'Four brain bleeds, two facial fractures' – Swedish rider reveals extent of injuries from horror crash at World Championships

Swedish rider Caroline Andersson has declared her season over after suffering injuries including four brain bleeds and two facial fractures in a crash at the UCI Road World Championships.

The 25-year-old, whose condition is now stable, was involved in a major pile-up with around 95km to go in the elite women’s road race on 26 September.

She was transported immediately to hospital, where she was diagnosed at the time with a broken collarbone, the Swedish Cycling Federation said.

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Andersson has now posted her own update, detailing a longer list of injuries.

“After the crash I sustained 4 brain bleeds, 2 facial fractures, a broken collarbone and a broken pelvis. I'm stable now and in good hands,” she wrote on Instagram.

“My 2026 season is done – now It’s all about healing, especially my head, and taking the time it needs.”

Around 15 riders came down in the crash, which happened on a downhill stretch of the finishing circuit in Montréal, Canada. Andersson appeared to be the worst affected, as well as Australia’s Lauretta Hanson, who left the race in an ambulance and wearing a neck brace.

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Hanson later wrote on Instagram that she was “banged up” with “a few broken ribs”, but thankful to escape a worse injury.

Andersson was one of two Swedish riders to enter the women’s road race; her team-mate, Julia Borgström, witnessed the crash and stopped to help, before withdrawing from the event in tears.

“Big thank you to the Swedish team for all the care and support, and to Julia – just for being my teammate through this,” Andersson wrote. “And thank you to everyone who has reached out, it means so much. I haven’t been able to answer all but I do appreciate it.

“I’ll be back when I’m ready.”

Andersson has spent the last four seasons with Liv AlUla Jayco, but has signed a three-year deal to join AG Insurance-Soudal from 2027.

Her best career results include a second place at the one-day Tour of Guangxi WorldTour race in China, fourth overall at this year’s Tour of Britain Women, and fourth at Le Samyn. She placed 11th in the road race at last year’s World Championships in Kigali, Rwanda.

Last month's women's road race in Montréal was won by Demi Vollering (Netherlands) in a two-up sprint with Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Poland).