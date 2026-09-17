The third-generation Canyon Grail has plenty to live up to. The previous model won at both Unbound and the UCI Gravel World Championships. But Canyon seems confident its changes will only strengthen the Grail’s racing pedigree, calling it “the fastest, most accomplished gravel race bike out there”.

The newest iteration is offered in three guises: CFR, CF SLX and CF, with the ‘fastest’ tag attached to the CFR model. Claimed frame weights are 989g, 1,095g and 1,128g respectively.

Testing the bike for CW has been video manager Jamie Williams, who called the changes a “revolution rather than an evolution”.

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(Image credit: Canyon)

Perhaps the most notable of the changes is the increased tyre clearance. Reportedly, this was a product of working closely with Rosa Klöser, who won Unbound in 2024. Her move to Canyon, we’re told, was based in part on the promise of a gravel race bike that would allow for tyres as wide as 2.25.

Canyon says this marked a turning point in the development of the third-generation Grail, which boasts clearance for tyres as wide as 57mm, with 4mm to spare (although the bikes will ship with 45mm as standard).

Unsurprisingly, the Grail is now compatible only with 1x groupsets.

(Image credit: Canyon)

Klöser provided ample justification for her demands by winning The Traka 360 on the Grail CFR’s racing debut. And as Canyon is keen to point out, if the likes of Klöser are all in on running 50mm+ tyres to help them go faster over challenging terrain, then it’s likely a good solution for any gravel rider who enjoys tackling tough trails, whether they have a number pinned on their back or not.

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Clearly, off-road performance is the focus here, with getting to the trails via the road a means to an end.

(Image credit: Canyon)

If ‘wider is faster’ has been gravel’s hottest debate of the past couple of years, then aerodynamics has been a close second. Seemingly every new gravel race bike comes with substantial aero claims, but when developing the new Grail, Canyon says it focused only on realistic scenarios. Testing at the GST Wind Tunnel in Immenstadt used a moving leg dummy and focused on 35km/h, which the brand deems “real-world gravel race pace”.

Canyon says it tested its prototype against leading machines, including Factor’s Ostro Gravel and Cervelo’s Aspero-5, as well as the previous-generation Grail. Using control wheels and a 45mm tyre width, it bested its rivals, albeit by less than half a watt in the case of the Aspero-5. Throwing on 55mm tyres it still proved faster than the Gen 2 Grail fitted with 40mm rubber.

While you might assume that the increased tyre clearance requires more than a few tweaks to the Grail’s handling geometry, Canyon says the only change is to the wheelbase, which has been lengthened by 10mm. Otherwise, the handling characteristics of the previous model remain intact, with a consistent 71.5-degree head tube angle and 69 mm trail values across all core frame sizes.

The aim is predictable, stable handling, with the rider’s weight balanced at the centre of the bike to help with cornering.

(Image credit: Canyon)

The overall geometry has shifted, most notably in the reduced stack height. The new Grail is 15mm lower than the previous model, which Canyon says enables a more aggressive fit. The CFR and CF SLX versions also feature Pace Technology, which lets riders adjust the cockpit height and width with a single Torx 25 tool; the adjustments allow for 50mm width and 20mm height. It also added a new drop bar option, called Control Drops, which offers 10mm of adjustment to the effective reach.

While the generous tyre clearance should, in theory at least, equate to a more comfortable ride, Canyon has also called in the seatpost to help absorb the shocks. The VCLS post is the same as the one used on the brand’s Endurace CFR road bike and, according to Canyon, delivers 25% more compliance than a rigid post.

(Image credit: Canyon)

Another feature born from the needs of the self-sufficient racer that benefits the everyday rider is the inclusion of the Load down tube storage, featured on both the CFR and CF SLX models. Canyon has also teamed up with Cyclite, the Bavarian bikepacking brand, to create two lightweight and waterproof bags - a midloader and a top tube - that work seamlessly with the Grail to avoid any aerodynamic issues. The former uses a ‘push-to-release’ mechanism that's designed to make it a cinch to install and remove.

(Image credit: Canyon)

The adaptability options don’t end there. All three models feature Gear Grove, a ‘cockpit interface’ that lets you fit lights and a computer, plus adjustable aero extensions if you fancy taking on an ultra-endurance challenge. Both the CF SLX and the CF are also compatible with Defend Fast Fenders.

Canyon is launching a new set of gravel wheels alongside the Grail, the GR 50 CF carbon wheelset. Featuring a 50mm deep rim with an internal rim diameter of 27mm, they come specc’d on two Grail models - the CF 7 AXS and the CF SLX 7 Di2 - as well as being available as an aftermarket purchase.

Canyon Grail CF SLX 7 - first ride impressions

CW's Video Manager, Jamie Williams, has been testing out the bike – here are his early thoughts...

