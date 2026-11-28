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Black Friday Cycling Deals LIVE! The best deals from day 2 of the 2026 sales, all selected by our cycling experts
The Cycling Weekly deal-hunting experts are back for day 2 of the Black Friday bike deals, cutting through the noise to bring you the best savings on all things cycling
Welcome to Day 2 of the best Black Friday cycling deals 2026, brought to you by the Cycling Weekly deal-hunting team! Yesterday, actual Black Friday was a busy one, but fear not; Our dealhunters, product experts and editors have already been in the listings, tracking today's prices, and will be bringing them to you throughout Saturday–LIVE!
Our team is here all weekend through Cyber Monday, cutting through inflated RRPs and suspicious "savings" to bring you the bikes, tech, and winter kit we genuinely recommend. Keep this page bookmarked and hit refresh throughout the day—we’ll be posting flash sales, stock alerts, and our top picks right here so you don't miss a thing.
The deals that seemed to pique your interest yesterday included the Rapha Black Friday Sale, which finally landed on the actual day, which is rare nowadays. In the UK, we had the lowest-ever price on the Lego Icons Road Bike, and Simon's favourite and forever bibshorts, the Velocio Concept, seemed to strike a chord.
Black Friday Cycling Deals
USA
- Today's best Black Friday Bike deals - Amazon US
- Leadout Sale, up to 50% off - Competitive Cyclist
- Cyber Week Sale - Zwift
- Sale and clearance offers - Mike's Bikes
- Over 500 products on sale - REI
- Savings on bikes, parts and accessories - Specialized Bikes
- Save on end-of-line - Rapha US Achieve Sale
- Save up to $800 - Wattbike
- Black Friday Deals - Garmin US
UK
- Black Friday Deals - Sigma Sports
- Today's best bike deals - Amazon UK
- Cyber Week Sale - Zwift
- Enjoy up to 50% off - Decathlon UK
- Black Friday Price Guarantee - Balfes Bikes
- Black Friday Deals Save up to 60% Off - Tredz
- Archive Sale - Castelli Cycling
- Black Friday price guarantee - Hunt Bike Wheels
- More for less - Ribble Cycles
- Save up to £500 - Wattbike
Black Friday Cycling Deals of the Day
The Cycplus AS2 electric bike pump is one of our Top Electric Bike Pumps of 2026. It earned this recognition for its excellent speed and accuracy, making it our preferred choice for performance and ease of use. Only its sibling, the AS2 Pro, beats it, and it's also 24% off.
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The Road Bike (11380) delivers a highly detailed 1,015-piece build with a working drivetrain, functional steering, and deep-section rims. Customizable touches like a removable water bottle and a rear safety light complete this sleek, display-ready model. Deal only avaliable to Prime Members
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Top Black Friday Deals - US
The Wahoo Elemnt Bolt V3 is our best-value pick for a bike computer. Tadej Pogačar also uses it, so if it's good enough for him, it should deliver for you, too.
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Another small but worthwhile mention of a discount. According to our experts, the Favero pedals take some beating when it comes to the best power-meter pedals, so any discount is worth it.
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Gore may no longer be around; however, there are still plenty of deals to be snapped up on legacy stock. This could be your last chance to grab Gorewear clothing before it's gone forever.
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Garmin was the brand to beat in our Best Radar Bike Lights test earlier in the year, but the market leader and creator of the category held its place with the latest Varia RearVue 820
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The Muc-Off Airmach was praised in our Best Electric Bike Pump Mega Test for its excellent ergonomics. Its considered design makes it ideal for use in cooler temperatures, although it is slightly heavier than its main rival, Cycplus.
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Other great US Black Friday cycling deals...
- 25% Off with Competitive Cyclist - Wahoo Elemnt Roam V3
- $300 off, now just $999 - Zwift Ride V2 Bundle
- Save $100 - Garmin Edge 550
- Save 30% and over $100 - Specialized S-Works Torch Lace Shoes
- 10% off - Wahoo Kickr Core 2 Inc. Free Mat with Zwift
- Nearly 60% off - DryGuy Force DX Shoe Dryer
- Now less than $10 - Camelbak Podium Bottles
- Up to 25% off - Garmin Fenix 8 Smartwatches
- Now just $89.99 - Peacock TV Premium 12-month subscription
- Save $80 - Muc-Off Bicycle Pressure Washer
Top Black Friday Deals - UK
We have been big advocates of the SeeMee range from Magicshine here at CW for several years now. It is still our best rear bike light, despite the onslaught of the best radar lights and as always, at a fantastic discount.
