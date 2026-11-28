It's 7:55pm and fully dark. After an epic day in the saddle, I've managed to grab a can of IPA from the liquor store, and I'm racing the clock to the last open takeaway in Chéticamp, an Acadian town on the Cabot Trail in Nova Scotia, Canada. Today has had everything I want from a bike adventure - everything except, so far, a hot meal.

I'd seriously underestimated the route. A few hours earlier I'd nearly found myself stranded on a track strewn with rocks, slick with rain and barely rideable. Fine on a mountain bike. On a road bike with narrow tyres?

My diversion from the planned route had turned out to be epic in the fullest sense of the word, my mind going into overdrive: what if a bear steps out in front of me? Was that a coyote? But somehow, I wobbled along, avoided bears and tumbles, and reached the coast just in time for sunset. As I sat and watched deep purple and orange hues reflecting on the ocean, in perfect peace, my nerves finally calmed.

Back in town, the seafood takeaway - about to close - serves up a hearty fish burger and chips. Cycling the Cabot Trail, it turns out, is as delicious as it is scenic. Nova Scotia, the "New Scotland" on the other side of the Atlantic, is a great choice for an autumn adventure.

Maybe even my best yet? I've clocked up more than 50,000km bikepacking all around the world, and call Scotland and Norway home, so my expectations for a cycling trip are high - but I have a feeling this one, taking in some of the world's finest champagne gravel, won't disappoint.

You're never far from the coast when riding Canada's Cabot trail (Image credit: Markus Stitz)

This trip is different from my others: I'm on a five-day guided ride. The reason I'm scrambling for dinner is that tonight is the only night on the trip when a meal isn't pre-arranged. For the rest, I'm pampered, and in good company. After a few days spent checking out the riding around Nova Scotia's capital, Halifax, we drive four hours from the city to our start at the Glenora Inn and Distillery near Inverness, on the west coast - a short journey, by Canadian standards.

Still, it's long enough to get to know the rest of the group. Adrian, our laid-back driver and guide, grew up here and knows Cape Breton well. Patrice and Carla, a Swiss couple, are here on a longer road trip. Sally and Stan are a quirky, retired couple from Alaska. I'm a few years younger than the rest, but I'm also the slowest.

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Deserted roads and eye-watering scenery make Nova Scotia a bike riding haven (Image credit: Markus Stitz)

KEY INFORMATION (Image credit: Komoot.com) TOTAL DISTANCE: 497KM (309 MILES)

TOTAL CLIMBING: 7,000M (22,966FT) How to get there

I flew with Air Canada from Edinburgh to Halifax (via London), at a cost of about £600 return. Halifax's downtown core is about half an hour from the airport. Taxis are readily available, and Halifax Transit runs cheap hourly departures on Route 320 Airport/Fall River. Where to stay

I stayed at The Lord Nelson in Halifax (£120-£150 per room per night) and booked the six-day Cabot Trail Bike Tour with Freewheeling Adventures, which costs around £2,400 (£575 extra for single occupancy). The tour includes accommodation at the Glenora Inn & Distillery, Maison Fiset House, Markland Inn, Keltic Lodge and Chanterelle Inn, plus breakfast, lunch and dinner throughout. The format allows flexibility in the balance of guiding and solo riding. If you're riding the route independently, logistics can be tricky. Baddeck is the natural start/finish point, but there are no direct public transport links: the closest option is the daily bus from Halifax to Wagmatcook, and bikes must be boxed for the bus. An easier option is to start and finish in Sydney, which has both an airport and rail connections. Bike rental

My rental bike, a Trek Domane AL5, was supplied by Freewheeling Adventures as part of the tour; upgrading from a hybrid to a road/gravel bike costs £100 for the duration of the trip. If you want to add a few extra days, bike rental and guided tours in Halifax are available locally. Thanks to Tourism Nova Scotia for supporting this trip.

This is a bucket-list adventure. Everything here is vast and intense: bald eagles, bears and coyotes roam the peninsula. I've lived in Edinburgh for 17 years, but "New Scotland's" display of autumn colours goes far beyond anything I've seen at home.

Many Scots must have felt enchanted when they settled in Nova Scotia from the early 17th century onwards - so lusciously tree-covered, compared to the barren hills they had left behind in the Highlands. Combine those forests with quiet highways, challenging climbs, nice gravel sections and an amazing coastline, and a journey on the Cabot Trail is the experience of a lifetime for a bikepacking cyclist.

Unlike the rest of Cape Breton, which is covered in Scottish placenames, the Cabot Trail takes its name from the explorer John Cabot, or Giovanni Caboto, sent by King Henry VII of England in search of a westward route to Asia. He reached the Atlantic coast of North America in 1497 and is traditionally believed to have landed on Cape Breton Island.

The peninsula sits on Canada's Atlantic fringe, where Nova Scotia reaches out towards Newfoundland and the open North Atlantic, and its dense Acadian forests support a rich diversity of deciduous trees. Sugar maples bring intense oranges and reds, red maples add deep crimson tones, while birches and aspens contribute bright yellows - all of it a feast for the eyes.

You might expect Canada to be cold in early October, but on the first part of my trip I'm cycling in the low 20s. Warm, sunny days help the leaves produce sugars, and the proximity to the coast brings cool, but not freezing, nights. These conditions not only create a longer, more gradual change of colour, but also make for ideal cycling.

