'I've watched the footage hundreds of times' – Giulio Ciccone demands to see more proof of photo finish verdict at European Championships

Giulio Ciccone has questioned the verdict of the photo finish in Sunday’s men’s road race at the European Championships, where he was judged to have lost out to Belgium's Remco Evenepoel by a hair’s breadth.

The Italian posted on Instagram on Monday afternoon saying he had doubts about the decision, and demanding to see the photo finish image “on the actual finish line”.

“The title was awarded by a margin of 0.0028 seconds – that’s 2.8 thousandths of a second,” he wrote.

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“I’ve watched the available footage hundreds of times and, in the shots where the finish line is visible, I keep seeing a sequence of events that I cannot reconcile with that verdict.”

Ciccone added that he had spoken on Monday morning with race officials and technical experts from his federation, who explained to him how the photo finish equipment works.

“I’m not asking for another explanation,” he said. “I’m asking to see the photo finish that corresponds exactly to the actual finish line.

“I would like to be able to see, beyond any doubt, our two bikes crossing the exact point at which, according to the regulations, the finish is determined. Because if a European title is decided by 2.8 thousandths of a second, I think it is fair to ask that that very moment be shown with the same precision with which the result was determined.”

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The Lidl-Trek rider took to the podium to accept his silver medal after the race, and later told Cycling Pro Net he was “really, really disappointed” by the result.

He has since been clear not to discredit Evenepoel, the declared winner, who he said on Instagram was “the strongest rider” on the day. “I have enormous respect for him, and that has never been in doubt,” he said.

“I am not asking for a television replay to replace the photo finish. I am not questioning Remco’s merit or the extraordinary race he rode. I am asking for something very simple: to see the photo-finish at the actual finish line.

“If that image confirms the verdict, there will be nothing more to say. But until I am shown that evidence, for me it remains a question to which I have not yet received an answer.”

Cycling Weekly contacted the organiser of this year’s UEC European Championships for a response to Ciccone’s comments. A spokesperson for the UEC said: "We have two photo-finish systems (left and right of the finish line), so there are two separate images. We showed both images to the Italian team and also explained to them how the photo-finish system works."

The UEC also provided both of their photo finish images, which are published below.

(Image credit: UEC)

(Image credit: UEC)