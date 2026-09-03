Pinarello’s new X Series endurance bike straddles the all-road category with provision for 40mm tyres and a focus on in-frame storage

Originally launched in 2023 as a more relaxed answer to the racy Dogma X, the new Pinarello X Series continues its role as a pure endurance model, focusing on comfort and control and providing riders with a "bike designed for long hours in the saddle". The new model follows hot on the heels of the new Dogma X and, according to Pinarello, is a way to “bring new customers to the brand.” With that kind of statement, pricing will always be key, and the Italian company has a broad range spanning myriad specifications, carbon grades and price points.

As expected, the geometry numbers are more relaxed than those of the Dogma X, but not at the expense of handling or rider-bike connection. In fact, the frame angles remain untouched over the outgoing model, blending compliance with traditional endurance numbers, and the result is a very impressive ride. To further bolster its appeal among riders who enjoy mixing up road surfaces, maximum tyre clearance has been increased from 35 to 40mm, allowing a broad mix of rubber options – and even the possibility to run narrow gravel tyres should you wish to explore further afield.

It’s a good-looking bike, quintessentially Pinarello, and while it cuts a similar figure to the Dogma X, the two bikes couldn't be any different in terms of application. Both are aimed at opposite ends of the endurance category, with the X Series catering more to the everyday rider than competitive racer.

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We spent some time in Italy’s Treviso region sampling it on a variety of road surfaces to get a feel for how it performs in the real world.

The new model incorporates Pinarello’s updated X-Stay arrangement that uses a double-arm, four-point configuration (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Creature comforts and X-Stay 2.0

Like the Dogma X, the new X Series incorporates Pinarello’s updated X-Stay arrangement that uses a double-arm, four-point configuration that attaches further down on the seat tube/seat stay junction than before, claimed to reduce road chatter and vibrations. It also carries over the same elliptical steerer tube design used on the Dogma X and F, which reroutes the brake hoses down the front of the headtube rather than along the side. It also helps protect the carbon steerer from damage caused by hose rub and is also said to improve front-end stiffness and connection.

Pinarello has also taken the decision to incorporate in-frame storage into the X Series, again, a move that helps distinguish the X Series’ inentions from the Dogma X. The integrated access port in the downtube just under the bottle cage, houses a bespoke, elongated tool bag which can be used to store tools and a spare tube – binning the need to use a saddle bag or other on-bike storage solutions.

Tyre clearance is up from 35 to 40mm (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

There’s also a new D-shaped adaptive seatpost, included to work together with the X-Stays to help smooth out road imperfections and vibrations coming through the frame. It uses the same design as the seatpost used on the Grevil F, while also reducing weight and delivering 10mm of longitudinal flex.

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In a move to help the X Series appeal to more riders, Pinarello has increased maximum tyre clearance from 35 to 40mm. Not only does this help future-proof the platform, but it also adds a sense of utility that is lacking in some of its rivals, many of which top out at 38mm. The provision for tyres as wide as 40mm, also opens up the possibility of fitting gravel tyres - albeit skinnier options - and allowing riders to traverse terrain previously reserved for dedicated gravel bikes. The ability to shoehorn a knobbed gravel tyre into both ends really proves the versatility of the bike and illustrates Pinarello’s modus operandi here.

The range-topping X9 and X7 models comprise Pinarello’s premium TorayCa T900 layup (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Different layups, different weights

The X Series uses totally different tooling and frame moulds to the Dogma X – no rehashed cost-saving measures here. Pinarello was adamant about not watering down the brand cachet, but rather ensuring riders experience the same level of exclusivity as any other model in the range. That said, to ensure a mechanical option in the range, the entry-level X1 still utilises the same frame architecture as the outgoing model.

The X Series is available in three specific carbon fibre grades, providing a spread of tuned layups to suit a wide demographic of rider types – all frames (bar the X1) are UDH compatible. As expected, the range-topping X9 and X7 models comprise Pinarello’s premium TorayCa T900 layup, while the X5 and X3 are constructed using T700 carbon fibre, employed for its vibration-damping properties. The X1 uses T600, which priotises durability over weight saving and responsiveness.

Despite the three layup options, system weights are fairly consistent and par for the course in the endurance bike category. The lightest and only model in the range to dip under the 8kg mark is the X9, which tips the scales at 7.7kg, followed by the X7 (8.1kg), X5 (8.75kg) and X3 (8.85kg). The X1 is the heaviest, coming in at 9.05kg in Shimano 105 mechanical.

A 50/34T chainring was matched to an 11-34T cassette (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Shimano only (except the US)

As you might have gathered, the Pinarello X Series range is only available in Shimano builds for Europe and the rest of the world. Asked about the rationale behind this choice, Pinarello told us that the inclusion of Shimano components was a ‘commercial decision’ for the brand, and that SRAM builds will be available for the US and for some special additions down the line.”

As a result, Pinarello has rolled out Shimano’s entire groupset portfolio across the X Series range, with Shimano Dura-Ace and Ultegra Di2 underscoring the premium X9 and X7 builds, respectively. The X5 and X3 models are built around the high-value Shimano 105 Di2 groupset, while Shimano 105 mechanical is available only on the entry-level X1 model. As stated earlier, the X1 is structurally unchanged from its predecessor to maintain compatibility, as the X3 and above are compatible with electronic groupsets only.

