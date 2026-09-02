With summer on the horizon, any dust that may have gathered on the turbo will likely be shaken off in the coming weeks. And if you’re a user of Zwift hardware, you’ll now be able to enjoy Rouvy’s real-world routes as part of your autumn and winter indoor training programme.

Starting today, the indoor cycling app, which Zwift acquired in April, will provide full support for trainers fitted with Zwift’s Cog and Click technology, delivering greater compatibility and virtual shifting from the handlebars. Equally, Zwift Ride smart frame users will be able to enjoy an “always-ready” Rouvy setup; a Rouvy edition of the adjustable smart bike will be available from its online store from 9 September, complete with a set of Rouvy stickers.

(Image credit: Zwift)

But the integration doesn’t stop there. Rouvy has announced that TrainerRoad users will now have the option to complete TrainerRoad workouts using Rouvy’s routes, which feature realistic roads and gradients, and it will soon add new destinations.

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The latest real-world locations include remote desert roads in Morocco, the world’s highest paved roads in India and several routes that bring the wilds of Patagonia to your house, garden shed or wherever you happen to do your training.



Rouvy says all the new routes feature its Enhanced tag, which it says means they benefit from “greater visual detail” thanks to high-definition improvements. Rouvy users will be able to add these latest routes, along with others, to a Ride Later collection. Alongside the existing Favourites option, it enables users to create a ‘to-do’ list of rides.

(Image credit: Rouvy)

Rouvy also aims to bring an improved community experience alongside the increased compatibility and additional routes. Building on the Clubs, Communities, and In-Ride Chat that were launched in the summer, new Club Challenges are arriving to enhance camaraderie and competition. Rouvy says that 850 clubs and 130 communities have been created in the past two months alone.

“Cycling doesn't stop when the outdoor season changes. This season we're making it easier for riders to stay connected to the roads, goals and people they ride for,” says Rouvy Co-Founder and CEO, Petr Samek. “From full Zwift hardware compatibility and training integrations, to new routes and ways of riding together. Everything we're introducing has the same purpose – helping riders achieve their cycling goals and keep riding throughout the year.”

(Image credit: Rouvy)

And if your motivation starts to flag as the weather worsens, Rouvy is introducing more opportunities to ride with the pros. This autumn, beginning in October, it’s releasing a calendar of Group Rides that are led by some of its most notable sponsored athletes, including Wout van Aert, Victor Campanaerts, Tour de France Green Jersey winner Mads Pedersen.

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