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Van Rysel is that brand keeping the influx of chinese race bike honest, and arguably the RCR-R was way ahead of this current influx. With frances next hope at a tour win Paul Sexias riding what looks to be a new version of the RCR, much of this year, it looks like this is the clear our before some new lands.
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Channel your inner Tadej Pogačar with this 29% off deal at Tredz. This deal was hard to come by; the Trenta has been a popular choice after the Slovenian's incredible success. Maybe it is the Tufts we will never know, but we do know that if it's good enough for Tadej, it will be good enough for us mere mortals.
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The Hammerhead Karoo is now in its third iteration, building on the already brilliant Karoo 2 and, as a result, remains our best bike computer. Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook, reckoned the Karoo is "a formidable competitor to Garmin and Wahoo".
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I love these Winter gloves for gravel riding and I use them even on the coldest days. Unlike traditional Winter gloves, they allow far better dexterity meaning I can still operate my computer, my phone, open snacks and operate zips without having to take them off constantly. They also give a much better bar and brake lever feel, which generally helps me feel a bit safer on dark and wet roads of deep winter.
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Other cracking UK Black Friday cycling deals...
- Save 20%, now just £399.99 - Wahoo Kickr Core 2
- Lowest-ever price on Cycplus AS2 Electric Pump
- Over £50 off - Lezyne Radar Drive Rear Light
- Save 54%, a total saving of £211 - Giro Imperial II Cycling Shoes
- Now just £15.99 - Pirelli SmarTUBE P Zero EVO Inner Tube
- Declutter & Save 15% - Ravemen FR1500 front light
- Save £60 - Fizik Tempo Artica R5 GTX winter boots
- Over half off, now just £69 - Castelli Women's Gabba ROS Jersey
- Now under £100 - Kärcher OC 3 Foldable Portable Washer
Live updates
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Let's start with a couple of bike washers
We haven't reviewed many pressure washers here at Cycling Weekly, largely because most of us still don't recommend them. Unless you're a cyclocross racer who might use their bike a dozen times in a season and expect the additional maintenance, the good old garden hose is all you need to rinse off a bike.
We are, however, fans of lower-powered, more portable options like the Kärcher OC3 Foldable Portable Washer. The added convenience is great for rinsing a bike before putting it in your car, if you don't have access to a garden hose or if you're like me and own a Spaniel.
- Grab the OC3 Folding at Amazon UK now for just £98.99
- Alternatively, the standard hard bucket version OC3 is now just £86.99
In the US, the OC3 isn't as heavily discounted but it is now under $150.
Evening, just like Arnie, I'm back
Good evening, or Afternoon to my friends over the pond, I'm just loading up a few deals to wet your whistles with. This afternoon was filled with cleaning and Christmas decorating, so I thought I'd stick with those themes this evening. It's the time of year when cleaning bikes feels like a never-ending task, and I've got some great deals to share. This aligns with the cycling tool gift guide I published this week, which fulfils the Christmas theme.
Handing over to Ecom writer Matt
With a click of the fingers that is three hours gone by. Time really does fly when you are kind of looking at numbers and percentage discounts all day. I am leaving you in the very capable hands of Matt Ischt-Barnard, Ecom writer for Cycling Weekly. Someone who has been in the cycling industry for many, many years now, as well as years of experience covering shopping events, he knows a good deal when he sees it.
Pogacar's bike computer discounted by 20%
Featuring a slightly larger touchscreen than its predecessor, the Bolt 3 is one of our favorite bike computers at the moment, and that's not because Tadej Pogacar uses it. In our testing we really enjoyed the user interface and the overall experience, in particular the ability to zoom in and out of screens to change the number of data fields visible on the fly was something we really liked. Battery life is solid too and with $70 off, this really is a top-notch Black Friday deal.
