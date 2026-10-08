'The helmet definitely saved his life' – Dylan van Baarle injured in incident days before his wedding

Soudal Quick-Step rider Dylan van Baarle was injured in a serious incident "involving a car" during a training ride in the Netherlands, which left the 34-year-old Dutchman with a broken wrist and put an abrupt end to his season.

Although the road riding calendar has all but come to a close, the timing of the crash is particularly unfortunate, given that van Baarle is due to get married in less than two weeks. However, his fiancée, fellow pro rider Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, took to social media to say that that the situation could have been far worse, and thanking Soudal Quick-Step for their actions after the incident.

"He took a hard blow to the head,” said 2025 Tour de France Femmes winner Ferrand-Prévot. “The helmet definitely saved his life… He also has a broken arm, and the surgery will take place tomorrow – thanks to Soudal Quick-Step for arranging it so quickly."

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The collision took place on Wednesday, and according to reports, vVn Baarle, a former Paris-Roubaix winner who has endured an injury and accident strewn few years – having fractured his hand and scapula in 2023, broken his collarbone twice (in 2024 and 2025), and also busting his hip in 2024 – took a "big impact".

"Dylan van Baarle was involved in a road traffic accident involving a car, during training today in Tiel, Netherlands," a statement on the Soudal Quick-Step website confirmed. "Following the incident Dylan was taken to hospital where he underwent a CT scan, which has fortunately revealed no damage to his skull and spine. He did however sustain a fracture to his wrist, which will require surgery and mean an end to his season."

Van Baarle is due to marry his partner, and former Tour de France Femmes winner, Ferrand-Prévot, who rides for Visma–Lease a Bike, later this month, and it was the Frenchwoman who broke the news, saying: “Dylan was involved in a car accident this morning while he was training. He was taken to the hospital immediately.”

"I'm very, very grateful that it all turned out reasonably well," she continued. "I’m going to sleep alone for a few nights, but I think that’s part of the tradition leading up to the big wedding day."