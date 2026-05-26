'I reacted in the heat of the moment' – seven times we have seen headbutts and punch-ups have in the pro peloton

On Sunday, right at the end of stage 15 of the Giro d’Italia, Bardiani-CSF-7 Saber’s Enrico Zanoncello was disqualified from the race for headbutting a British rider, 24-year-old Bob Donaldson. The act of blatant aggression by the 28-year-old caused the Jayco AlUla rider to crash, leaving him with a ripped skinsuit and road rash.

After reviewing video evidence the jury were quick to act, banning Zanoncello for 'deviation from the chosen line that endangers another rider (blow from the head)’ and imposing a 500CHF fine and loss of 13 points. According to UCI rules, as established at the outset of the 2025 season, riders who receive two yellow cards in a single race are disqualified and suspended from racing for seven days, but the Italian’s actions were warranted serious enough to justify instant ejection.

When bike racers see red

Although relatively rare, it’s far from the first time tempers have flared and fisticuffs have broken out between rival riders during a race. Just two months ago, Kiwi rider Kiaan Watts was disqualified from Salverda Bouw Ster van Zwolle and suspended for five weeks by his team, NSN, after punching Marijn Maas (BEAT CC p/b Saxo) in the head during the race. Impressively, the Dutchman managed to stay upright after the blow, and he strenuously denied having earlier spat at the New Zealander.

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In 2024, professional cyclocross rider Eli Iserbyt from Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal was disqualified from an event in Belgium for stomping on a fellow rider’s bike, and the previous year, Belgian rider Maxim Van Gils from Lotto-Dstny was banned from racing for 25 days after belting Greek rider Georgios Bouglas on the back of the head as they crossed the finish line at the Japan Cup Criterium. But go back a little further and you’ll find some bigger examples of race rage during high-profile events.

Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma) and Luke Rowe (Ineos) together on the 2020 Tour (left of photo), a year after they were both sent home for fighting (Image credit: Getty Images)

Luke Rowe vs Tony Martin – Tour de France 2019

One of the more famous, if rather anticlimactic altercations, was between Ineos captain Luke Rowe and Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma) during stage 17 of the 2019 Tour de France. Both riders were kicked off the tour after Martin swerved in front of Rowe, almost causing the Welshman to crash, and then Rowe responded by seizing hold of the German. The rivals later exchanged words and rolled across the line virtually together, before shaking hands, but they were both expelled regardless.

Gianni Moscon vs Elie Gesbert – Tour de France 2018

A more fiery incident flared During the 2018 Tour de France, when Team Sky rider Gianni Moscon was seen punching French rider Elie Gesbert (Fortuneo-Samsic) close to the beginning of stage 15. The Italian later apologised, saying 'I reacted in the heat of the moment', but he was disqualified from the Tour and given a five-week suspension from racing. Moscon had recently been accused (but subsequently cleared, due to a lack of evidence) of pushing and causing Sébastien Reichenbach (Groupama-FDJ) to crash in the 2017 Tre Valli Varesine, an incident that resulted in the Swiss rider breaking his elbow and fracturing his hip.

Marcel Kittel with his injured eye patched up during the 2017 Dubai Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Andriy Grivko vs Marcel Kittel – Dubai Tour 2017

One of the more violent incidents in modern pro cycling happened during a 200-kilometre desert stage of the 2017 Dubai Tour, when Quick-Step rider Marcel Kittel was left with busted glasses, a cut above his eye and blood streaming down his face after being punched by Astana’s Andriy Grivko. The aggrieved German rider refused to accept the Astana’s apology and called for the Ukrainian, who was disqualified from the event, to be banned for six months. In the end the 33-year-old, who denied wrongdoing and said Kittel had spat at him, was given a ban of 45 days, and Kittel went on to win the race.

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Mark Renshaw vs Julian Dean – Tour de France 2010

After helping Mark Cavendish to a sprint victory in Bourg-lès-Valence during the 2010 Tour de France, HTC-Columbia lead-out man Mark Renshaw was accused of head-butting Garmin-Transitions' Julian Dean to allow Cav through. The Australian claimed ago was just using "track tactics" and leaning in, but after reviewing the replay, the race jury disqualified Renshaw.

Rui Costa vs Carlos Barredo – Tour de France 2010

Conditions were steaming hot during that Tour, and tempers also rose between Rui Costa (Caisse d'Epargne) and Quick Step's Carlos Barredo over sharp elbows during the sprint to the end of the longest stage. After the finish, Costa punched Barredo, who responded by bashing the Portuguese rider over the head with his bike wheel. The two swapped more blows, and various insults about each other's mothers, before finally being separated. Perhaps because the incident happened after the stage had finished, both riders were allowed to continue competing in the tour, but they were each fined 400 Swiss Francs.