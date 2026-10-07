'Ezra has already made tremendous strides' – US rider discharged from hospital 31 days after horror crash at Philadelphia Cycling Classic

Ezra Caudell has been discharged from hospital after being in critical condition following his crash at the Philadelphia Cycling Classic on 30 August.

The 20-year-old American was said to be making "tremendous strides", 31 days on, in a new update shared by his team, Modern Adventure Pro Cycling, on Tuesday.

During the Philadelphia Cycling Classic, Caudell lost his balance and hit what was thought to be either a kerb or a drain. His front wheel broke in the process, and he collided with a lamppost.

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He was reportedly knocked unconscious but regained consciousness before being transported to hospital, where he was later placed in an induced coma.

Previous updates said that Caudell suffered multi-system trauma, including head injuries and significant lung damage, before the team said he had been woken from sedation and was "making jokes".

The rider from Georgia remains an inpatient at a new hospital for rehabilitation, before he continues to the rehab at home in Atlanta. It is not thought further surgery will be needed on his lung contusions or fractures, while his neurologic recovery is said to be "encouraging".

The statement from Modern Adventure reads: "Ezra Caudell was officially discharged from Thomas Jefferson University Hospital late last week, 31 days after his traumatic accident at the Philadelphia Cycling Classic. He will now begin an intensive phase of inpatient rehabilitation at Magee Rehabilitation Hospital, followed by planned outpatient rehabilitation in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia.

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​"While a long road still lies ahead, Ezra has already made tremendous strides – both literally and figuratively – toward recovery. Prior to discharge, he was walking the halls of the hospital, and his medical team expects both his lung contusions and his fractures to continue healing without the need for further intervention.

"Just as encouraging has been his neurologic recovery. Ezra continues to show significant improvement from the injury to his brain, with progress in his strength, cognition, communication, and independence each day. His recovery will take time, but his progress over the past month has been remarkable, and to see him now walking, interacting with those around him, and moving on to rehabilitation represents an enormous milestone. The drive, work ethic, resilience, and attitude that propelled him to the highest levels of his sport will undoubtedly serve him well on the road ahead.

​"Ezra’s family and the Modern Adventure Pro Cycling team have every confidence in him and remain deeply grateful for the continued support he has received."