The third generation of Grail hasn’t been kept much of a secret after being raced at the world’s biggest gravel events throughout 2026, but we now have all the details and have managed to swing a leg over the mid-tier CF SLX model ahead of its launch, so here are our initial impressions.

I think it’s fair to say that the new Grail is a revolution rather than an evolution, with some massive changes over the outgoing model.

The stat that is sure to grab the headlines is space for up to 57mm tyres, matching the new Factor Elara and Scott Addict Gravel. For me, this is a welcome change, as it was one reason I overlooked the previous generation and opted for a Lauf Seigla instead (which also has space for my favourite 2.2in Continental Dubnitals). This has been made possible by a clever solid chainstay on the driveside and the switch to making the frame 1x compatible only – for me, that’s not a deal breaker, although it might be for some people.

Canyon has also published plenty of aero claims about the new bike with some unsurprisingly favourable data of the new Grail compared to bikes such as the Cervelo Aspero 5 and Factor Ostro Gravel, but the most interesting data for me was the fact that the new Grail is faster than the outgoing version fitted with 40mm tyres even with the new one fitted with 55mm tyres – another nail in the coffin for ‘narrow gravel tyres’.

Out on the trails and tracks of South Wales, the new Grail has certainly been fast; it’s also surefooted and finds a good balance between agility and stability. The ability to fit wider tyres has undoubtedly made it a more versatile bike. I also like that the bike comes with an adjustable cockpit, and the fitted bags are a nice touch. In fact, they’re the first frame bags that I haven’t taken off at the first opportunity; they’re lighter than most, fit the frame excellently, and the quick-release system is genius.

(Image credit: Canyon)

The internal frame storage has also worked well, and the system is much less rattly than competitors' systems I’ve used. The Grail CF SLX 7 Di2 model I’ve been riding will retail for €3,999 / £3,899, which is a lot less than I expected. This model also comes fitted with Canyon’s new GR50 CF in-house wheelset, which has performed well, although it is hookless, which not everyone will be delighted about.

The bike feels excellent when up to speed and is impressively smooth and comfortable, however, as impressive as the bike has been - I have found a few (minor) drawbacks although most are easily remedied…Firstly, all of the new bikes ship with 45mm tyres; to me, this is like having a supercar and then never using the top half of the rev range. Like I say, easily remedied, but you'll probably need another 100 quid or so to get the most out of this bike. Secondly, the GR50 CF wheelset has been very good overall, and the DT Swiss 350 hubs are a solid, reliable spec choice. I did, however, wish it had a higher-engaging freehub, and I’d certainly invest in an upgrade kit if I bought this bike to make it feel more instantaneous on slower, techy climbs.

The hardest thing to remedy with the Grail CF SLX 7 Di2 model that I tested is that it's no featherweight, with a claimed weight of 9.5kg. A 1,100-gram frame weight means that this is almost entirely down to spec choice. The Shimano RX715 cassette is heavy, and the wheelset isn't the lightest either at 1,675 grams. With that in mind, I personally find the 9.1kg, €3,499 / £3,499 SRAM Rival-equipped Grail CF 7 a far more attractive proposition.

Overall, there’s been a host of welcome updates to the Grail platform, and Canyon has been busy bundling a lot of changes into a package that performs very well. If you want a gravel bike to race on or to traverse everything from road to MTB territory as fast as possible, then the Grail is definitely worth considering.

Model lineup and pricing

(Image credit: Canyon)

The pro-endorsed CFR comes in two builds, with SRAM RED XPLR AXS and Shimano GRX Di2 800 groupsets. Both bikes are equipped with 50 mm DT Swiss GRC 1100 wheels as standard.

Grail CFR Di2: £6,200 / $7,999 / €6,500

Grail CFR AXS: £7,600 / $8,999 / €8,000

(Image credit: Canyon)

The CF SLX, described by Canyon as “the privateer’s favourite” is available in two builds: the CF SLX 8 AXS with SRAM Force XPLR AXS groupset and DT Swiss GRC 1400 wheels, the 7 CF SLX 7 Di2 with the aforementioned GR 50 CF carbon wheels and a Shimano GRX Di2 700 groupset.

Grail CF SLX 7 Di2: £3,899 / $4,999 / €3,999

Grail CF SLX 8 AXS: £4,799 / $5,999 / €4,999

(Image credit: Canyon)

Finally, the entry-level CF 7 model is offered with a SRAM Rival XPLR AXS groupset and Canyon GR 50 CF wheels, and with a mechanical Shimano GRX 600 groupset and carbon Newmen Advanced G.34 wheels.

Grail CF 7: £2,499 / $3,499 / €2,499

Grail CF 7 Speed: £3,499 / $4,299 / €3,499

All models are available in seven sizes, from 2XS to 2XL.