Top tip number #2 - do your research
Another tip I want to give out before returning to the deals - you'd be surprised just how many people don't do research on the product they want beforehand. During Black Friday they see a price, they go to basket, done. Instead I tell people to find something they want, then put in a bit of research at a variety of websites to see if the price can be beaten. This will also give you more information on things like specs, reviews and perhaps another model that is a better deal. What is the saying, luck favors the prepared? You never know what a bit of research can find you...
A quick reminder on Amazon Prime
Just a quick thing I've noticed with Amazon over the last couple of days. It looks like Amazon occasionally, not always, hides its best discounts behind the Prime umbrella so if you haven't already I would recommend signing up to make sure you don't miss out. If you aren't already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial or a six-month free trial for 18-24 year olds and students, which will give you all the benefits during Black Friday, and then you can cancel it right after as well.
How to not miss any of the 2027 Tour de France...
Bit of a no-brainer here really. Gone are the days I used to watch ITV4 all day and enjoy Thomas Voeckler attack almost constantly. Instead the 2027 Tour de France will be watchable through Peacock TV which has a handy $40 off deal at the moment. This deal is for an annual subscription at the reduced price of $89.99 (normally $129.99), which works out at just $7.50 a month. With the Tour de France kicking off in July and the Vuelta in September, you’ll be covered for both of these three-week long races.
Alternatively, the RTL515 is only $150...
Another Garmin deal here and despite the RTL515 radar light being a few years old now, we are confident it still performs. For those that want a cheaper radar light than the RearVue 820 I mentioned previously, the RTL515 is a good, more budget-friendly option. One of our writers Paul Norman actually put this model to the test back in 2020 and whilst he was sceptical, it did indeed win him over with 4.5 stars. He summed up the review as such; 'whilst I’d gone in thinking that the Garmin Varia was an unnecessary gadget, I’ve come away impressed with its ability to make my rides feel that bit safer.' Once again the discount is $50 here.
Our favorite radar light has $50 off
I know, $50 doesn't sound like a lot but the Garmin Varia RearVue 820 is our current favorite radar bike light, and for good reason. Earlier this year we put it up against several other models in a test and unsurprisingly, it came out on top. This was thanks to superb levels of accuracy, outstanding battery life and plenty of other features. I would definitely recommend reading Simon Fellows' full review from April 2026, as he goes into great depth into the full performance. But I can simply state - it got five stars...
Some slightly different advice here
Over Black Friday it can be very easy to only talk about deals and big discounts but instead I wanted to do something a little different here. At Cycling Weekly we have an outstanding testing team and buying advice section of the website, with our specific buying guides making up most of said advice. So, below I've included some direct links to five of our top buying guides that feature products on offer during Black Friday. Whatever you are after, we have advice for it.
Good evening CW readers!
Hello everyone, Senior Ecommerce Editor Sam Tremlett here taking over for the next three hours. I am doing my best to tear my head away from the England vs All Blacks rugby match I must admit, but regardless the Cycling Weekly team has done an amazing job today picking out the best deals in the bike space. I will look to do the same until 9pm.
So long, farewell
As the clock approaches 6pm, it's time for me, Adam, to clock off! I hope you have a great rest of your weekend, and make the most of the Black Friday deals.
Gravel bike deals
If you fancy having a go off-road, why not start with the Cannondale Topstone 2, which currently has 20% off at REI. As their website says, the "bike is built for chasing horizons, exploring routes less traveled, and accelerating your commute".
Apple AirPods Pro 3
Apple AirPods are always a big hit on Black Fridays for us here at Cycling Weekly, and there's a great deal on at Amazon in the US at the moment. You can get Apple AirPods Pro 3 for $149, down from $249 – that's 40% off.
If you're in the UK, Decathlon is worth a look
There's all sorts of things in the sale at Decathlon, including £137 off the Garmin Forerunner 265 – a deal so good that I'm interested in it... Sadly for our American readers, the French giant has not reached US shores with physical shops yet.
Don't sleep on the Rapha sale
Fresh from announcing their partnership with Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, Rapha are offering all sorts of discounts in the UK and USA.
In the US, the Men's Core Cargo Winter Tights have 25% off, so are now $165 rather than $220. That's just the tip of the iceberg in terms of savings.
In the UK, the Men's Pro Team Winter Tights III also have 25% off, so are now £206.25 rather than £275.
