Pro cyclo-cross rider disqualified and fined after stomping on opponent's bike
Eli Iserbyt apologised for 'rage of anger' at event in Beringen
Cyclo-cross rider Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) was disqualified from a race and fined after he stomped on a fellow competitor’s bike.
The Belgian champion planted his foot onto the back wheel of Fenix rider Ryan Kamp’s bike after the pair crashed together at Saturday’s Exact Cross event in Beringen, Belgium. Following the incident, a race official pulled Iserbyt from the course, and he was later fined 100 CHF (£89.09).
The initial collision came on the fifth of eight laps of the muddy circuit, when Kamp and Iserbyt went shoulder-to-shoulder on a sharp downhill section. Iserbyt crashed into a wooden pole, with Kamp falling beside him.
Writing on X afterwards, Iserbyt said he was overcome with a “rage of anger” that led him to stomp on his opponent’s bike.
Kamp had to run back to the pits, holding his bike which appeared to have a broken rear derailleur. The Dutchman ended up finishing 22nd, three minutes and 50 seconds behind the winner, Lars van der Haar (Baloise Trek Lions).
Shortly after the race finished, Iserbyt shared an apology message on X: “I understand the decision of the jury to dsq me today in Beringen. My acts after the hard crash were made in a rage of anger and don’t belong in this sport. For this I want to apologise to everyone involved. Now I’ll focus on the positive things and look forward to the next races!”
Here’s the reason Eli Iserbyt was disqualified from Exact Cross round 1 in Beringen today 😳 pic.twitter.com/EoajX4VHHOOctober 12, 2024
Iserbyt also gave an interview to Belgian publication HLN, in which he said his reaction was “not necessary”, but came after something Kamp had said to him. Asked what the comments were, Iserbyt said: “I’m not going to repeat that, but yes it was dirty.”
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
The duo were teammates at Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal for five years until Kamp joined Fenix – a racing arm linked to his road team Alpecin-Deceuninck – earlier this year. According to Iserbyt, tension between the two had been “simmering for a while”, with incidents of “cutting up” and “pushing” last season.
Kamp was also approached for comment about the incident in Beringen. “The smartest thing is to say nothing. Worse things will come of it,” he told HLN.
“We were riding next to each other in the corner, nothing more happened. There was contact, but that's part of cross, I think. I'm not going to say anything more about it. It's fine,” Kamp added.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
-
-
'I don’t think the people around Tom help' - Geraint Thomas on the Tom Pidcock and Ineos Grenadiers situation
Pidcock was "deselected" from Il Lombardia on Saturday, with the rider taking to Instagram to discuss decision
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
I can’t even remember the price of my latest bike — the trauma is too deep
Dream bikes are best left locked up in fantasy land, argues CW's columnist
By Michael Hutchinson Published
-
‘I only live 10km away’ - Cameron Mason on the pressure of a home British Cyclo-cross Championships
Scotsman says he will look to try and ‘take the race on’ at Callendar Park in Falkirk
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Tom Pidcock to race just 10 cyclo-cross events this season
Former world champion confirmed as skipping World Championships in February
By Adam Becket Published
-
The six cyclo-cross races where Wout van Aert will face Mathieu van der Poel this year
The great Dutch and Belgian rivals will clash first on 22 December
By Adam Becket Last updated
-
Opinion: Are ‘the big three’ of Van Aert, Van der Poel and Pidcock good for cyclo-cross?
They have been world champions for the last decade, but are yet to race yet this season. What's going on?
By Adam Becket Published
-
European Cyclo-cross Championships rescheduled due to stormy weather
Local authority in western France stops Saturday's planned races from happening; races rescheduled to Sunday
By Adam Becket Published
-
Five riders to watch in UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup opener in Waterloo, USA this weekend
Here's who we think will boss the cross in Waterloo on Sunday
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Watch: Cyclo-cross rider snaps dislocated finger back into place mid-race
Michael van den Ham said his finger was at "the grossest 45-degree angle"
By Tom Davidson Published
-
17-year-old CX rider ‘catapulted’ into layby by tractor scores top ten finish at national champs
Raph Tabiner from Warrington nearly gave up racing all together after shocking incident
By Tom Thewlis Published