost up to £39,000 in the first year, around 20 times the £2,000 a year it makes in gross profit. Choosing to spend that wouldn't be a responsible decision, so in practice TfL's choices have made the decision for us."

Knowles and his colleagues are now “fighting tooth and nail” to force a reconsideration of the new regulations.

Pedal Me’s November newsletter laid the topic bare: “Barring a last-minute stay of execution by the Mayor, our passenger service will come to an end. Its last day will be 27 November.”

Pedal Me was founded in 2017. The company entered administration in 2024 due to debts, but was bought back by its shareholders.