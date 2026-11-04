'A rider with enormous talent' – 21-year-old Brit steps up to WorldTour with EF Education-EasyPost

Twenty-one-year-old Tomos Pattinson has become the latest British rider to step up to the top tier of professional road cycling, the WorldTour.

The junior Liège-Bastogne-Liège winner has signed a deal to graduate from EF Education-EasyPost’s development team, where he spent this season, to its senior squad from 2027.

Pattinson was previously part of Visma-Lease a Bike’s development team, having begun his career with Halesowen Cycling Club and later Tofauti Everyone Active.

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“I’m looking forward to getting started with EF Education-EasyPost next season. Since I was a kid, I’ve been watching cycling, and being a pro cyclist, being able to call yourself a pro cyclist, is really cool,” Pattinson said in a press release shared by EF.

“I like the Cannondale bikes, too. I’ve raced on them when I was a junior, and [EF] was definitely the place that I wanted to be when it came to joining the WorldTour.”

Pattinson, who is from Dudley in the West Midlands, announced his talent aged 17 when he won the junior Liège-Bastogne-Liège in 2023.

The following year, he won the under-23 time trial at the British National Road Championships, beating riders four years older than him.

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Pattinson became the British under-23 time trial champion in 2024. (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix)

He joined EF Education-Aevolo at the start of 2026, and went on to race some of the under-23 calendar’s biggest events with the team this season, including: the Giro d’Italia Next Gen, Tour de l’Avenir, and Il Lombardia Under-23. He has also ridden with the senior squad at stage races such as the Tour of Provence and the Tour of Austria.

“I’ve raced a lot with the WorldTour team throughout the year, so I’ve gained a lot from that and become more mature,” Pattinson said. “When it came to learning how to race with a radio, or just feeding off what the older riders were telling me, it was great to be part of that environment.”

Former EF rider turned head of scouting Sebastian Langeveld described Pattinson as “a rider with enormous talent”.

“When he’s going well, he’s a super strong addition for the team,” Langeveld said. “I think we can develop a lot of his skills over the coming years, and he can go long in breaks and be a strong all-rounder who can help the team.

“We’re really pleased to have him on board for the future. We’ve not seen the best of him yet, so it’s a really exciting move for him and the team.”

Pattinson joins fellow Britons Noah Hobbs, Max Walker and new signing Tao Geoghegan Hart in EF’s WorldTour roster for 2027.