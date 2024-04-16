Promising Scottish rider Anna Shackley forced to retire from cycling at 22

SD Worx-Protime rider leaves cycling due to cardiac arrhythmia

Anna Shackley in a GB jersey
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Adam Becket
By Adam Becket
published

Anna Shackley has been forced to retire from cycling due to a cardiac arrhythmia, it was revealed on Tuesday.

The Scottish SD Worx-Protime rider finished second at the Tour de l'Avenir Femmes last year and was a former under-23 British time trial champion. She was also third in the under-23 category at the World Championships last August, in her home city of Glasgow.

