Designed so a rider can sit as far forward as possible, Stayer bikes are built for one purpose
With extra support, a tiny front wheel and reverse rake on the forks, this bike is built for one style of racing
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Stayer racing is an adrenaline-fuelled, motor-paced track discipline that was immensely popular during the early 20th century. Bloodthirsty crowds were drawn to the near-gladiatorial spectacle of extremely high speeds achieved in a heady atmosphere of very low safety. Speeds really were crazy – 100kph on unreliable rubber - rules were scant, and fatalities were common.
As safety standards improved and better tyres brought fewer high-speed blowouts, interest in Stayer racing declined, with the UCI finally pulling the plug on its Motor-paced World Championships in 1994. However, a toehold clings on in Northern Europe – it’s still moderately popular in Germany.
This mint-condition Gazelle, built in the mid-1980s, is a great example of how bicycle shapes morphed in the quest for motor-paced speed. “To draft effectively, the rider must get as close to the pace motorcycle, known as a derny, as possible,” explains the bike’s owner, Dave Marsh, of the Universal Cycle Centre, Rotherham. “That’s why this bike has a tiny 24-inch front wheel, and the fork is reversed. Additionally, the rider’s weight is pitched so far forward, struts are needed to support the bars and the nose of the saddle.”Article continues below
Dave Marsh is one of the foremost bike collectors in the UK, and owner of many of the classic bikes we feature. Marsh was a racer himself and has also organised major cycling events. His collection of classic bikes includes limited editions from Colnago as well as bikes raced by the likes of Beryl Burton and Tom Simpson
Despite their ugly duckling proportions, these bikes hold great appeal. “As soon as I saw this one for sale, I had to have it,” says Marsh. “It’s such a lovely bike, it’s a showpiece for the shop – people are always asking about it.”
The most frequently asked question concerns that giant chainring. “It’s a TA chainset,” confirms Marsh, “with a 64 tooth chainring and 170mm cranks. The 16-tooth rear sprocket provides a gear of 110 inches.”
The frame is Reynolds 531 throughout, and the wheels are built with gorgeous Campagnolo Large Flange Record Piste hubs, 36/36 hole, into Mavic Sprint Rims. The bars and stem are both from Cinelli, the seat pillar is Campagnolo, and the pedals are Lyotard Platforms.
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Simon spent his childhood living just a stone’s throw from the foot of Box Hill, so it’s no surprise he acquired a passion for cycling from an early age. He’s still drawn to hilly places, having cycled, climbed or skied his way across the Alps, Pyrenees, Andes, Atlas Mountains and the Watkins range in the Arctic.
Simon now writes for Cycling Weekly as a freelancer, having previously served as Tech Editor. He’s also an advanced (RYT 500) yoga teacher, which further fuels his fascination for the relationship between performance and recovery.
He lives with Jo, his yoga teacher wife, in the heart of the Cotswolds, with two rescue cats, five bikes and way too many yoga mats. He still believes he could have been a contender if only chocolate weren’t so moreish.
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