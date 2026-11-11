'Giving drivers a helpful heads-up' – Garmin collabs with Waze to alert motorists to nearby cyclists, here's what we think

Cyclists could be set to become a feature on in-car displays, following an announcement between Garmin and the Waze navigation app aimed at alerting drivers to nearby riders.

Those with LiveTrack-compatible Garmin Edge computers can opt-in to the feature, which then sees them appear as moving icons on the in-car on-screen road map.

Location sharing is "temporary and session-based" for privacy, and riders' personal details will not be displayed on Waze.

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The collaboration is the first of its kind, says Garmin, whose VP of consumer sales and marketing Susan Layman says it will make for a more connected experience for road users.

“Garmin is well-known in the cycling industry for its safety-focused products and features, and we are excited to work with Waze to bring this unique feature to cyclists and drivers alike. By increasing awareness between cyclists and motorists, this new tool is designed to foster a safer riding environment for Garmin customers by giving drivers valuable real-time visibility to their whereabouts, helping to create a more connected experience for everyone on the road.”

“Safety is a top priority for Waze," says Gai Berkovich, VP and GM of Waze, "and we’re excited to collaborate with Garmin to help keep cyclists safer on the road. By bringing Live Cycling Alerts to Waze, we’re giving drivers a helpful heads-up so they can slow down, stay aware and safely share the road.”

Are you for or against?

Not everyone is keen on this sort of technology – our writers put forward two opposing arguments below. What do you think? Let us know in the comments.

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YES - James Shrubsall

Anything that absolves drivers from any part of their obligation to pay attention around cyclists will inevitably attract some level of criticism. After all, if you're behind the wheel of a car you have a legal and moral duty to be constantly vigilant and respectful of all other road users, especially those more vulnerable. Why would you need an app to remind you of this?

Unfortunately, this is where the ideal collides with the reality. Human beings are flawed and yes, that sounds trite, but the only way road accidents and road idiocy will be completely eradicated is if machines, and computers, do a lot of the heavy lifting. This collaboration is perhaps a tiny piece in that puzzle – at least for now. In the distant future I'd envisage all cars and bikes talking to each other.

The idea that drivers will stop looking out for bike riders completely as a result of this new collab seems far-fetched. The same theory was mooted in response to the introduction of daylight running lights for cars, but those fears don't seem to have manifested.

It's no silver bullet, but it could save injuries and even lives. While we wait for something better, I'll take it.

NO - Pat Kinsella

So, here we go again, with the onus being placed on bike riders to make themselves super visible so drivers can avoid denting their vehicles on us. I don’t mind using multiple bike lights and wearing high-vis clothing, obviously I don’t (it’s so much better than being dead – although how much safer it really keeps us is debatable), but I’m less keen about a system that will only reveal my presence to motorists if I sign up to it, and remember to turn it on.

Especially if – even when I do this – my ‘extra visibility’ is only on a screen, which I would much prefer them not to be looking at, when they’re in sole control of half-a-ton of fast-moving metal and they could – and really should – be looking at the road (and other road users) instead.

Even if it works in the way it has been promoted, what about the people who don’t use Garmin – will they become even more invisible to drivers increasingly reliant on an app that only shows up certain cyclists? And I say all this because we live in a society where an actual scientific study once revealed that drivers will give cyclists less space if they’re wearing a helmet, because they think they don’t need it.