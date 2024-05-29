Anna Shackley becomes sports director after heart issues force early retirement

23-year-old takes on role with Alba Development Road Team following cardiac arrhythmia diagnosis

Anna Shackley in a GB jersey
(Image credit: Pauline Ballet/SWpix.com)
Tom Davidson
By
published

Recently retired pro Anna Shackley has taken on a new role as a sports director after ending her road career last month, aged just 22. 

The highly-rated Scot, a World Championships bronze medallist in the under-23 road race, was forced to retire early due to heart irregularities

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

Latest
