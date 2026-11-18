Rouleur Live has grown into one of the most exclusive and premium trade shows on the calendar. This year’s edition saw the exhibitor list grow to 127 stands, which forced the organisers to add an extra room, but the setting was still intimate and well laid out.

With so much to see, we've published a separate story on the best bikes of Rouleur and will cover all the tech and concept pieces here.

Despite a tumultuous year for the cycling industry, there was an air of positivity floating through the halls, and the big turnout from the public, the press, and the broader industry – this was echoed by the many exhibitors and brands who collectively feel 2027 will be a year of rejuvenation.

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As always, the show also brings together the biggest names in professional cycling, with Mathieu van der Poel, Ben Healy, Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney, Taylor Phinney, Lotte Kopecky, and Marianne Vos among the riders who took to the stage for a live Q&A session.

With so much to see, we spent hours trawling through the booths and halls to bring you, dear reader, all the interesting kit releases from 2026, as well as unearthing new products hiding in plain sight.

(Image credit: Matt Ischt-Barnard)

Buxumbox Bike Boxes are handmade in the UK. Constructed from 0.5mm aluminium, the box is designed to work better with integrated cockpits and time trial bikes.

At 15kg for the smallest Ventoux Road box, these nifty carriers weigh only a couple of kilos more than some semi-hard offerings from Evoc or Thule, while offering pretty sturdy protection.

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(Image credit: Matt Ischt-Barnard)

At £900, this new 'Pro-Level' toolbox from Topeak isn't for everyone, but, damn, it's neat.

The box features a pressure-release valve for cargo holds, but what caught my eye is Topeak's new Knipex copy, the Plier Wrench, which is going on my Christmas list.

(Image credit: Matt Ischt-Barnard)

At £50, the Topeak 7in Pliers Wrench still isn't 'cheap', but it is much cheaper than Knipex, which typically retails theirs for around £65 at minimum. The function feels nice; time will tell if they are as good.

For those new to the idea of Pliers Wrenches, they effectively replace a whole toolbox's worth of spanners with a single tool, ideal for home mechanics or those who travel a lot with their bike.

(Image credit: Matt Ischt-Barnard)

Tadej Pogačar's 2025 Strada Bianche Colnago V4Rs was on display for all to see.

We don't see the newly crowned 'GOAT' riding the less aero Colnago offerings as much anymore, but it's a great-looking machine – especially in its world-champs rainbow finish. While the V4Rs was replaced by the V5Rs a month after Pogačar's Strade win, the near 6.8kg Y1Rs aero bike has been broadly employed by the entire UAE Team Emirates-XRG team for the past one and a half years.

However, with Brandon McNulty donning the rainbow bands for 2027, it'll be worth keeping an eye out for on the big mountain days of next year's Grand Tours to see if Colnago's climbing bike makes an appearance.

(Image credit: Matt Ischt-Barnard)

Thomas Martinez, aka the Cycling Tattooist, was on hand at the show with a gun in hand for anyone who fancied getting inked out the blue.

Not my thing; however, he did have this very cool 'hand-graffitied' frame and wheels on display at his booth.

(Image credit: Matt Ischt-Barnard)

Bikepacking gear has come a long way in the last 10 years, and Evoc's latest offering, mounted on this BMC URS gravel bike, is a shining example of how refined things have become.

These bike bags are waterproof, made from highly durable fabrics, with a solid construction and a clean, neat aesthetic.

(Image credit: Matt Ischt-Barnard)

How much tyre clearance does that road bike have?

The C6 from Winspace was my second favourite bike from the show (keep scrolling for my top pick!). It features 40mm tyre clearance, aerodynamic nods and an endurance geometry – more of this please, bicycle industry!

(Image credit: Matt Ischt-Barnard)

Winspace's Hyper 2 Riser Handlebar, I'm sure, is part of what gives the C6 its more endurance feel while keeping the aerodynamic impact of a more upright position to a minimum.

(Image credit: Matt Ischt-Barnard)

Winspace's other bike on show was its G5 gravel bike, which features a slightly odd-looking aerodynamic seat tube.

Winspace hasn't given this feature a name, so I thought I'd take a stab at it. Specialized has the Speed Sniffer; Winspace could stake a claim with the Speed Splitter?

(Image credit: Matt Ischt-Barnard)

I never miss rim brakes, especially when you consider what they used to be like. This bike caught my eye because it once belonged to Oscar Egg, which childishly made me chuckle; it turns out he won two Tour de France stages and held the hour record back in the 1910s. Chapeau, Oscar!

(Image credit: Matt Ischt-Barnard)

How you ride a bike like this for an hour flat-out is beyond me, but Francesco Moser figured it out, or suffered through it.

His 1984 Hour Record bike, which stunned the cycling world, doesn't get any less iconic.

(Image credit: Matt Ischt-Barnard)

Colnago's Steelnovo, boasting the cleanest seat tube junction out there, full stop! The Steelnova is a limited-edition frame featuring 3D-printed lugs and a custom Columbus tubeset, celebrating Colnago's 70th Anniversary.

While beautifully finished, die-hard steel fans will be disappointed by the hidden, completely seamless welds.

(Image credit: Matt Ischt-Barnard)

Unless you own a new Canyon Grail CFR, getting hold of the DT F 132 gravel suspension fork is impossible, as it's not currently available aftermarket.

You can, however, now get them from 3T if you part with the £4,571 and grab yourself an Ultra 2 Italia frameset.

(Image credit: Matt Ischt-Barnard)

WTB wasn't at the top of my list for aero gravel tyres, but its recent collaboration with bike brand newcomer Stromm is interesting. The brand has strategically placed knobbles and profiling alongside the tread design to create vortices around it, helping channel air and keep it close to the tyre and wheel. According to the data, this saves nearly 10 watts at 35kph/21mph.

This tech is available on the Byway RS, Course and Macro gravel tyres.

(Image credit: Matt Ischt-Barnard)

As a purple Cotic mountain bike owner myself, you can guess which bike was my favourite at the show.

The latest iteration of Cotic's Escapade gravel bike was glistening away, clad in shiny Hope parts. Check out the full metal head tube badge, not something you see so often in these classy, matte-favouring days.

(Image credit: Matt Ischt-Barnard)

Many have tried to make bike storage cool, but the Welsh brand Stacked seems to be the one sticking. The brand recently expanded its modular rail design to offer single-bike, wall-mounted options with accessory mounts, hooks, and a shelf for additional kit storage.

(Image credit: Matt Ischt-Barnard)

Among what seemed like a sea of very shiny, polished silver italian road bikes was this Cicli Barco Marconi Zero frame, which had been completely handwritten, in Italian, of course.

(Image credit: Matt Ischt-Barnard)

I couldn't reach anyone to ask about this hub on the DT Swiss stand. It was attached to Tudor Pro Cycling legend Stefan Küng's bike. Paired with sensors on both the handlebar and seatpost, I'm guessing it's a compliance data-acquisition kit. I've contacted DT Swiss for more info and will update this once the company replies with all the details.

(Image credit: Matt Ischt-Barnard)

The sensor block of said possible compliance data-acquisition kit, which was mounted to the top tube and had cabling reaching to the handlebars.

(Image credit: Matt Ischt-Barnard)

The seat tube sensor block of said possible compliance data-acquisition kit.

(Image credit: Matt Ischt-Barnard)

Pirelli has finally added a tan sidewall to its 40mm P-Zero TLR range, alongside the big announcement that the Italian tyre brand will sponsor Netcompany–Ineos next season.