Get notified of updates

Evening, just like Arnie, I'm back Good evening, or Afternoon to my friends over the pond, I'm just loading up a few deals to wet your whistles with. This afternoon was filled with cleaning and Christmas decorating, so I thought I'd stick with those themes this evening. It's the time of year when cleaning bikes feels like a never-ending task, and I've got some great deals to share. This aligns with the cycling tool gift guide I published this week, which fulfils the Christmas theme.

Handing over to Ecom writer Matt With a click of the fingers that is three hours gone by. Time really does fly when you are kind of looking at numbers and percentage discounts all day. I am leaving you in the very capable hands of Matt Ischt-Barnard, Ecom writer for Cycling Weekly. Someone who has been in the cycling industry for many, many years now, as well as years of experience covering shopping events, he knows a good deal when he sees it.

Pogacar's bike computer discounted by 20% (Image credit: Andy Turner) Featuring a slightly larger touchscreen than its predecessor, the Bolt 3 is one of our favorite bike computers at the moment, and that's not because Tadej Pogacar uses it. In our testing we really enjoyed the user interface and the overall experience, in particular the ability to zoom in and out of screens to change the number of data fields visible on the fly was something we really liked. Battery life is solid too and with $70 off, this really is a top-notch Black Friday deal. Wahoo Elemnt Bolt 3 Computer: Was $349.99 Now $279.99

Top tip number #2 - do your research Another tip I want to give out before returning to the deals - you'd be surprised just how many people don't do research on the product they want beforehand. During Black Friday they see a price, they go to basket, done. Instead I tell people to find something they want, then put in a bit of research at a variety of websites to see if the price can be beaten. This will also give you more information on things like specs, reviews and perhaps another model that is a better deal. What is the saying, luck favors the prepared? You never know what a bit of research can find you...

A quick reminder on Amazon Prime Just a quick thing I've noticed with Amazon over the last couple of days. It looks like Amazon occasionally, not always, hides its best discounts behind the Prime umbrella so if you haven't already I would recommend signing up to make sure you don't miss out. If you aren't already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial or a six-month free trial for 18-24 year olds and students , which will give you all the benefits during Black Friday, and then you can cancel it right after as well.

How to not miss any of the 2027 Tour de France... (Image credit: Getty Images) Bit of a no-brainer here really. Gone are the days I used to watch ITV4 all day and enjoy Thomas Voeckler attack almost constantly. Instead the 2027 Tour de France will be watchable through Peacock TV which has a handy $40 off deal at the moment. This deal is for an annual subscription at the reduced price of $89.99 (normally $129.99), which works out at just $7.50 a month. With the Tour de France kicking off in July and the Vuelta in September, you’ll be covered for both of these three-week long races. Peacock Premium Annual Subscription: Was $129.99 now $89.99 at Peacock TV

Alternatively, the RTL515 is only $150... (Image credit: Future) Another Garmin deal here and despite the RTL515 radar light being a few years old now, we are confident it still performs. For those that want a cheaper radar light than the RearVue 820 I mentioned previously, the RTL515 is a good, more budget-friendly option. One of our writers Paul Norman actually put this model to the test back in 2020 and whilst he was sceptical, it did indeed win him over with 4.5 stars. He summed up the review as such; 'whilst I’d gone in thinking that the Garmin Varia was an unnecessary gadget, I’ve come away impressed with its ability to make my rides feel that bit safer.' Once again the discount is $50 here. Garmin Varia RTL515 Light: Was $199.99 Now $149.99

Our favorite radar light has $50 off (Image credit: Simon Fellows) I know, $50 doesn't sound like a lot but the Garmin Varia RearVue 820 is our current favorite radar bike light, and for good reason. Earlier this year we put it up against several other models in a test and unsurprisingly, it came out on top. This was thanks to superb levels of accuracy, outstanding battery life and plenty of other features. I would definitely recommend reading Simon Fellows' full review from April 2026, as he goes into great depth into the full performance. But I can simply state - it got five stars... Garmin Varia RearVue 820 Light: Was $299.99 Now $249.99

Some slightly different advice here (Image credit: Future) Over Black Friday it can be very easy to only talk about deals and big discounts but instead I wanted to do something a little different here. At Cycling Weekly we have an outstanding testing team and buying advice section of the website, with our specific buying guides making up most of said advice. So, below I've included some direct links to five of our top buying guides that feature products on offer during Black Friday. Whatever you are after, we have advice for it. Best Electric Bike Pumps

Best Bike Computers

Best Cycling Shoes

Best Bike Lights

Best Bike And Helmet Cameras

Good evening CW readers! Hello everyone, Senior Ecommerce Editor Sam Tremlett here taking over for the next three hours. I am doing my best to tear my head away from the England vs All Blacks rugby match I must admit, but regardless the Cycling Weekly team has done an amazing job today picking out the best deals in the bike space. I will look to do the same until 9pm.

So long, farewell As the clock approaches 6pm, it's time for me, Adam, to clock off! I hope you have a great rest of your weekend, and make the most of the Black Friday deals.

Gravel bike deals (Image credit: Cannondale) If you fancy having a go off-road, why not start with the Cannondale Topstone 2, which currently has 20% off at REI. As their website says, the "bike is built for chasing horizons, exploring routes less traveled, and accelerating your commute".