(Image credit: Markus Stitz)

When we arrive at our first hotel in Glenora, I immediately feel like I'm back in Speyside; Canada's first and only single malt whisky distillery has the same pagodas as the ones back home. Everything else here is vaster, more epic - but one thing is exactly the same: the rain. It's heavy enough to wake me overnight, my first taste of how unpredictable Cape Breton's weather can be. By early morning it's stopped, and as we prepare the bikes for the planned 76km ahead, the sun peeks through the clouds and slowly warms the wet ground.

The Cabot Trail is a scenic highway, a similar concept to the North Coast 500, but less busy. The driving route is 298km long and includes 3,600m of climbing. My itinerary, using the original route as inspiration but adding gravel and road sections, comes to 497km with 7,000m of climbing. When we leave Inverness on the first riding day, everyone is eager to get going.

It's fairytale cycling: steam rises from the ground on the gravel tracks, the sun gently heats the air, and colourful leaves dance around me in the soft breeze. The next section, along the coast, opens out onto views over the Gulf of St Lawrence. There's so much colour in this landscape, with hardly a human soul around. I stop often to enjoy the spectacle - riding head down and fast wouldn't do this place justice.

(Image credit: Markus Stitz)

The clear air and amazing visibility are what I love most after a spell of heavy rain. When I arrive at Margaree Harbour for lunch, the others have been waiting two hours. I'm used to cycling self-sufficiently, so being on a booked trip feels strange at first - but having accommodation pre-arranged removes one big worry, and there's real pleasure in joining the group for sociable meals.

Bikepacking this route unsupported, camping or bivvying along the way, is possible too - but it's mornings like this one that make the guided version special. Even after day one's fair share of adventure, the sheer scale of the landscape draws me in again. While the others take the obvious route out of Chéticamp, I peel off in search of gravel - and quickly find the limits of my bike. Crossing a dry riverbed, my front wheel bounces off a rock and I come off hard, bashing my left knee.

A bruised knee is not ideal for tackling the two biggest climbs on the route - the first gaining 450m over 10km, the second serving up the same but in half the distance. But the scenery here is so mind-blowingly beautiful that the pain barely figures. American black bears and coyotes are common in the national park, and though both species are normally shy and avoid humans, this area has a history of rare, aggressive coyote encounters.

I know my chances of encountering either are minimal, but from the moment I enter the park I find myself scanning the road and its edges constantly. I'm lucky enough to spot eagles circling overhead - but there are no coyotes or bears around today. The dinner that evening at Dingwall is a welcome opportunity to catch up with the others, and the food is delicious. My cabin for the night faces east, ideal for the sunrise and safely out of reach of coyotes and bears. I sit outside, sip a beer, and listen to the water rolling gently onto the shore.

(Image credit: Markus Stitz)

The next day's itinerary, from Dingwall to Ingonish - 53km with 600m of climbing - allows me the option of adding 40km up to the Bay of St Lawrence, the northernmost point of my journey. The roads are very quiet and the wind is fierce, but when I reach the cape, the effort is worth it. South of Dingwall, the main Cabot Trail stays inland for a while, but a detour on White Point Road, between South Harbour and Neil's Harbour, follows the rocky coastline and offers amazing views. I decide to roll all the way down to White Point, which not only adds a big hill to climb back out, but also delivers the most serious roughstuffing of the trip.

Bouncing around on skinny tyres, on trails that would normally demand suspension and wide rubber, is great fun. The scenery reminds me of the vastness of the Scottish coastline - windswept, with not a tree in sight. Sitting high on rugged cliffs to eat my packed lunch, with uninterrupted views in every direction, is a great reward for taking a road bike onto walking trails. In the end, today's climbs add up to almost 1,900m - triple the original plan. When I arrive at the Keltic Lodge, my hotel for the night, I'm happy and tired. The distinctive building sits on a cliff above the sea, another excellent spot to let the day sink in over a beer after dinner, waves crashing beneath my cabin.

As someone who loves foraging, I'm particularly excited about the final night's accommodation - the Chanterelle Inn. Sadly, the dry summer has extinguished any chance of finding any wild delicacies. So I put my foraging time towards cycling instead, adding 40km and a ferry crossing to the route. Temperatures have dropped sharply now, from the low 20s on the first few days to a chilly 2°C in the morning, and a strong headwind makes the ride far harder than expected. The cosiness of the Chanterelle Inn and its tasting menu end the toughest day on the Cabot Trail on a high.

(Image credit: Markus Stitz)

The final day offers one last chance to marvel at the autumn colours. The southern part of the Cabot Trail has a few more settlements, but it only takes a few kilometres of gravel riding inland to feel swept away by the vastness of the countryside once again. Today's ride is short, ending around midday in Baddeck - so, to make it truly memorable, I add 17km of gravel before breakfast, including one short, rougher section before Baddeck. I bump into Carla and Patrice a few times, and it's fun catching up with my fellow riders along the route. Recovering my reputation, I finish at the same time as everyone else, at the Highwheeler Bakery - the best cafe in town. After tasty cakes and coffee, we pack the van and roll back to Halifax.

Behind me lie some of the best days of autumn cycling I've ever done - Cape Breton and the Cabot Trail have lived up to the hype. It's hard to think of a better bikepacking region than Nova Scotia, especially at this time of year. But it's not just the autumn colours and the sheer remoteness that make Cape Breton such a fantastic adventure - the hospitality of the people is outstanding too.

Repeatedly throughout my journey, I spot the same words on signs, door frames and menus: "Ceud mìle fàilte," a Scottish Gaelic phrase meaning "one hundred thousand welcomes." That warmth is as embedded in Cape Breton's Celtic culture as the astonishing colours and vast landscapes. And while I find it hard to pick any single trip as the adventure of a lifetime, this one certainly ranks very high.