What is it about a free-flowing stretch of water that taps so seamlessly into the soul? Is it the silence? The mystery? The stream’s reluctance to share its secrets? Is it the languid shrug of the current – the sense of quiet, ceaseless movement? Or perhaps, on a more personal level, is it the time I fell into a river during my youth and emerged from its murky depths with a mouthful of Canadian pondweed and a great-crested newt down my underpants.

Yes, rivers have always been a source of awe and exploration for me, and as long as they continue to shield their secrets and flow steadily towards the sea, they will remain so. Far from discouraged by the newt-in-pants episode, I have since spent much of my free time on the riverbank: from the Loire in France, the Danube in Romania and the Mekong in Southeast Asia, I have strode and rode beside some of the world’s greatest waterways. However, our encounters have been fleeting – a few miles of companionable silence is usually all we share before I peel away and leave the river to continue its course alone.

So what if, instead, I followed a river in its entirety – from source to sea? By bike, it offers something rare: a natural line to trace, a journey with a clear beginning and end, and the chance to see a landscape slowly unfold. The River Wye, winding 127 miles from mid-Wales to Chepstow, presented the perfect challenge. Long enough to immerse myself, but manageable in a day – and, perhaps, to better understand the pull of the water along the way. It was time to set the controls for, well, where exactly?

(Image credit: Future)

Countless kites

So much for being an authority on rivers. In truth, I’d never stood at the source of one – and finding the Wye’s proved less straightforward than expected. It was a bright day in late April, albeit chilly enough flor a light jacket, as we made our way into the Cambrian Mountains. What looked like an innocuous gravel track soon deteriorated into sodden ground and wheel-swallowing bog, slowing down our start. At a certain point, with shoes soaked, CW’s photographer fearing for his equipment, and my bike barely rideable, the precise location of the source felt almost beside the point. Somewhere up here, in this wet and unremarkable patch of Welsh hillside, the Wye begins its journey. We were close enough. It was time to turn downhill and start following it properly.

Wet, dirty and slightly vexed, I rolled down from the elusive source to pick up National Cycle Network Route 8 – and, at last, the ride began in earnest. Over the early miles, as the route clung to the young Wye, the road occasionally lifted sharply before dropping back towards the water, keeping me guessing. I didn’t mind at all; unpredictability was part of the appeal of the original idea. The Wye wound quietly through a beautiful landscape – not exactly dramatic, but deeply satisfying – a patchwork of woodland and open fields. Coming here to enjoy this waterway has a long history: the Wye Tour, a boat trip down the river, is cited as Britain’s first organised “package holiday”, running from roughly 1760 to the 1830s. Today, though, it was the riding that mattered – and the road ahead.

Around 20 miles in, I rolled into Rhayader, a small town with a surprising hum of life. As I rode through its bunting-lined streets, a red kite drifted overhead – a reminder of one of Britain’s quieter conservation successes, the species having been brought back from near-extinction in the late 20th century. Then another appeared, and another until, to my amazement, the sky was full of them. Dozens, then hundreds, were circling a patch of land just outside town. It turned out to be feeding time at nearby Gigrin Farm, where daily feeds have helped sustain and grow the local population since the 1990s. The birds gather with clockwork precision, swooping and calling in a spectacle that’s equal parts eerie and mesmerising.

The NCN route continued to bob and weave, cunningly incorporating occasional lengths of gravel into proceedings. By now I’d settled into the rhythm of the day. Effort, recovery, repeat. The Wye was rarely out of sight for long, sometimes just a glimpse through trees, often close enough that the sound of water was audible above the buzz of my tyres. The miles came without much ceremony: small climbs, quick descents, the occasional gateway interruption. I was content to take it all in, and such was the steady accumulation that only when I stopped did I realise how far I’d travelled since the morning’s boggy start. Being out in the countryside, surrounded by nature, the river a constant presence to my left, the reward here was patience rather than pace: short, sharp rises followed by quick descents back towards the water. By the time I approached Hay-on-Wye, the sense of travelling with the river – rather than simply alongside it – had begun to take hold.

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(Image credit: Richard Butcher)

Hill-climb hubris

Hay-on-Wye has long drawn budding bards to its banks. Perched on the English-Welsh border, it became famous as the “town of books” after local bookseller Richard Booth declared it an independent kingdom in 1977 – nominating himself as “king”. Today, its literary festival attracts tens of thousands each year. The river has always been central to the town’s appeal, both as a natural boundary and a route through the landscape. It was here that I left its banks for the first time, as I headed towards the Black Mountains.

A smooth ribbon of asphalt climbed towards Hay Bluff. The 9.2km ascent is relatively tame, at an average of 3.2%, but there’s something about a long, gradual slope that triggers a kind of primeval instinct in me. Before I could ask myself why, I was indulging in 10 minutes of Zone 5 tomfoolery. Minutes later, I paid for it as the road reared up to 18% in places, and my quads were screaming by the time I ground my way towards the 677m summit. There’s little to be said for being an overweight 50-year-old with a dodgy knee, but it does at least encourage you to look around. About halfway up, the view opened out as the road meandered – almost river-like were it not still going uphill – with the Black Mountains closing in on all sides. It was no day for concerning myself with Strava segments; what was called for now was a humble pause to take it all in.

