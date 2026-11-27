While it might seem obvious to use the best bike lights at night, you might not know it's actually illegal in the UK to cycle on public roads after dark without them.

The Road Vehicles Lighting Regulations 1989 stipulate that, between sunset and sunrise, cyclists must have a white front light and a red rear light. Failing to follow these rules can result in a £50 on-the-spot fine.

So, if you're thinking about getting off the smart trainer and riding outdoors after dark, this Black Friday, you can buy road-legal lights for a fraction of what the usual price is, and certainly less than a fine would be.

Save 20% MagicShine Urbo Combo: was £29.99 now £23.99 at Amazon This set of front and rear lights is now less than half the price of an on-the-spot fine for not having any. They're not the strongest, but with an advertised 82-hour runtime, they'll last plenty of urban trips on one charge. However, they are backed by Magicshine's known quality and will save you that £50 fine.

Save 40% MagicShine SeeMee: was £59.99 now £35.99 at Amazon If you really want to be seen, we rated MagicShine's SeeMee rear light best in show in our product test. Our deal trackers say this is only about 80p off its lowest-ever Amazon price.

The UK government recommends a steady front light and a flashing rear one.

Any flashing lights must have a flash rate of 60-240 per minute (1 to 4 per second).

Government guidelines also asks that lights don't "dazzle" other road users.

Rules around bike lights in the US are similar; it is mandatory to ride with a white light at the front, although only some states, such as New York and Florida, require a rear red light. All states ask for at least a reflector at the rear.

If you don't own any bike lights, we encourage you to pick up a pair, even if you don't plan to ride in the dark – it's always useful to have the option.

You can find out more about the best bike lights on the market in our fully-tested buyer's guide.

If you're after something cheaper, Amazon UK is selling front and rear sets as low as £10 this Black Friday weekend.