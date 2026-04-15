'In an era dominated by monocoque frames, the C72 reaffirms the value of a more deliberate method' – Colnago unveils the latest supermodel in its C Series

Colnago has launched a new model in its C Series range, the C72.

Unveiled today, in the hallowed halls of Teatro alla Scala – Milan's historic 18th-century opera house, where the acoustics are perfect for amplifying the expected appreciative oohs and aahs of those lucky enough to be present – the new C72 is the prestigious model in the classy Colnago fleet of fine bicycle frames, made famous by the legendary exploits and achievements of riders ranging from Eddy Merckx and Fiorenzo Magni to Tadej Pogačar.

The newest member of the C Series boasts a redesigned lug system, a re-imagined CC.02 cockpit with an integrated seatpost that enhances aerodynamics and adjustability, and a custom-designed bottle cage incorporating a secret storage compartment within the downtube. It features geometry that Colnago claims is capable of providing both all-day in-saddle comfort and the kind of aggressive set-up required to win races.

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The frames are hand-built in Cambiago, Italy, according to the 70-year-old brand's 'Perfectly Composed' design philosophy, which centres on its signature multi-piece construction process.

"[The C72's] front end delivers exceptional stability, giving riders confidence in all conditions," says Colnago (Image credit: Colnago)

"In an era dominated by monocoque frames, the C72 reaffirms the value of a more deliberate method – one that allows engineers and craftsmen to fine-tune stiffness, compliance and force distribution with exceptional precision," says Colnago.

"Each element plays a specific role in shaping the bike’s dynamic behaviour: responsiveness under acceleration, stability at high speed, and precision through corners. The result is a bicycle capable of expressing power and control without excess – always composed, always balanced."

"At high speeds, the front end delivers exceptional stability, giving riders confidence in all conditions," the statement continues. "Handling is precise and responsive, thanks to refined geometry and an optimized steering setup, designed to remain sharp without ever becoming nervous."

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"This unique riding feeling is not the result of a single feature, but of how all elements work together in harmony — delivering performance that is, once again, perfectly composed."

The very limited edition C72 La Scala was inspired by the Teatro alla Scala's colour scheme (Image credit: Colnago)

C72 Frame kits are available in four eye-catching colourways (full black, black with a red top tube, pearl white and silver, and dual-tone blue), from €6,780 / £6.299 (frame, fork, headset, cc.02 handlebars).

Only 3,000 of the C72 frames will be built each year. But it is being released alongside an even more exclusive model, the C72 La Scala. Inspired by the Teatro alla Scala's iconic red, gold and white aesthetic, just 72 of the super limited-edition La Scala frames are in existence, each one numbered and valued at a cool €22,000 (over £19,000).