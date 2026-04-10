'Kiaan Watts ⁠will serve a ⁠period of suspension of 25 days' – Kiwi cops 5 week ban for punching rival rider in the head during race

The UCI has slapped a five-week ban on a NSN development team cyclist who punched a fellow rider in the head during the Salverda Bouw Ster van Zwolle race last month.

New Zealander Kiaan Watts was caught on camera delivering a "closed-fist blow" to the helmet of Marijn Maas (BEAT CC p/b Saxo) during the race in the Netherlands.

The indecent, which was caught on camera, happened just over 33 kilometres out from the finish of the 1:2 race, when Watts, who was riding at the front of the peloton, took his right hand off the handlebars and angrily punched Maas. The Dutchman wobbled, but remained upright and both riders continued cycling, with Watts, clearly infuriated by something that had happened earlier, continuing to seethe and mutter expletives.

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The Kiwi rider later said that he believed the Dutchman had earlier spat at him, but Mass denies this. Maas ultimately finished in 79th place, in a race won by Belgian rider Mathis Avondts (Parkhotel Valkenburg), while Watts was disqualified by race officials, fined 200 Swiss francs and docked 25 UCI points.

Watts, who quickly apologised and said his actions were a moment of madness, was immediately reprimanded by his team for his violent action when the footage emerged, and the 24-year-old rider was swiftly banned by his bosses from taking part in the Dorpenomloop Rucphen the following day.

The UCI's announcement yesterday acknowledged NSN’s swift action and confirmed that the team’s self-imposed one-day ban will count towards the rider’s overall period of suspension, which will last to 2 May 2026.

“The UCI issues a reminder that, as holders of UCI licences and members of the cycling community, riders enjoy rights and assume responsibilities aimed at promoting the values of cycling and protecting the integrity of the sport," the statement added.

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The New Zealander is an experienced athlete who has been on the development squad for NSN Cycling for the last three years, and has previously ridden for Israel Premier Tech, including in World Tour races.