As far as the best bike lights go, there are plenty to choose from, but my personal favourite rear light that comes with a few extra tricks up its sleeve and provides a load of extra safety features is the Garmin Varia RCT715.

It's not just a rear light but a radar and camera packed into its lightweight and compact package, making it the leading choice for a bike radar light.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sales may have ended, but there are still plenty of genuine bargains, and the Garmin Varia RCT715 is down to $348; that's 13% off its list price of $399.99.

At Amazon UK, the Garmin Varia RCT715 is reduced to $299.99, from £349.99, a 14% reduction.

Below, I've added the details for the US and UK discounts, and as these were part of the Amazon Big Deal Days offers, it's unlikely these will be around for much longer.

Save 13% ($51.99) Garmin Varia RCT715: was $399.99 now $348 at Amazon Save 13%. The Garmin Varia RCT715 is a brilliant piece of cycling tech that I never ride without. As well as providing a superb rear light with a load of visibility options, it has a built-in rearward camera and a very clever radar function. The Varia will alert you and record approaching traffic from the rear, giving information on how far, how fast and how many are on your tail. Price check: Garmin $399.99 | Walmart $399.99

Save 14% (£50) Garmin Varia RCT715: was £349.99 now £299.99 at Amazon Save 14%. The Garmin Varia RCT715 has £50 off for UK Amazon shoppers. is one of the best pieces of cycling tech I've used, and a brilliant rear light with a few extra tricks up its sleeve. The radar detection system and a camera work together to provide visual and audible alerts for vehicles approaching from behind. It also records your ride, and the safety features make it for me a flawless piece of cycling kit.

As much as I personally rate and recommend the Garmin, I haven't actually reviewed it. However, in the Cycling Weekly Garmin Varia RCT715 review, it backed up my own opinions and scored a well-deserved 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Our expert tester highlighted that the Varia is a really impressive unit capable of filming, providing a rear light and incorporating a radar. It will also link to the best bike computers, including non-Garmin models.

For me, like most Garmin products, the Varia is well made, has a straightforward setup and is easy to use. Whilst the camera film quality is excellent and the rear light is good, the radar is the standout feature. It gives really accurate information to plan your movements on the road.