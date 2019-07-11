Pro bike: Geraint Thomas’s Pinarello Dogma F12

It’s taken Pinarello another two years to bring out the Dogma F12 after the launch of the Dogma F10, on which Thomas won last year’s Tour de France. In that time, Pinarello says that it’s improved the aerodynamics, saving 8 watts at 40kph, and made the frameset stiffer and lighter too.

Plus it’s brought the disc brake frameset’s weight down to just 20g more than the rim brake bike, although Team Ineos are still riding with rim brakes.

As well as the matt black carbon to gloss burgundy fade of the frameset, Thomas has a small welsh dragon sitting on his head tube, but otherwise the frame is decoration-free.

There’s a new Most Talon integrated bar and stem, that helps shave weight off the Dogma F12 and routes all cables internally apart from the front brake. With external cabling alone adding up to 5 watts of drag to a typical bike, there’s a significant aero benefit to hiding them out of the wind.

Thomas’s bike, like Julien Alaphilippe’s Specialized S-Works Tarmac, is kitted out with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 mechanicals. Thomas uses 175mm cranks and a 53/39 chainset with an 11-28 cassette.

Thomas’s saddle is 787mm above the bottom bracket and he has a long 130mm stem, that’s slammed for an aggressive riding position. The seatpost is Pinarello’s custom F12 aero design and it’s capped with a Fizik Arione saddle.

When we previewed Thomas’s bike, it was kitted out with the Dura-Ace tubular wheels which Team Ineos and before them Team Sky usually ride. But once the road heads up, Team Ineos are swapping their wheels out for Lightweight Meilenstein Obermayer tubs, which weigh just 935g.

Tyres are 25mm Continental Pro Ltd tubulars. They’re just for the sponsored pro teams, so don’t try to find them in your local bike store.