UEC European Road Championships 2026 elite time trial start times

After a weekend of thrilling racing that brought us victories from Demi Vollering and Remco Evenepoel – the latter which threw up a controversy that is still reverberating – the moment has come for the time triallists to ply their trade in the UEC European Road Championships in Slovenia.

Both elite women's and men's events will be held on Wednesday 7 October on the same 22.1km lap that served as the finish circuit for the weekend's road races. It starts and finishes in Šenčur, around 20km north of the capital, Ljubljana.

Anyone who watched the weekend's elite road races will remember that there is a significant climb halfway round, so this is no pan-flat course for the heavy powerhouses. In the women's event, which takes place first, starting at 14:30 CET, it's difficult to see past new world champion Marlen Reusser of Switzerland, although Demi Vollering and Franziska Koch will both be there to keep her honest.

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The men's event, which kicks off at 16:15 CET, feels more open, with home rider Primož Roglič, Stefan Küng (Swi) and Jakob Söderqvist (Swe) lining up with a chance. Of the riders who rode the recent Worlds time trial in Montréal, the Swede is the highest place in fifth, but that was a much flatter course.

European Championships elite women's time trial start times (all times CET)

14:30 Eleftheria Giachou (Gre)

14:31 Anja Perović (Srb)

14:32 Alina Abramenka (Blr)

14:33 Bríet Kristý Gunnarsdóttir (Isl)

14:34 Valeriya Kononenko (Ukr)

14:35 Beatriz Roxo (Por)

14:36 Gergana Stoyanova (Bul)

14:37 Varvara Fasoi (Gre)

14:38 Nina Berton (Lux)

14:39 Sandrine Tas (Ned)

14:40 Lauren Dickson (Gbr)

14:41 Marie Schreiber (Lux)

14:42 Yuliia Biriukova (Ukr)

14:43 Steffi Häberlin (Sui)

14:44 Alessia Vigilia (Ita)

14:45 Nika Bobnar (Slo)

14:46 Juliette Berthet (Fra)

14:47 Lieke Nooijen (Ned)

14:48 Lotte Claes (Bel)

14:49 Dominika Włodarczyk (Pol)

14:50 Cédrine Kerbaol (Fra)

14:51 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita)

14:52 Franziska Koch (Ger)

14:53 Demi Vollering (Ned)

14:54 Marlen Reusser (Sui)

European Championships elite men's time trial start times (all times CET)

16:15 Albion Kastrati (Kos)

16:16 Nofal Nuriyev (Aze)

16:17 Samet Bulut (Tur)

16:18 Kristinn Jónsson (Isl)

16:19 Ghennadii Morgun (Mol)

16:20 Borislav Palashev (Bul)

16:21 Catalin Buta (Rou)

16:22 Dávid Kaško (Svk)

16:23 Axel Källberg (Swe)

16:24 Miloš Lazarević (Srb)

16:25 Heorhii Antonenko (Ukr)

16:26 Tiago Antunes (Por)

16:27 Mathieu Kockelmann (Ger)

16:28 Blerton Nuha (Kos)

16:29 Andreas Miltiadis (Cyp)

16:30 Miguel Heidemann (Ger)

16:31 Aivaras Mikutis (Ltu)

16:32 Rainer Kepplinger (Aut)

16:33 Marco Frigo (Ita)

16:34 Sander De Pestel (Bel)

16:35 Burak Abay (Tur)

16:36 Filip Maciejuk (Pol)

16:37 Sjoerd Bax (Ned)

16:38 János Pelikán (Hun)

16:39 Alex Kirsch (Lux)

16:40 Maxime Decomble (Fra)

16:41 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus)

16:42 Felix Großschartner (Aut)

16:43 Mathias Vacek (Cze)

16:44 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel)

16:45 Marco Brenner (Ger)

16:46 Mauro Schmid (Sui)

16:47 Bruno Armirail (Fra)

16:48 Michał Kwiatkowski (Pol)

16:49 Nelson Oliveira (Por)

16:50 Jan Tratnik (Slo)

16:51 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita)

16:52 Iván Romeo (Spa)

16:53 Mikkel Bjerg (Den)

16:54 Primož Roglič (Slo)

16:55 Callum Thornley (Gbr)

16:56 Kasper Asgreen (Den)

16:57 Stefan Küng (Sui)

16:58 Jakob Söderqvist (Swe)