There are loads more discounts across the men and women's range, in winter and also summer lines. A bit of everything.
A load of cold air
The best electric bike pumps are a game-changer for me: featherlight, fast, and infinitely easier than wrestling with a mini pump at the side of a cold road.
In the US, the Cycplus AS2 Ultra is 21% off at $94.98 (down from $119.99),which is a worthy Black Friday saving.
Don't forget bottles!
You might have a fancy bike all kitted out, but do you have suitable bottles to match? At REI, the CamelBak Podium Steel bottles have 25% off – today is the time to get hydration ready.
Future light
Back when the Garmin Varia RTL515 came out, we wrote: "Whilst I’d gone in thinking that the Garmin Varia was an unnecessary gadget, I’ve come away impressed with its ability to make my rides feel that bit safer.
"When riding, I’m amazed how often I’ll see riders who never look behind, even when making an (often unsignalled) turn. If you’re that rider, buy one."
Sunglasses on offer
Hello! I have returned from lunch and I'm here to say there's 31% off Tifosi Rail sunglasses on Amazon in the US. They're now $54.95, reduced from $79.95.
I'm just about to head out to have a late lunch – if anyone has any suggestions, do let me know.
Cervélo deals at Mike's Bikes
There are deals across the Cervélo range at Mike's Bikes in the US, with at least 20% off the bikes on sale. This includes the Cervélo Soloist 105, which is now $3,119.95.
Keep your toes warm
I swear by toe covers in the inclement seasons, because I can't be bothered with full shoe covers. These Pearl Izumi neoprene versions currently have 25% off on REI.
Be safe be seen
Right now on Amazon you can pick up bike light deals across the Magicshine range. Paul wrote up the full list here, but here are a couple of corkers.
The Magicshine SEEMEE 300 is on sale for just $41.79, 30% off its usual $59.99, one of the lowest prices it's ever been.
The perfect companion to the SEEMEE 300 is the RN1200 front bike light, and you can pick up the Magicshine RN1200 for just $44.99, a massive 30% off the usual $59.99.
Shokz-ing deals
Sorry for the terrible pun, but my colleague Paul has dug up some brilliant deals on Shokz headphones in both the UK and USA.
Get the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 Headphones for just $124.95 at Amazon US.
Get the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 Headphones for just £119 at Amazon UK.
Wahoo mega deal
My go-to bike computer, the Wahoo ELEMNT Bolt 3, currently has over $80 off at Competitive Cyclist. It's now $262.49, which is a bit of a steal for all the bike computer I'll ever need. A definite upgrade on the earlier Bolts, it's almost not too big or unwieldy.
US Rapha waterproof deals
In the US, you can get all sorts of great deals on rain jackets at Mikes Bikes, among others. These include premium clothing, like the Rapha Core Rain Jacket II in men's and women's shapes. Weirdly, the men's one has a bigger discount.
Waterproofs are a necessity
As I cycled to Parkrun this morning amid torrential rain, I was glad of my raincoat, although it really couldn't protect me from the heavens.
If you have to get out on your bike in the rain, you need a good waterproof, and Black Friday is the best time to get one.
I've just found some solid deals in the UK and US, but I will return to this theme over the next few hours... I have rain on my mind.
Hello! Adam Becket here, ready to talk you through an afternoon of Black Friday deals.
I hope you're all well! It's just past midday here in the UK, which means the USA will just be waking up ready to hunt for bargains. You're in the best place. It's pretty miserable outside here, so I'm not too sad to be trawling the internet for you.
I'm about to pass over to Adam, but I'll be back this evening for more Black Friday cycling deals action
Before we part ways for the afternoon, here is my deal of the week so far: the LEGO Icons Road Bike; it's a great thing to treat yourself to or as a Christmas gift for the cyclist in your life. It's now at its lowest price ever in the UK with a Prime Membership voucher: just £79.20.
Comprising 1050 pieces, a working drivetrain, a smart trainer-like stand, and the intricate details both Lego and cyclists love, the Lego Icons Road Bike is a must-have this Christmas.
Don't forget: to get the full discount and the lowest price of £79.20, you need to be an Amazon Prime Member!
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I shall see you all this evening!
