While the blueprint for a contemporary racing gravel bike still seems to be in flux, with brands continuing to split between an all-rounder for every parcours and specific models for specific stages, common ground appears to have been reached for the gravel equivalent.

Take the updated Tambora from Polygon. Claimed to be its fastest gravel race bike yet, it’s built around some now familiar cornerstones: wide tyre clearance; an aerodynamic position balanced with a slacker head angle and longer wheelbase; inbuilt compliance; and some handy downtube storage.

(Image credit: Polygon)

It’s rare to see such agreement in an industry that has spent the last twenty-five years arguing over a standard for bottom brackets. But there’s some reassurance in seeing what feels like wisdom in action, and those shopping for a gravel race bike designed with a ‘tried-and-tested’ formula should find plenty to like in the Tambora.

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What is less typical, however, are the varying price points. Gravel race bikes tend to be the more expensive options in a brand’s off-road lineup, but Polygon has opted to offer four builds using the same frameset, starting at $1,799/€1,899 and topping out at $4,499/€4,999.

(Image credit: Polygon)

Both the frame and the fork allow for tyres as wide as 55mm, or 2.2in. Voluminous tyres run at low pressures are de rigueur at today’s gravel events, especially if that event takes place over particularly challenging terrain. More comfortable, more adept, and faster as a result, it’s no surprise that Polygon has opted to take this approach on the Tambora.

(Image credit: Polygon)

The frame itself is made using ACX carbon fibre technology. No frame weight is claimed, but Polygon says it is its lightest, stiffest offering yet; the range-topping model has a claimed weight of 8.4kg, while the entry-level offering is 10.2kg.

Visually, it’s as you might expect. It borrows some aero tube shapes from its road-going stablemate, with internal cable routing throughout, dropped seatstays, and a seat tube tailored to add compliance.

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It’s compatible with both 1x and 2x drivetrains (build options are available for both), as well as suspension forks, if desired. There’s a UDH and a T47 bottom bracket. All sensible stuff.

(Image credit: Polygon)

Down tube storage comes courtesy of the PolyPocket. Used on Polygon’s MTB bikes, it adds internal storage with a zipped neoprene bag to keep contents safe and rattle-free; there’s also a ‘trap door’ at the base of the bottom bracket if your snacks ever work themselves free.

(Image credit: Polygon)

If this isn’t enough space for your ride essentials, the frame is fitted with recessed Fidlock mounts on the top tube, designed to keep your favoured bento box or equivalent secure at all times.

(Image credit: Polygon)

Polygon has opted to lower the stack height by 32mm compared to the previous model, clearly positioning this as a race-first bike. However, it slackened the head tube angle a touch and lengthened both the chainstays and the overall wheelbase. While the latter two elements are required to allow for the increased tyre clearance, they should add some stability, too.

While this is likely to appeal to elite racers who compete on tough tracks over long distances, it also makes the Tambora more user-friendly for newer gravel riders, too. Given that there are a couple of models below $2,500 in the line-up, it’s a welcomed approach.

As for those builds, all four share the same ACX frameset and are offered in sizes XXS to XL.

(Image credit: Polygon)

Tambora 9

$4,449

Built around SRAM’s 13-speed Force AXS XPLR groupset, this model boasts a set of Novatec G29 carbon wheels, complete with a whopping 29mm internal rim width and 50mm Schwalbe G-One R Pro tyres, a Linc carbon integrated cockpit, and a Fizik Terra Argo saddle.

(Image credit: Polygon)

Tambora 7

$2,999

Featuring a Shimano GRX Di2 groupset, Novatec G29 carbon wheels, an FSA Adventure Compact handlebar and FSA stem, and a Linc Void saddle.

(Image credit: Polygon)

Tambora 6

$2,499

Combines a 12-speed 2x mechanical Shimano GRX groupset with a set of Novatec alloy wheels, FSA bars and stem and a Linc saddle.

(Image credit: Polygon)

Tambora 4

$1,799

Features a 2x Shimano Cues groupset, Novetec alloy wheels, a Polygon alloy bar and stem combo and a Linc Void saddle.