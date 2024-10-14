Pro cyclo-cross rider disqualified and fined after stomping on opponent's bike

Eli Iserbyt apologised for 'rage of anger' at event in Beringen

Eli Iserbyt at the Beringen cross in 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published
in News

Cyclo-cross rider Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) was disqualified from a race and fined after he stomped on a fellow competitor’s bike.

The Belgian champion planted his foot onto the back wheel of Fenix rider Ryan Kamp’s bike after the pair crashed together at Saturday’s Exact Cross event in Beringen, Belgium. Following the incident, a race official pulled Iserbyt from the course, and he was later fined 100 CHF (£89.09).

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.

Latest
You might also like