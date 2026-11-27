It was love at first sit when I was sent a pair of Velocio Concept bib shorts to review a couple of years back.

I don’t need to tell you that when you find a pair of shorts that ticks every single box, you want to wear them every time you ride your bike – that’s been me and the Velocio Concepts ever since that day. So now I’m going to treat myself to a second pair.

Save £65 on the Velocio Concept Radiator bib shorts in Velocio's Black Friday sale

Tim Russon in his recent review awarded them 4.5 stars, noting "high price" as a downside, alongside an array of reasons to buy. He said: "For this reason alone I think they can’t quite be a 5-star product. I originally reviewed them for another publication that didn't use a rating system but now, with 25% off this Black Friday, down from £260 to £195, I’m going to award them the perfect score they deserve."

Save £65 Velocio Concept bib shorts: was £260 now £195 at Velocio The Velocio Concepts are the flagship shorts in the US brand's range, a "lighter, faster, and more breathable bib short that demands high-output efforts and rewards with results worthy of the top step". The £65 off the regular price represents a 25% saving.

What’s so great about them? Comfort always comes first, but it’s not just that they have a super plush multi-density pad that cushions the sit bones beautifully and then tapers away gradually so as not to get in the way of the pedalling action. It’s the cut of the shorts too – compressive but not too tight, perfectly contoured with surprisingly few seams and with a fit at the waist that flatters. Some racing-focused brands’ shorts stop too low at the front, resulting in a small but unsightly overhang when bent over the bars for those of us who aren’t pros in their twenties. It’s all smooth lines with the Velocios – and I don’t think it’s vain or self-indulgent to want to look your best in bike kit. And the leg length is perfect – not too long, not too short. Pure Goldilocks.

And then the fabric – a stretch-woven, softshell-style material that Tim, in his review, described as "feeling both tough and light at the same time, which is a clever trick".

Save £65 on the Velocio Concept Radiator bib shorts in Velocio's Black Friday sale

Because they’re the ones I reach for, they will have done more miles than any of my others but it doesn’t show. Durability is excellent, the pad is as plush, the fabric as stretchy and the straps as supportive. Despite all the wash cycles, the reflective lettering isn’t even peeling.

I would argue that even at their original price these shorts are a good investment – at this price they’re a great one.

Another of my favourite Velocio products – which I included in my 2022 ‘Gear of the Year’ – is the Concept Radiator jersey, down from £156 to £109. I stand by what I said four years ago and it's still my go-to hot weather jersey.

In case it isn’t obvious by now, I’m a big Velocio fan for the comfort, the quality, the design, the durability and I like that they donate to 1% for the Planet and have been eco conscious since before it was cool.

If you're looking for a suitable bike to go with your new shorts, check out our Black Friday Bike Deals 2026 page, which now features over 100 bargains handpicked by our deal hunters.