Final winter deals, before I head off – UK Bike lights, specifically the Magicshine SEEMEE range
It wouldn't be Black Friday without the Magicshine SEEMEE 300 on discount, but don't think that's because it isn't any good. It is, in fact, brilliant and our best rear bike light.
In fact, Magicshine offers hefty discounts across its range of Seemee rear lights. Let's face it, we always need bike lights, and the Seemee is a great shout for anyone looking for high quality at a low cost.
- Seemee 300 is now just £35.99
- Seemee 50 is just £17.99
- Seemee 200 nears its lowest ever price at £31.99
- The tiny Seemee 150 is just £21.99
Winter boots are a worthwhile investment alongside Gloves
Cat spotted a nice deal yesterday on some of the best winter cycling shoes. They are a worthwhile investment if you ride a lot in the winter. They let you skip the hassle of overshoes and their general lack of durability. Just pull on some thick socks and off you go.
Sigma Sports have the Fizik Tempo Artica R5 GTX (catchy name there, Fizik), down from £269.99 to just £209. That's a 23% saving.
- Save 23% - Fizik Tempo Artica R5 GTX winter boots
Here is a little winter glove hack, I keep reading about
I haven't tried this myself yet, but there is no denying that Winter Cycling Gloves, like most things in Cycling, can come at a cost. You only have to take a quick look on Reddit, and you'll see that many are turning to a much more affordable alternative: waterproof, thermal work gloves.
The similarities are obvious: builders and tradespeople are outside for long periods, often doing physically demanding labour where their hands might be still for long stretches, like using power tools or carrying stuff. There is, of course, the matter of grip and the constant need to hold things as well.
As I said, I haven't tried it yet, but based on what a colleague on CyclingNews mentioned this week, I think I'll give it a go. For just £13.59 on Amazon right now, it won't cost much to try.
- Now 15% off - Toolant Waterproof Winter Work Gloves
The bad weather has put knitted Winter cycling gloves in demand
Our best overall Winter cycling glove is the Giro Xnetic H2O, but demand is so high that they aren't widely available right now. If they have your size, you can get them on Amazon UK right now for as low as £34, but it's hit-and-miss.
Giro Xnetic H20 from £34 on Amazon UK
If you're struggle to find the Giro gloves in stock or size here are a few very similar knitted alternatives:
By far some of the most popular deals have been from Zwift
The deals on Wahoo Kickr Core 2 and Zwift Ride have been extremely popular, especially since it's been pretty chilly lately, and speaking for myself and many others, I imagine the winter blues are really kicking in. I have never ridden a bike indoors, but I have been considering it this winter, and these Zwift deals are decent enough to persuade me.
Quick recap on the best deals highlighted by our experts yesterday in the UK
While i'm doing my house keeping, here are some quick Black Friday shopping tips
There is no denying there is a lot of noise this year about what is and isn't a good deal this Black Friday. Well here a few tips that myself and the CW use to make sure we are only recommend genuinely good deals, on products we rate highly.
Keepa
I use a tool called Keepa, which works on Amazon and tracks every product's pricing. This lets me see whether a price was inflated before Black Friday to be discounted, and what its previous lows were and when.
On the whole, most of the brands and products we recommended don't see this inflation to drop again, however, this tool makes it blatantly obvious if it has.
I use it as a Chrome widget; since it's my job to stay on top of these things, it's always right there on my desktop.
CamelCamelCamel
CamelCamelCamel does the same job as Keepa, but it's much easier to drop in a single product you're checking in your phone's browser. I believe both only work for Amazon.
Wayback Machine
For anything outside of Amazon, you can use the Wayback Machine. Drop the URL into the tool, and it will show you previous updates to the page and likely show the previous price. This isn't completely foolproof, but given that it takes a snapshot rather than using cache, it is reasonably accurate.
Welcome back to Cycling Weekly's Black Friday Cycling Deals coverage
Welcome to Day 2 of the best Black Friday cycling deals 2026, brought to you by the Cycling Weekly deal-hunting team! We are going to be here throughout Saturday, digging into the listings, cutting through inflated RRPs and suspicious "savings" to bring you the bikes, tech, and winter kit we genuinely recommend. I have a few housekeeping bits to handle, and we will get right into those deals.