Since the media event in June, Pinarello has added an X7 SRAM Force AXS build, which is exclusive to the US.

For now, the Pinarello X Series range is only available in Shimano builds. The US, however, does get an X7 model in SRAM Force AXS (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Pinarello X9 - First ride impressions

Despite the relaxed frame angles over the Dogma X, the X Series still delivers a connected and sure-footed riding experience. Having ridden both the racier Dogma X and X Series back-to-back over two days, the differences were stark but not completely disconnected – and clearly illustrate Pinarello’s aim of creating two endurance bikes that sit on either end of the category.

I was assigned the range-topping X9 model (not available in the UK for now), complete with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2, which perhaps elevated the sportier side of the X Series platform – the X9 is, after all, manufactured from the brand's premium carbon and festooned with the best components on the market, making for a total system weight of around 7.7kg. Pictured here in Shadow Violet, the bold colourway garnered its fair share of double takes along the 73km test loop around the rolling hills of Treviso. The geometry, while unchanged over its predecessor, seems spot on for the rider demographic it targets.



A quick recap of the numbers places it firmly in the traditional endurance space, with a 72.25-degree head tube and 73.25-degree seat tube angle, a 376.7mm reach, a 588.2mm stack, and 422mm chainstays matched to a 994.3mm wheelbase. They’re not overly relaxed and are still sporty enough to assume a semi-aggressive position should you wish. Most adopters of this platform, however, will be looking for a middle ground that supports comfort, and the 3cm taller stack and 1cm shorter reach over the Dogma F race bike will find favour with this audience as a result.

The X Series feels neither sluggish nor heavy at low speeds and responds well to pedal input from standstill. The frame is stiff in the right areas, particularly the bottom bracket and head tube/ handlebar arrangement, but detail isn’t as vivid as the Dogma X and F – the 38mm Most Competition tyres and wheels are excellent at absorbing imperfections, both on asphalt and smooth gravel. In fact, the grip afforded by 38mm tyres is outrageous, allowing you to carry speed and really lean into corners thanks to the larger footprint. Sure, the wider 38mm tyres will penalise you on the open flat roads, but not by much; if anything, you'll feel the tyres more on the climbs where they squirm under load and during out-the-saddle accelerations and sprints. This isn't necessarily a bad thing, as the X Series isn't a race bike, and climbing isn't the platform's focus. Either way, it’s no slouch.

The Most Talon UltraFast bar is stiff, narrow and supplies enough feedback to attack descents with confidence (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Its strong points are unquestionably in the comfort stakes. It softens abrasive roads and takes the edge off on gravel – granted, I sampled it on smooth off-road surfaces. Whether the X-Stays and adaptive seatpost indeed help in this regard is hard to quantify; vibrations seemed less noticeable at the rear end, and traction was decent, too. As mentioned, it doesn't feel hamstrung by the 38mm tyres on the flats. We were traveling at decent speeds on the press ride, and progress was swift. I was more impressed at how stable and confident the X9 was during descending maneouvres. While the wheelbase and longer chainstays do help in this regard, I found the Most Talon UltraFast bar and elliptical steerer provided substantial feel and feedback in the corners, allowing me to lean in with assurance and trust the grip reserves of the tyres.

The X9 is an impressive endurance bike and does possess everything you’d want of a modern road bike, even a degree of all-road ability. If I’m honest, however, I’d have preferred to have sampled an X5 or X3 to have a fuller grasp of the platform and what it offers users further down the range – after all, I feel these two models will prove the most popular with riders wanting to upgrade or move into the Pinarello stable from rival marques. Overall, the X9 felt sublime; loaded to the hilt and with many features previously trialed on its more premium, racy siblings. With so much bling on offer, it’s easy to have a skewed opinion, and that's why I’ll be testing one of the less posh models before giving my verdict on the X Series endurance platform.

The integrated access port in the downtube just under the bottle cage, houses a bespoke, elongated tool bag which can be used to store tools and a spare tube (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Build and pricing

There are five models available from launch, spanning nine sizes (43- to 60cm) and eight colourways, which should appeal to the masses.

The range is spearheaded by the Pinarello X9, which gets an exclusive Shadow Violet paint job and comes dressed in a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset with Most Ultrafast 45 DB carbon wheels wrapped in 38mm Most Competition tyres. For now, it's not available in the UK. Pricing is set at $11,000/ €11,000.

Following hot on the heels of the X9 is the X7. Available in both Titan Pulse and Atlas Glow colourways, it gets the same Most Ultrafast 45 DB carbon wheelset and 38mm Most Competition tyres, but drops Dura-Ace for a Shimano Ultegra Di2 groupset - yours for £6,500/ $8,200/ €7,900.

Both the Pinarello X5 and X3 employ Shimano 105 Di2 groupsets. The £5,000/ $5,500/ €5,100 X5 comes in two colour options: Iron Blue and Amber Trace, and rolls on Most Fast 45 carbon wheels. The X3 differentiates itself by way of aluminium DT Swiss A1800 wheels, but uses the same Most CompEtition 38mm tyres. It will set you back £4,400/ $4,750/ €4,500.

The entry-level X1 is the most affordable option in the range at £3,150/ $2,950/ €3,200. It's an all-mechanical affair, comprising Shimano 105,and is available in a brace of colour options: Racing Red and Racing Black, and gets Most Fast27 wheels.