100 jobs axed as Britain’s biggest bike courier firm enters administration

Administrators seeking buyers for Zedify's assets in coming weeks

Zedify
(Image credit: Zedify)
Tom Thewlis
By
published

Britain’s biggest cycle courier firm has been forced to axe more than 100 members of staff after plunging into administration, due to long term funding issues.

Zedify previously received backing from part of Barclays Bank but has still been unable to raise sufficient capital to continue operation. Outspoken Logistics Limited, trading as Zedify, has now appointed joint administrators with Interpath selling off the company’s assets.

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

