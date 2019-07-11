Dylan Teuns rises to glory as Julian Alaphilippe loses yellow jersey on stage six of Tour de France 2019

Dylan Teuns rose to a magnificent victory atop La Planche des Belles Filles as the yellow jersey slipped away from Julian Alaphilippe despite a desperate fight.

The glory went to the breakaway as Teuns (Bahrain-Merida) and Guilio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) outlasted 12 other escapees to fight for victory at the summit of the brutal climb, with the Belgian riding Ciccone off his wheel in the final 50 metres.

Disappointment at missing out on the stage win was short lived for Ciccone however, as he stole the yellow jersey from the hands of Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck – Quick-Step), now leading the race by just six seconds.

Alaphilippe climbed with the best in the general classification group, but his Quick-Step team were unable to bring the breakaway back within a manageable advantage, and despite a last-ditch attack on the gravelled final kilometre the Frenchman couldn’t keep the jersey.

Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) proved himself the best of the GC riders on the day, launching an all-out attack inside the final kilometre, catching Alaphilippe to finish fourth on the stage.

Thomas leapfrogs his team-mate Egan Bernal by four seconds, now sitting fifth overall.

Results

Tour de France 2019, stage six: Mulhouse to La Planche des Belles Filles (160.5km)

1. Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida

2. Guilio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

3. Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert

General classification after stage six

1. Guilio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo