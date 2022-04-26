Fabian Cancellara announces launch of new Swiss ProTeam for 2023

Fabian Cancellara has announced the launch of Tudor Pro Cycling Team for 2023, a Swiss-based outfit partnered with watch manufacturer Tudor as the title sponsor.

The seven-time Monument winner will take ownership of Continental level team Swiss Racing Academy, with the intention to register them as a ProTeam next season. If successful, this will make Tudor Pro Cycling Team Switzerland's first professional cycling team since 2016, when UCI WorldTeam IAM Cycling folded.

Speaking in a press conference before the start of the Tour de Romandie, Cancellara discussed the launch of the new team, highlighting the lack of opportunities Swiss riders have had without a team competing professionally during the intervening period.

“A great day to be able to announce this new adventure of the Tudor Pro Cycling Team," Cancellara said.

"We start from the Swiss Racing Academy, which already competes in many races, but from today everything changes. Today is a great day with great motivation for the future. It is a project focused on and born from Swiss cycling, even if we will not only have Swiss riders.

"We lacked a project of this type in our country, which could also give continuity to the young people of the Swiss Racing Academy, trying to entice other young people to approach cycling.

"Obviously, we are ready to be invited, perhaps to races such as the Tour of Romandie and the Tour of Switzerland, but we want to take the time to build because companies don't become millionaires in one day, we always need time and patience," he concluded.

Cancellara has supported Swiss Racing Academy as a mentor for a few years now, but moving into ownership of the team doesn't mean he will take an active role as manager or director. Instead, he believes he is best suited to own the team, allowing others to perform the aforementioned roles.

“I'm not the trainer, I'm not the sports director, definitely. So my role will be as the owner,” Cancellara said.

“I think my experience over the last few years, with my company and also with this mentoring with Swiss Racing Academy show me that this is a role that I fit into.”