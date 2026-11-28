The Specialized S-Works Torch has been my favourite road shoe ever since it launched in 2022. They've been everywhere with me, and I've even sacrificed the flawless carbon soles at cycling's holiest site (I'll get into that later). Now, with £111 off at Sigma Sports this Black Friday, I'm very tempted to buy myself a new pair.

Save £111 on the Specialized S-Works Torch in the Sigma Sports Black Friday sale

The Torch was one of the first in a wider generation of shoes we now take for granted. Before the Torch, I'd always sized down, mistakenly believing slightly squeezed toes were the price you paid for good power transfer and a locked-in feel. The Retül fitting told me I needed a 45 rather than the 44 I'd always gone for, and the moment I tried the larger Torches on, I was sold. It turned out you could have comfortable toes and excellent power transfer without heel lift.

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Specialized S-Works Torch: was £350 now £239 at Sigma Sports With its ultra-light carbon sole with internal I‑Beam structure, the S-Works Torch shaves 20 grams off the previous S-Works 7 and delivers maximum stiffness for instant power transfer... nothing but pure performance and all-day comfort.

And the bigger size with extra space doesn’t make them heavy, either: 249 grams per size-45 shoe (measured on my own scales) is impressively light.

Since then I’ve discovered that it’s not just the larger size – there’s something really special about the Torch. I accept that not every shoe is going to be perfect for every shape of foot, but I have pretty regular-shaped feet with a normal arch. Here’s what I said in my review at the time: “I’ve used them for everything - time trials, chain gangs, club runs, solo training and Zwifting. Every time I put my feet into them, I still marvel at how amazing they feel, and it’s never a relief to get them off at the end of a ride.”

(Image credit: Simon Smythe)

Yes, yes, looking good is also an important part of it, and the S-Works Torches are beautiful in pure white. They’re elegant and sleek, and the lack of mesh means they wipe clean and stay looking new longer.

The smooth expanse of carbon underneath is just as lovely, and I was always careful not to walk on any surface that was likely to scuff them… until a trip to Roubaix with Van Rysel in 2024, during which we rode two sectors of pavé in Templeuve and paid homage with some awestruck laps of the velodrome at the end.

(Image credit: Simon Smythe)

Except it wasn't the cobbles that did the damage: we were invited to visit the legendary concrete showers with their brass plaques dedicating each stall to a former winner. But to get there – the shower block is not underneath the grandstand as you’d expect – we had to cross a stretch of gravel. I was wearing my Torches with their still-pristine carbon soles. But I would look like an idiot if I took them off and walked in my socks. So I gritted my teeth, I walked, I heard the small stones grinding underneath, I put it out of my mind and pretended to be Eddy Merckx in A Sunday in Hell, letting the shower wash away his pain.

Later, when I looked at the soles of the Torches, there were small, white scars – stigmata from cycling’s holiest site – and I was strangely happy. I still look at those marks and, although the soles have picked up a few more scratches in the two years since, only I know which ones they are.

Anyway, back to Black Friday 2026 – even without the special scratches, the S-Works Torch get a massive recommendation from me. With this pretty amazing £111 off, get yourself a pair from Sigma, enjoy them and look after them – unless you’re visiting the Roubaix showers, of course.