It was only when a skinny young upstart tore past that I was shaken from my reverie. Briefly, I attempted to respond, rising from the saddle, tapping up a couple of cogs and kidding myself that I could lift the pace high enough to catch him. The effort quickly proved futile, and I consoled myself with the fantasy that I had just had a close encounter with Wales’s next Grand Tour superstar. It was time to seek a more realistic solace back down by the river.

Freehub screaming, I dropped off the mountain once again, riverbank-bound. Returning to lower altitude felt like re-entering a different world. The chill was gone, the wind eased, and the soundscape shifted – the high-velocity blast of the descent giving way to the more serene pace of the riverside. After the exposure of the high ground, the valley felt strangely cosseting, as though the Wye had pulled everything back into its orbit. The coast was drawing closer now, with just the Wye Valley and the Forest of Dean to cross before the sea would open out in front of me. The valley earns its Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty status by dint of its dramatic limestone gorges, while the Forest of Dean – one of England’s largest ancient woodlands – is home to all manner of fauna and flora, even, apparently, a thriving population of wild boar.

A chance encounter with a large, temperamental pig wasn’t high on the to-do list, but the odds had shifted and it wasn’t impossible. Wild boar re-established themselves in the Forest of Dean in the late 1990s after centuries of absence, and there are now thought to be between 600 and 1,000 living here. They tend to keep their distance, but in spring – with piglets about – they are best treated with caution.

With the river now on my right, I crossed into England and left the tarmac for a narrow ribbon of singletrack that cut through the forest for the next mile or so. The ground was rough, the gradient pitching up to 25% in places, and progress slowed to a grinding crawl. Any thoughts of wildlife-spotting quickly gave way to the more immediate task of keeping the bike moving forward. By the time I rejoined the road near Upper Lydbrook, legs burning and breath ragged, the forest had made its point – this was the domain of hardier creatures than me.

(Image credit: Richard Butcher)

The journey's end

Trundling down the southern edge of the forest, I emerged from wild boar country unscathed and slipped back alongside the Wye, continuing south towards Chepstow. The valley tightened as the river broadened and slowed, and Tintern Abbey came into view. Founded in 1131, it later inspired William Wordsworth’s 1798 poem Lines Written a Few Miles above Tintern Abbey, in which the Wye becomes a source of comfort and restoration for the poet. As he remembers lost loved ones – “thou art with me here upon the banks/Of this fair river” – the landscape helps hold them dear. More than two centuries on, the scene’s calming charm remains, and I was half-tempted to pen a few lines of my own – until I remembered I still had six miles left to ride.

Beyond Tintern, the river was now clearly tidal, its pace easing as it mosied towards the Bristol Channel. The final miles into Chepstow passed quickly, helped by the knowledge that the journey was nearly done. Following the Wye from its indistinct, boggy source to this wide, estuarine mouth brought a new appreciation of its scale – no longer just a ribbon on a map, but a long, memorable adventure across varied, changing terrain. In Chepstow, at a pub called the Two Rivers – named for the nearby meeting of the Wye and the Severn – I watched another kind of current flow, from tap to glass. It felt like a fitting place to raise a toast to the river we’d traced from source to sea.

Wye oh why: source to sea in stats

204km: Total distance (127 miles) from source to sea

4: Number of counties passed through – Powys, Herefordshire, Monmouthshire, Gloucestershire

6: Key settlements along the way – Rhayader, Builth Wells, Hay-on-Wye, Hereford, Ross-on-Wye, Chepstow

677m: Height of highest climb, Hay Bluff

1971: Year the Wye Valley was designated an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB)

1: ... of the UK’s least industrialised riversides – which explains why the Wye still feels gloriously unspoiled

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Key travel information

Where to stay

The town nearest the source of the Wye is Llanidloes, on the southern edge of the Cambrian Mountains. Plas Blwch is a B&B (bandbwales.co.uk) offers comfortable rooms and a hot and hearty cooked breakfast. The owners are very friendly and knowledgeable about the surrounding landscapes. Prices start at £50 per room per night. The Unicorn Hotel in Llanidloes offers twin rooms from around £122 per night (unicornhotelllanidloes.co.uk).

Eating and drinking

Pre-fuelling came in the form of an Indian meal at Llanidloes’s Raj Mahal, where the jalfrezi was delicious, made with sizzling veg and tender slices of lamb. Halfway downriver in Hay-on-Wye, the Swan Hotel (swanathay.co.uk) has hosted a feast of famous faces.

Other things to see and do

The red kite feeding station at Gigrin Farm (gigrin.co.uk) was a trip highlight. The Hay Festival (hayfestival.com) takes place in mid to late May.

Local bike shops

Drover Cycles (drovercycles.co.uk) in Hay-on-Wye is neatly positioned at halfway for any fettling or repair needs.

This article was first published in the 14 May 2026 print edition of Cycling Weekly magazine – available to buy on the newsstand every Thursday (UK only) while digital versions are available on Apple News and Readly. Subscriptions through Magazine's Direct.