Marlen Reusser defended her elite women’s time-trial title with a measured effort over the 39.2km course in Montréal, overcoming a spirited Zoe Bäckstedt, who finished an impressive second place on her senior Worlds debut.

Briton Bäckstedt led through the first two intermediate checks before the experienced Swiss rider turned the tide on the young pretender, winning in a time of 50:24, 40 seconds ahead.

Germany’s Franziska Koch finished in third place ahead of Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy) and Cédrine Kerbaol (France)

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Reusser paced her time-trial to perfection, defending the title she won last year in Kigali, Rwanda, with an average speed just shy of 47km/h.

On a flat course, Reusser powered over the long, straight sections, but held something back for a tricky last kilometre which featured a tough drag to the line. The Swiss put almost 30 seconds into Bäckstedt at the very end.

Reusser was delighted to take the win, especially as the race took place on her 35th birthday.

"It's a good present. I also thought, if I win or not, anyway I have something to celebrate," the Movistar rider said afterwards.

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She commented on the length of the course, which was around double the distance of any other time-trial in the WorldTour this season. Despite her experience, Reusser was unclear on how to pace her effort.

"It made me really nervous. On one hand I really was looking forward to it because it has so many challenges, technical aspects, which makes it much more interesting to ride," she said.

"But from the side of pacing and understanding how fast you should go and how you should also cope with these challenges on the way, I was really nervous and I wasn't really sure because we don't have time trials like this often."

"Until an hour ago I was not 100% sure and also on the course I was not 100% sure," Reusser added.

Last off the start-ramp, Reusser came into the race as the favourite to retain her title. However, she said that she didn't feel pressure.

"I always tell myself there is no pressure. [Winning] should be something that is so difficult each time, no matter if you won before or not. It's a challenge each time again.

"It's always the same pressure because I think many of us are here to win and we do a lot and especially many people around us do a lot...We shouldn't have the pressure because it's sport. It's about trying to win and fighting."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How it Happened

The elite women’s time-trial kicked off the 99th UCI Road World Championships in Montréal, with a 39.2km flat and quite technical course that started and finished at Avenue du Parc.

45 riders representing 34 nations took to the start-line, ranging from the world’s most proficient time-triallists to those proudly representing their nations, but some way short of the level required to challenge for the rainbow jersey.

After the early riders had concluded their runs, it was the USA’s Taylor Knibb who set the first time of consequence, completing the course in 52:43, more than three minutes faster than everyone else by that point. However, the big hitters already on the road behind.

Lotte Claes (Belgium) improved on Knibb’s time. Then, Polish rider Dominka Włodarczyk set the first time that would eventually climb into the top-10. British rider Anna Morris came over the line shortly after, eventually finishing in 16th with a time of 53:21.

Further down the course, the favourites had started. Bäckstedt pipped Kerbaol at the first check. Reigning champion Reusser couldn’t match the young Brit, and trailed by ten seconds back in fifth, while Demi Vollering (Netherlands) was off the pace 34 seconds behind and would eventually finish eighth.

Germany’s Koch finished strongly to put in the first time that would challenge for the medals, taking more than a minute on leader Włodarczyk, finishing in 51:09.

Bäckstedt was six seconds ahead of Koch at the second time check and seven ahead of Kerbaol. Behind the Brit, Vollering was 58 seconds down, but Reusser had reduced her deficit to two seconds after 21.9km had been completed.

The Briton extended her lead over Koch slightly at the third check, moving eight seconds ahead.

However, at the 29km mark, Reusser had turned the tables, moving 13 seconds ahead of Bäckstedt and 22 in front of Koch.

The Swiss powered through the final section to win her second world title by 40 seconds, as Bäckstedt and Koch took the final steps on the podium.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Results

World Championships Elite Women's time-trial - Montréal > Montréal (39.2km)

1. Marlen Reusser, Switzerland, in 50:24

2. Zoe Bäckstedt, Great Britain, +40s

3. Franziska Koch, Germany, +45s

4. Elisa Longo Borghini, Italy, +50s

5. Cédrine Kerbaol, France, +1:10

6. Lotte Kopecky, Belgium, +1:47

7. Antonia Niedermaier, Germnay, +1:49

8. Demi Vollering, Netherlands, +1:49

9. Dominika Włodarczyk, Poland, +1:59

10. Vittoria Guazzini, Italy, +2:05