Apple AirPods Pro 3 (Image credit: Apple Inc.) Apple AirPods are always a big hit on Black Fridays for us here at Cycling Weekly, and there's a great deal on at Amazon in the US at the moment. You can get Apple AirPods Pro 3 for $149, down from $249 – that's 40% off.

If you're in the UK, Decathlon is worth a look There's all sorts of things in the sale at Decathlon, including £137 off the Garmin Forerunner 265 – a deal so good that I'm interested in it... Sadly for our American readers, the French giant has not reached US shores with physical shops yet.

A load of cold air (Image credit: Amazon / Cycplus) The best electric bike pumps are a game-changer for me: featherlight, fast, and infinitely easier than wrestling with a mini pump at the side of a cold road. In the US, the Cycplus AS2 Ultra is 21% off at $94.98 (down from $119.99),which is a worthy Black Friday saving.

Don't forget bottles! (Image credit: Camelback) You might have a fancy bike all kitted out, but do you have suitable bottles to match? At REI, the CamelBak Podium Steel bottles have 25% off – today is the time to get hydration ready.

Sunglasses on offer Hello! I have returned from lunch and I'm here to say there's 31% off Tifosi Rail sunglasses on Amazon in the US. They're now $54.95, reduced from $79.95.

I'm just about to head out to have a late lunch – if anyone has any suggestions, do let me know.

Cervélo deals at Mike's Bikes (Image credit: Cervelo) There are deals across the Cervélo range at Mike's Bikes in the US, with at least 20% off the bikes on sale. This includes the Cervélo Soloist 105, which is now $3,119.95.

Keep your toes warm (Image credit: pearl izumi) I swear by toe covers in the inclement seasons, because I can't be bothered with full shoe covers. These Pearl Izumi neoprene versions currently have 25% off on REI.

Wahoo mega deal (Image credit: Andy Turner) My go-to bike computer, the Wahoo ELEMNT Bolt 3, currently has over $80 off at Competitive Cyclist. It's now $262.49, which is a bit of a steal for all the bike computer I'll ever need. A definite upgrade on the earlier Bolts, it's almost not too big or unwieldy.

Waterproofs are a necessity (Image credit: Altura) As I cycled to Parkrun this morning amid torrential rain, I was glad of my raincoat, although it really couldn't protect me from the heavens. If you have to get out on your bike in the rain, you need a good waterproof, and Black Friday is the best time to get one. I've just found some solid deals in the UK and US, but I will return to this theme over the next few hours... I have rain on my mind. Madison Freewheel Waterproof Jacket – was £60, now £40

Altura Nightvision Storm Jacket – was £100, now £70

Hello! Adam Becket here, ready to talk you through an afternoon of Black Friday deals. I hope you're all well! It's just past midday here in the UK, which means the USA will just be waking up ready to hunt for bargains. You're in the best place. It's pretty miserable outside here, so I'm not too sad to be trawling the internet for you.

Winter boots are a worthwhile investment alongside Gloves (Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook) Cat spotted a nice deal yesterday on some of the best winter cycling shoes. They are a worthwhile investment if you ride a lot in the winter. They let you skip the hassle of overshoes and their general lack of durability. Just pull on some thick socks and off you go. Sigma Sports have the Fizik Tempo Artica R5 GTX (catchy name there, Fizik), down from £269.99 to just £209. That's a 23% saving. Save 23% - Fizik Tempo Artica R5 GTX winter boots

Here is a little winter glove hack, I keep reading about (Image credit: Amazon/Toolant) I haven't tried this myself yet, but there is no denying that Winter Cycling Gloves, like most things in Cycling, can come at a cost. You only have to take a quick look on Reddit, and you'll see that many are turning to a much more affordable alternative: waterproof, thermal work gloves. The similarities are obvious: builders and tradespeople are outside for long periods, often doing physically demanding labour where their hands might be still for long stretches, like using power tools or carrying stuff. There is, of course, the matter of grip and the constant need to hold things as well. As I said, I haven't tried it yet, but based on what a colleague on CyclingNews mentioned this week, I think I'll give it a go. For just £13.59 on Amazon right now, it won't cost much to try. Now 15% off - Toolant Waterproof Winter Work Gloves

While i'm doing my house keeping, here are some quick Black Friday shopping tips There is no denying there is a lot of noise this year about what is and isn't a good deal this Black Friday. Well here a few tips that myself and the CW use to make sure we are only recommend genuinely good deals, on products we rate highly. Keepa I use a tool called Keepa, which works on Amazon and tracks every product's pricing. This lets me see whether a price was inflated before Black Friday to be discounted, and what its previous lows were and when.



On the whole, most of the brands and products we recommended don't see this inflation to drop again, however, this tool makes it blatantly obvious if it has. I use it as a Chrome widget; since it's my job to stay on top of these things, it's always right there on my desktop. CamelCamelCamel CamelCamelCamel does the same job as Keepa, but it's much easier to drop in a single product you're checking in your phone's browser. I believe both only work for Amazon. Wayback Machine For anything outside of Amazon, you can use the Wayback Machine. Drop the URL into the tool, and it will show you previous updates to the page and likely show the previous price. This isn't completely foolproof, but given that it takes a snapshot rather than using cache, it is reasonably accurate.