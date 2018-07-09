Who’s out of the Tour de France after stage two?

Keep up to date with who has withdrawn from this year's Tour de France

With three weeks of racing and thousands of kilometres to cover, sporting events don’t come tougher than the Tour de France.

Last year’s race saw major withdrawals early on due to a wet opening time trial in Düsseldorf, with Alejandro Valverde and Ion Izagirre both crashing out on the first day, before Peter Sagan became the race’s most high-profile non-finisher after he was abandoned on stage four.

As usual, the first two stages of the 2018 Tour de France have seen numerous crashes, with the final 20km of stage one seeing time losses for many of the GC contenders, while Lawson Craddock (EF Education First-Drapac) suffered the most serious crash which saw him suffer a minor fractured vertebrae and require stitches above his left eye.

However the first abandon of the race was not due to a crash, with Tsgabu Grmay (Trek-Segafredo) climbing off with 95km to go on stage two with his team saying that he was suffering from “severe abdominal pain”.

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) was the other man who abandoned following a crash with slightly under 40km remaining on the stage to La Roche-sur-Yon.

That leaves 174 riders still in the race, with 19 stages remaining until the race reaches Paris on July 29.

Stage two abandonments

Tsgabu Grmay (Trek-Segafredo) – Illness

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) – Crash

Stage one abandonments

None

This page will be updated as the race progresses