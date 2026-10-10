How to watch Il Lombardia 2026: Everything you need to live stream the final Monument of the season

Il Lombardia, the 239km spectacle through the hills of northern Italy, is now upon us to draw the curtain on this year's Monuments.

Nicknamed the 'Race of the Falling Leaves' for its autumn place in the calendar, it is the final and third oldest of the five Monuments, which also include Milan San-Remo, Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

This year's edition of Il Lombardia is the 120th, and a stacked field is turning up for the occasion. In fact, due to the absence of the injured Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), winner of the last five editions in a row, there's set to be a new champion on the finish line in Como.

Il Lombardia 2026: Need to Know Free Streams: SBS (Australia), Rai (Italy), RTBF and VRT (Belgium)

SBS (Australia), Rai (Italy), RTBF and VRT (Belgium) Watch Anywhere: Unlock your free stream with NordVPN (75% off)

Among the riders vying for that crown are last year's runner-up Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA CGM) and Tom Pidcock (Pinarello Q36.5).

The newly minted world champion Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) is also on the start list, and still searching for his first victory in the rainbow jersey. He came close at the Coppa Agostini last Sunday, losing out in a photo finish.

Swapping start and finish towns from last year, this edition of Il Lombardia will depart from Bergamo and arrive in Como, on a 239km course that's a negligible 2km shorter.

There's 4,600m of climbing, including the famous Madonna del Ghisallo with around 60km to go, and two ascents of the punchy San Fermo della Bataglia in the final 30km.

Below, Cycling Weekly has put together all the key information on broadcasters and live streams so you can watch Il Lombardia wherever you are.

Quick guide to watching Il Lombardia

Can I watch Il Lombardia 2026 for free?

Yes, free Il Lombardia coverage is available in Australia and across Europe, including Italy and Belgium.

The race is being shown on SBS in Australia, Rai in Italy, and on two channels in Belgium: the french-speaking RTBF and Dutch VRT.

All four options have online streaming options: SBS On Demand, RaiPlay, RTBF's Auvio and VRT's Sporza.

Coverage is geo-restricted, so if any of these channels would be your usual port of call but you're not in Australia, Italy or Belgium, you'll need a VPN – more on that below.

How to watch Il Lombardia while abroad

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions these days, which means they only work in certain countries. But being locked out of the races is a thing of the past thanks to a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security software that can alter your device's location, so you can unblock your usual streaming services, even when you're abroad.

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How to watch Il Lombardia 2026 in the UK

In the UK, the race is being shown live on TNT Sports 3, one of Warner Bros. Discovery's premium sports channels. Check the schedule here.

The coverage will also be available to live stream online and on mobile devices via HBO Max, with a package price of £30.99 per month or £25.99 per month if you sign up for a 12-month term.

How to watch Il Lombardia 2026 in the US and Canada

For North American viewers, this year's coverage of Il Lombardia is split across HBO Max in the US and FloBikes in Canada.

HBO Max starts at $18.49 per month for a plan that includes live sports, though you'll get more for your money if you sign up for a longer period, or bundle your subscription with Disney+ and Hulu.

FloBikes in Canada is CA$49.99 a month, but that almost halves to CA$17.99 a month if you commit to an annual subscription (priced at $215.88 for 12 months).

How to watch Il Lombardia 2026 in Australia

In Australia, Il Lombardia will be shown for free on SBS, the country's national public broadcaster.

You will need an account if you are going to watch online on SBS On Demand with a valid Australian postcode also required.

▶︎ Read More: How to watch cycling for free in 2026

Il Lombardia 2026 start and finish times

Swipe to scroll horizontally Race Date Start Finish Distance Type Estimated schedule (BST) Il Lombardia 10 October Bergamo Como 239km Hilly 10am-3:45pm