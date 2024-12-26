'It feels almost like a dream, it’s what I’ve always wanted' - Eilidh Shaw on her journey from the National Road Series to the cusp of the WorldTour

CW's domestic rider of the year Eilidh Shaw on her journey from the CiCLE Classic to the UAE

Eilidh Shaw riding for Alba Development Road Team
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Adam Becket
By
published
Features

Eilidh Shaw is on her way to the top of cycling aged just 19. In 2024, her first full year as an elite cyclist, she became the first woman to win both the National Road Series and National Circuit Series – making her the clearcut choice for Cycling Weekly’s domestic rider of the year.

The Scot now moves to the UAE Development Team, putting her on the ladder to the full UAE Team ADQ Women’s WorldTour squad. “It feels almost like a dream, it’s what I’ve always wanted,” Shaw explained by video call from her home just outside Glasgow. “It’s what I’ve always worked for since I started out racing, and now I’m super excited to get on with it.”

