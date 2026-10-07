When Colnago launched the G4-X back in 2024 it said it had taken learnings from its V4Rs road bike and brought them to the world of gravel.

Two years later, and the Italian brand now says it recognises that it’s no longer possible to simply “borrow road metrics... and apply them just as easily to a gravel bike.”

Colnago says, now, “You have to start from real-world use, from each individual type of terrain, and from the specific demands of every kind of gravel racing.”

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Does its G5-X do that? Let's dive in.

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According to Colnago, the G5-X represents a 'ground up' rethink of its gravel bike, but, the machine is still very much focused on racing rather than adventure.

In design, Colnago took notes from four major races: Traka 200, Unbound 200, Badlands and the GranGuanche Audax.

The result of this is revised geometry, including a larger bottom bracket drop and longer wheelbase, larger tyre clearances – now 53mm – integrated downtube storage, a reportedly more compliant carbon layup and an intriguing switch back to a 27.2mm round profile seat post from the D-shaped post found on the G4-X.

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53mm tyre clearance

It’s unsurprising that Colnago has bolstered the tyre clearance on the G5-X as many brands try to squeeze larger rubber into their frames, especially seeing as the 45mm clearance on the G4-X definitely limited its appeal.

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This 53mm clearance isn’t the largest we’ve seen released this year; the new Canyon Grail and Factor Elara have a claimed tyre clearance of 57mm and the new Specialized Crux 55mm. It does bring the G5-X in line with bikes such as the Wilier Rave, Giant Revolt and Ribble Ultra-Grit and means that the new bike can comfortably fit the 50mm tyres that it comes fitted with.

It’s also worth noting that Colnago chooses to follow the more generous ISO mountain bike guidelines with 6mm of space rather than the ISO road guidelines which stipulates only 4mm of space is required around the tyre. The result is a bike that may fit larger tyres than is initially apparent and I’m sure we’ll see Colnago sponsored athletes pushing these limits in rocky races.

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Revised Geometry

To fit wider tyres Colnago has had to rethink the geometry starting with the bottom bracket drop.

Wider tyres usually mean a higher centre of gravity and so Colnago has counteracted this by dropping the BSA 68mm bottom bracket by nearly a centimeter. The Italian brand hasn’t stopped there though, a longer wheelbase is said to aid traction and comfort whilst a slacker head tube angle helps the bike to be more stable at speed with increased rake to keep steering responsive.

(Image credit: Future)

Downtube Storage

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The other big change from its predecessor is that the new gravel bike benefits from internal frame storage in the downtube - a very similar design to the one found on the Colnago C72 road bike. Unlike on the C72, the bag or tools aren't provided with the bike and so this will have to be purchased separately.

Colnago G5-X - first ride impressions

With just one gravel bike in its range the Colnago G5-X has no choice but to be more versatile than bikes such as the Factor Elara, where athletes can switch for the Aluto and Sarana for longer races. However, by being suitable for everything does it fail to excel in any one area?

Having ridden the G5-X both in Tuscany and on my home trails of South Wales I’d argue that this potential weakness is in fact its strength. The G5-X has felt composed yet fun on technical single track and rocky descents, fast when driving into a headwind across a plain and well-mannered on sections of road linking the gravel together. It’s also refreshing in 2026 to find a gravel race bike that hasn’t sacrificed comfort or handling in return for a few watts of aerodynamic drag at a speed that even the pros struggle to maintain.

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It’s also more versatile than ever. I’ve enjoyed using the downtube storage and leaving my saddlebag at home. I also like that there’s a few extra mounting points, for example on the top tube and fork legs, for that one longer gravel ride I do a year where I need to carry extra stuff. It can also now take a dropper post (if that’s your thing) and all of the models seem well specced.

The revised geometry may or may not have been devised as a direct result of the wider tyre clearances, but either way, it works. I was worried that even with the changes the bike would feel too twitchy, like the G4-X, or that Colnago would have taken it too far and created a bike that was dull to ride. I needn’t have worried.

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The G5-X feels more interesting to ride than many of the gravel bikes I’ve had the chance to test recently, but, unlike some that doesn’t coincide with feeling 'under biked'. If having fun on a gravel bike is your goal, this really is the ideal tool. However, whether this is also the bike I’d want to be on at the end of a 9-hour gravel ride when every muscle aches I can’t yet say; I’ll be sure to find out before publishing my full review.

The Colnago G5-X isn’t the very lightest gravel bike in the world but I doubt most people will care. It won’t fit the widest tyres, but it fits big enough so, again, I doubt many people will care. It’s probably not the most aero gravel bike in the world either, but even with a degree in aerospace engineering, I don’t care.

Ultimately, Colnago has made a bike that’s great to ride and extremely capable. Perhaps more brands should focus on that rather than the spec sheet?

Build and pricing

The G5-X is available in two colour options from launch, Carbon Blue or Carbon Green and five sizes. There’s three spec options available:

£9,999 / €9,200 / $10,500 Sram Red XPLR AXS - With CC.01 Wide integrated cockpit and Zipp 303 XPLR SW wheels.

£6,299 / €5,750 / $7,500 Sram Force XPLR AXS - With CC.01 Wide integrated cockpit and Vision TC45 Carbon wheels

£5,299 / €4,900 / $5,500 Sram Rival XPLR AXS - With Colnago SR10 alloy stem, Deda Superzero gravel alloy handlebar and Vision TC45 Carbon wheels.

All spec levels feature the same carbon layup and ship with 50mm tyres.

Compared to its competition, that's surprisingly competitive given the Italian brand’s usual pricing. For example, an S-Works Crux with SRAM Red would set you back £2,000 more, an Argon 18 Antimatter is £500 more with the same top-spec groupset and wheels and for a similar price you could get a Wilier Rave SLR ID2, which is often praised for its value for money.

Of course, there’s plenty of cheaper options available, for example the new Canyon Grail CFR tops out at £7,600 but I would rather have the wheels that come with the G5-X.