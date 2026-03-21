Colnago's Master's frame was the ideal model to celebrate it's 55 year anniversary
Gold plated tubes and a Campag Record groupset for a limited edition model
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The Master remains Colnago’s most iconic steel bike, owing its status to those who rode it to success, and perhaps none more so than Beppe Saronni. The Italian won his second Giro d’Italia in 1983 riding a Master and became synonymous with the model; his favoured frame colour was known simply as ‘Saronni Red’.
By the time Colnago’s 55th anniversary came around in 2009, the Master’s fame was long secured, making it the ideal model with which to celebrate the occasion. The result, as we see here from one that forms part of Dave Marsh’s impressive collection, is quite something.
The frame retains the Columbus Gilco tubes that were said to improve longitudinal rigidity and the straight Precisa fork that was used on all Masters from 1988 onwards. Here, the cut-out lugs that connect the headtube to the top and down tubes are resplendent in gold, shimmering against the black of the main frame tubes.Article continues below
The bike is adorned with gold leaf Colnago motifs, including the ‘55’ pinstripe that runs along the top tube. The carbon saddle, cockpit, seat post and rims are also decked out in the black and gold insignia, and while the latter might be described as ‘bling’, the metal head badge – the brand’s ‘ace of clubs’ with a ‘55’ added – has an artisanal quality that serves as a subtle nod to the company’s humble roots.
Naturally for a bike of this stature and origin, only the finest groupset from Campagnolo would do. In 2009 that meant 11-speed Super Record, whose carbon cranks and derailleur cages made the perfect match for the glossy colour scheme.
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Luke Friend has worked as a writer, editor and copywriter for over twenty five years. Across books, magazines and websites, he's covered a broad range of topics for a range of clients including Major League Baseball, Golf Digest, the National Trust and the NHS. He has an MA in Professional Writing from Falmouth University and is a qualified bicycle mechanic. He has been a cycling enthusiast from an early age, partly due to watching the Tour de France on TV. He's a keen follower of bike racing to this day as well as a regular road and gravel rider.
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