Classified’s ‘front derailleur killer’ hub might justifiably be its biggest shift so far, as Cannondale announces a build of its flagship SuperX gravel race bike featuring the innovative Belgian gear system.

The Classified Powershift hub gives riders the range and functionality of a double-chainring setup, but without the front derailleur, thanks to internal planet gears that shift between virtual chainrings in milliseconds, even under load. Many would say it’s perfect for gravel racing, and Cannondale says the same.

(Image credit: Cannondale)

In the US brand’s words: “The new Cannondale SuperX LTD Classified combines our lightweight, aerodynamic SuperX race platform with Classified Powershift technology and Shimano GRX Di2. The result delivers the gear range of a traditional 2x drivetrain with the simplicity, chain security, and efficiency racers love about 1x.”

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It continues: “For gravel racers, it's a compelling answer to one of the category's biggest equipment tradeoffs. Riders get instantaneous wireless shifting, race-winning range, a cleaner drivetrain setup, and the speed advantages of Cannondale's latest SuperX chassis, all packaged in a bike designed to go all in on race day.”

The Cannondale SuperX LTD Classified pairs the hub with Shimano GRX 825 Di2 shifting, a Classified gravel crankset with a 4iiii Precision 3+ power meter, a 46-tooth aero chainring, and a Classified 11-34T cassette. The Powershift hub is built into Reserve 53|48 rims with the front hub a DT Swiss 350. There’s a Cannondale SystemBar R-One cockpit and Vittoria Terreno T50 tyres.

(Image credit: Cannondale)

Although Classified’s technology has been widely praised and favorably reviewed, and has been backed by legends such as Tom Boonen, André Greipel, and Anna van der Breggen, it didn’t gain ground as quickly as many expected after a high-profile, much-hyped start in 2019.

Merida specs Classified with its flagship Reacto ONE aero bike; Cervélo and Argon 18 both offer Classified TT builds, and Ridley has shown solidarity with its fellow countrymen with selected road and gravel bikes.

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There are also a few boutique brands that offer original equipment (OEM) Classified builds but, up until now, no major mainstream US brand has partnered with Classified. There are two big reasons for this: Shimano and SRAM. The world’s biggest groupset manufacturers have been keen to guard their market shares and have eyed any upstart tech with suspicion. Besides, both brands had their own components they were developing that users liked, trusted, and were familiar with. SRAM’s 1x systems were already doing a good job of killing off the front derailleur, while Shimano countered with its own new GRX groupsets. Why let someone else in with clever technology that might be regarded as superior?

While there was (unofficial) speculation at the beginning that Shimano might want to acquire Classified to eliminate any threat and gain an advantage over SRAM, that didn’t happen. Instead, Classified last year joined Shimano’s Connected Partners programme to announce that the Powershift hub would now work with Di2 shifters with no need anymore for Classified’s own satellite shift button that was separately fitted to the handlebar. This genuine integration was great news – possibly the best thing to have happened for Classified up to that point.

The Cannondale SuperX LTD Classified of course uses this latest integration – the bike ships without the Classified button and has a clean cockpit just like any other GRX build.

The bike will be priced at €6,999 in Europe and $6,999 in the US and is not available in the UK.

Is this just the start of more Classified builds for Cannondale – and for more mainstream bike brands? We can’t know the answer to that yet, but giving consumers more options is always a good thing – especially when it’s something as good as the Classified system – so let’s hope so.