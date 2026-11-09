'I think it’s just disrespectful' – Controversy at European Cyclo-cross Championships as Luxembourg files complaint over relegation

Luxembourg's cycling federation has filed a complaint after its rider, Marie Schreiber, was relegated from first to second at the UEC European Cyclo-cross Championships on Sunday.

The 23-year-old crossed the line first ahead of Dutchwoman Lucinda Brand in Zeddam, but was judged to have irregularly sprinted by the UCI commissaires, and therefore Brand was awarded the European title. In the aftermath, Schreiber refused to attend the podium ceremony, describing the decision as "disrespectful".

On Monday, the Fédération du Sport Cycliste Luxembourgeois (FSCL) revealed that it had complained to the race organiser, the Union Européenne de Cyclisme (UEC). A statement said: "The FSCL is calling for the race standings to be determined based on the order in which the riders crossed the finish line." The decision lies with cycling's governing body, the UCI, however.

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Brand and Schreiber came to the finish line together after the tough race, with Schreiber sprinting from the front to what looked like victory. However, the latter was judged to have moved to her left and closed Brand out illegally.

"We reviewed the footage and both me and Lucinda said our views," Schreiber said post-race. "Lucinda said I did nothing wrong, she couldn’t have passed anyway, so I think it’s really thankful that she said this, but it doesn’t change the commissaires’ decision.

"It’s a sprint after 50 minutes of all out racing, you come with 190 heart rate, I change my gear, I saw I moved a little bit to the left, but then I think if every person watches the race you know this moving around it’s normal. I did not close the door on purpose or anything, Lucinda knows this and she also said it.

"I think it’s disrespectful to steal the biggest moment of my career just for this because I think for being fair everyone knows I won, if it would have been decided by two centimetres I can argue with them I can understand, but like this I think it’s just disrespectful to be honest."

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Her SD Worx-Protime coach and former world champion Sanne Cant told Sporza: "It is the most ridiculous reaction I have ever heard,."

It was Brand's second European title, after 2021, and third place went to Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado, also of the Netherlands.