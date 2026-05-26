It’s too hot to do anything in the UK today, and that includes big bike rides or chasing Strava segments

It really does feel like we’re in Salvador Dali’s The Persistence of Memory today. It’s so hot in the UK, even time is melting. Over the past couple of days, records for temperatures in May have broken across Europe, including the UK, and Tuesday sees more of the same. While it would seem silly for Cycling Weekly to encourage you not to cycle on a sunny day, think about it carefully. Being out for hours in the full sun can carry health risks, especially if you’re not used to it, so maybe head into the woods for a gravel ride, ride at dawn or dusk, or even take a rest day.

Adam Becket Social Links Navigation News editor News editor at Cycling Weekly, Adam brings his weekly opinion on the goings on at the upper echelons of our sport. This piece is part of The Leadout, a newsletter series from Cycling Weekly and Cyclingnews. To get this in your inbox, subscribe here. As ever, email adam.becket@futurenet.com - should you wish to add anything, or suggest a topic.

The issue is, due to ongoing climate change, these exceptionally hot days are going to become more common. We will have to become used to days when we have to limit our riding because of the heat. Just as we do in the winter when it’s too cold or wet. This is a kicker for all of us who spend winter dreaming about the end of the rain and cold, but extreme heat is an issue to be concerned about too. Obviously, there are ways of beating the heat; cycling earlier or later, wearing the right clothing, seeking shadier routes, and drinking pretty much as much water as possible. But sometimes the best plan is to not touch the bike at all.

For those outside of the UK, it might seem like our country has been swept with hysteria whenever it gets a bit warm. Perhaps you’re reading this from a country where it is regularly hotter, or you just think that I am being a wimp about the heat. Trust me, when I tell you that 33 degrees in the UK feels significantly worse than the same temperature in Spain, in Australia, in a place where buildings, infrastructure and lifestyles are used to it.

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The UK is known for its mild climate, it is not built for these temperatures, our buildings are not built to withstand this and that’s not about to change. It might surprise non-UK residents that air conditioning in the home is a luxury, not something that everyone has. These temperatures cause people’s brains to shut down, for sleep to be disrupted, for the world to seem a bit like it is ending. Change is needed, both to try and arrest the climate catastrophe, and to make our world cope better with wild weather, but let’s think about cycling first.

It’s not just the UK where it’s hotter than ever for May – more than 350 towns across France set records for temperatures on Monday – and more extreme heat is on its way. As some revel in these conditions, we should all reflect that it’s not normal, and that it might impact our way of life soon. That includes cycling.

Physical exertion, like cycling, is harder in these conditions. When temperatures exceed the mid 30s, your body is primarily focused on cooling you down, not on going fast. It’s not worth pushing yourself to chase a Strava PB or complete your longest ride) on days like this. You might see professionals cope in the crushing heat of July at the Tour de France, but they train specifically for this, have the ice vests, and endless supply of liquids and the support car just behind.

All of this is to say, don’t beat yourself up about skipping a ride this week. Wait for cooler times, maybe go out earlier than usual, and try not to worry too much about being slower than usual. Work with the heat, don’t try and work against it. And remember to wear sun cream, and drink lots of water if you do head out.

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