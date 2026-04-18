Designed so a rider can sit as far forward as possible, Stayer bikes are built for one purpose

Stayer racing is an adrenaline-fuelled, motor-paced track discipline that was immensely popular during the early 20th century. Bloodthirsty crowds were drawn to the near-gladiatorial spectacle of extremely high speeds achieved in a heady atmosphere of very low safety. Speeds really were crazy – 100kph on unreliable rubber - rules were scant, and fatalities were common.

As safety standards improved and better tyres brought fewer high-speed blowouts, interest in Stayer racing declined, with the UCI finally pulling the plug on its Motor-paced World Championships in 1994. However, a toehold clings on in Northern Europe – it’s still moderately popular in Germany.

Bigger gears for higher speeds when tucked in behind a Stayer (Image credit: Future)

This mint-condition Gazelle, built in the mid-1980s, is a great example of how bicycle shapes morphed in the quest for motor-paced speed. “To draft effectively, the rider must get as close to the pace motorcycle, known as a derny, as possible,” explains the bike’s owner, Dave Marsh, of the Universal Cycle Centre, Rotherham. “That’s why this bike has a tiny 24-inch front wheel, and the fork is reversed. Additionally, the rider’s weight is pitched so far forward, struts are needed to support the bars and the nose of the saddle.”

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Dave Marsh Rotherham Cycle Centre Dave Marsh is one of the foremost bike collectors in the UK, and owner of many of the classic bikes we feature. Marsh was a racer himself and has also organised major cycling events. His collection of classic bikes includes limited editions from Colnago as well as bikes raced by the likes of Beryl Burton and Tom Simpson

Despite their ugly duckling proportions, these bikes hold great appeal. “As soon as I saw this one for sale, I had to have it,” says Marsh. “It’s such a lovely bike, it’s a showpiece for the shop – people are always asking about it.”

Extra support as the rider leans forward into the slipstream (Image credit: Future)

The most frequently asked question concerns that giant chainring. “It’s a TA chainset,” confirms Marsh, “with a 64 tooth chainring and 170mm cranks. The 16-tooth rear sprocket provides a gear of 110 inches.”

The frame is Reynolds 531 throughout, and the wheels are built with gorgeous Campagnolo Large Flange Record Piste hubs, 36/36 hole, into Mavic Sprint Rims. The bars and stem are both from Cinelli, the seat pillar is Campagnolo, and the pedals are Lyotard Platforms.

Like the saddle, the stem comes with extra support as the rider leans forward (Image credit: Future)