March’s Tech of the Month: Giant Defy, Specialized 3D printed saddle and much more

Specialized Mirror 3D printed saddle

Specialized’s new Mirror saddle isn’t secret, we’ve known about it since the summer of 2019 but not many people have seen it.

In fact, it doesn’t even have a release date yet, or a price tag for that matter. Using Carbon, a company based in San Francisco that has previously printed saddles for Fizik and soles for Adidas, Specialized has managed to make the Mirror, which has different densities depending on how you sit.

Although not confirmed, we’d predict that the end result of this technology is a completely customisable saddle 3D printed to your specification based on your Retul fit.

Silca Ypsilon home tool set £110

This month Michella has brought a Silca Ypsion Y tool. Silca is a purveyor of luxury tools and at £110 the Ypsilon certainly falls into that camp. It features a magnetic quarter inch collet that’s removable and can be replaced with multiple different tool heads.

Bontrager Comp and Elite pedals £54.99/£84.99

Bontrager isn’t usually a company you’d associate with pedals which is probably why they’ve piggybacked off the Look system, using the same cleats. However, costing £54.99 and £84.99 respectively they offer both a decent entry and upgrade option, featuring a tension adjustment screw as well as a bash plate (made of different materials depending on the level of pedal).

Bike of the month: Giant Defy Advanced 1 £2199

The Defy is Giant’s endurance bike that has been erring towards the do-it-all market for some time now. Much like the Trek Domane, it features wide tyres (32mm) with room for up to 35mm tyres, a clear nod to taking the bike off-road.

Elsewhere, the bike uses a D-Fuse seatpost to take the sting out of the road. The frame is made out of Giant’s Advanced grade carbon fibre and uses an OverDrive steerer for increased stiffness.

The Giant Defy Advanced 1 retails at £2199.