Colnago's Master's frame was the ideal model to celebrate it's 55 year anniversary

The Master remains Colnago’s most iconic steel bike, owing its status to those who rode it to success, and perhaps none more so than Beppe Saronni. The Italian won his second Giro d’Italia in 1983 riding a Master and became synonymous with the model; his favoured frame colour was known simply as ‘Saronni Red’.

Gold plated tubes mean the bike is essentially too good to ride (Image credit: Future)

By the time Colnago’s 55th anniversary came around in 2009, the Master’s fame was long secured, making it the ideal model with which to celebrate the occasion. The result, as we see here from one that forms part of Dave Marsh’s impressive collection, is quite something.

The frame retains the Columbus Gilco tubes that were said to improve longitudinal rigidity and the straight Precisa fork that was used on all Masters from 1988 onwards. Here, the cut-out lugs that connect the headtube to the top and down tubes are resplendent in gold, shimmering against the black of the main frame tubes.

Article continues below

One piece, wing profile carbon bars were ahead of their time (Image credit: Future)

The bike is adorned with gold leaf Colnago motifs, including the ‘55’ pinstripe that runs along the top tube. The carbon saddle, cockpit, seat post and rims are also decked out in the black and gold insignia, and while the latter might be described as ‘bling’, the metal head badge – the brand’s ‘ace of clubs’ with a ‘55’ added – has an artisanal quality that serves as a subtle nod to the company’s humble roots.

Even the headbadge gets a special tweak for this edition (Image credit: Future)

Naturally for a bike of this stature and origin, only the finest groupset from Campagnolo would do. In 2009 that meant 11-speed Super Record, whose carbon cranks and derailleur cages made the perfect match for the glossy colour scheme.