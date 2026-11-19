Carbon construction, 55mm tyre clearance, and in-frame storage: Polygon's Tambora gravel bike gets all the modcons without the high price
Starting at $1,799/€1,899 and topping out at $4,499/€4,999, the revised Tambora looks to bring performance to the people
While the blueprint for a contemporary racing gravel bike still seems to be in flux, with brands continuing to split between an all-rounder for every parcours and specific models for specific stages, common ground appears to have been reached for the gravel equivalent.
Take the updated Tambora from Polygon. Claimed to be its fastest gravel race bike yet, it’s built around some now familiar cornerstones: wide tyre clearance; an aerodynamic position balanced with a slacker head angle and longer wheelbase; inbuilt compliance; and some handy downtube storage.
It’s rare to see such agreement in an industry that has spent the last twenty-five years arguing over a standard for bottom brackets. But there’s some reassurance in seeing what feels like wisdom in action, and those shopping for a gravel race bike designed with a ‘tried-and-tested’ formula should find plenty to like in the Tambora.
What is less typical, however, are the varying price points. Gravel race bikes tend to be the more expensive options in a brand’s off-road lineup, but Polygon has opted to offer four builds using the same frameset, starting at $1,799/€1,899 and topping out at $4,499/€4,999.
Both the frame and the fork allow for tyres as wide as 55mm, or 2.2in. Voluminous tyres run at low pressures are de rigueur at today’s gravel events, especially if that event takes place over particularly challenging terrain. More comfortable, more adept, and faster as a result, it’s no surprise that Polygon has opted to take this approach on the Tambora.
The frame itself is made using ACX carbon fibre technology. No frame weight is claimed, but Polygon says it is its lightest, stiffest offering yet; the range-topping model has a claimed weight of 8.4kg, while the entry-level offering is 10.2kg.
Visually, it’s as you might expect. It borrows some aero tube shapes from its road-going stablemate, with internal cable routing throughout, dropped seatstays, and a seat tube tailored to add compliance.
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It’s compatible with both 1x and 2x drivetrains (build options are available for both), as well as suspension forks, if desired. There’s a UDH and a T47 bottom bracket. All sensible stuff.
Down tube storage comes courtesy of the PolyPocket. Used on Polygon’s MTB bikes, it adds internal storage with a zipped neoprene bag to keep contents safe and rattle-free; there’s also a ‘trap door’ at the base of the bottom bracket if your snacks ever work themselves free.
If this isn’t enough space for your ride essentials, the frame is fitted with recessed Fidlock mounts on the top tube, designed to keep your favoured bento box or equivalent secure at all times.
Polygon has opted to lower the stack height by 32mm compared to the previous model, clearly positioning this as a race-first bike. However, it slackened the head tube angle a touch and lengthened both the chainstays and the overall wheelbase. While the latter two elements are required to allow for the increased tyre clearance, they should add some stability, too.
While this is likely to appeal to elite racers who compete on tough tracks over long distances, it also makes the Tambora more user-friendly for newer gravel riders, too. Given that there are a couple of models below $2,500 in the line-up, it’s a welcomed approach.
As for those builds, all four share the same ACX frameset and are offered in sizes XXS to XL.
Tambora 9
$4,449
Built around SRAM’s 13-speed Force AXS XPLR groupset, this model boasts a set of Novatec G29 carbon wheels, complete with a whopping 29mm internal rim width and 50mm Schwalbe G-One R Pro tyres, a Linc carbon integrated cockpit, and a Fizik Terra Argo saddle.
Tambora 7
$2,999
Featuring a Shimano GRX Di2 groupset, Novatec G29 carbon wheels, an FSA Adventure Compact handlebar and FSA stem, and a Linc Void saddle.
Tambora 6
$2,499
Combines a 12-speed 2x mechanical Shimano GRX groupset with a set of Novatec alloy wheels, FSA bars and stem and a Linc saddle.
Tambora 4
$1,799
Features a 2x Shimano Cues groupset, Novetec alloy wheels, a Polygon alloy bar and stem combo and a Linc Void saddle.
Luke Friend has worked as a writer, editor and copywriter for over twenty five years. Across books, magazines and websites, he's covered a broad range of topics for a range of clients including Major League Baseball, Golf Digest, the National Trust and the NHS. He has an MA in Professional Writing from Falmouth University and is a qualified bicycle mechanic. He has been a cycling enthusiast from an early age, partly due to watching the Tour de France on TV. He's a keen follower of bike racing to this day as well as a regular road and gravel rider.
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