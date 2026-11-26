British boutique cycling kit brand Kostüme has bucked the Black Friday trend by not offering discounts, instead opening up to public investment.

The Bristol-based company is raising seed investment in order to expand into the wider performance apparel market, it announced on Thursday.

"The past five years have been brutal for the apparel industry – and not just cycling apparel," Kostüme founder, Ed Bartlett, said in a statement.

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"Discounting is the symptom, not the disease. We don’t shun Black Friday to virtue signal. We’ve simply built a business that shows there is a better way. This seed round is about demonstrating just how far that model can go. We're not building another cycling apparel brand. We're challenging the economics of the entire apparel industry."

"The industry has spent years training its customers to wait for the inevitable discounts, and now seems surprised it can no longer sell enough at full price," Bartlett told Cycling Weekly. "Meanwhile, consumers are complaining about falling product standards, whilst reinforcing the cause through their buying habits. It's a vicious circle. The real innovation we need isn't another 'breakthough' aero fabric or edgy collab. It's a better business model."

The brand, founded in 2020, is not an ordinary mass-market kit company, instead selling its Italian-made apparel in limited-edition preorder-only batches, manufactured against actual customer demand.

According to Kostüme, this means that they can "practically eliminate" the margin loss of discounting, aggressive paid ad campaigns and high levels of returns.

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The kit was warn to success by Dr Sarah Ruggins this year, as the ultra-rider broke the world record for cycling the length of Europe, riding from Tarifa in southern Spain to Nordkapp in Norway, in 13 days, 20 hours and 27 minutes. Next year, she will aim to break the round-the-world record.

The second round of seed investment was launched on Crowdcube this week. There are various tiers of investment, which gain you different rewards, along with a potential return. For example, if you put in £250, you receive priority notification of new batches, content and events, a quarterly investor-only update, and a Kostüme sticker pack.

The pitch reads: "With a product range proven across multiple endurance world records, perfect product review scores and awards, Kostüme is challenging the conventions of performance apparel. Our preorder batch model means no speculative stock or discounting, and we reinvest the savings in our products. Triple-digit growth, customers in 41 countries and 57% of revenue from returning customers."