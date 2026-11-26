Tom Armstrong, the 2026 National Road Series champion, could be described as a late bloomer. He is 32, and for years he pursued his dream of turning pro, riding for teams in Belgium, France and Spain, taking some impressive wins in his mid-20s. Ultimately, though, he realised he was "stuck in the matrix" of riding for Continental teams and "probably too old" to get a pro contract.

He returned to the UK in 2023 and, after taking 15th at the National Road Race Championships that year - with no specific training and while working as a restaurant manager for 60 hours a week - decided to give racing another go. Since then, under the guidance of coach Cavan Walker, he has seen consistent results, winning the National Road Series and Rapha Super League in 2026, as well as the National Circuit Series in 2025. Here, the domestic scene's strongest rider tells us how he reached "the best level I've ever had".

CW: What helped lay the foundations of your successful season?

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TA: I was almost burned out from working in the restaurant, and in May 2024 I started working three to four days a week in JE James bike shop in Barnsley. Cav [Cavan Walker], who was doing his Master's degree at Loughborough, became my coach at the same time. He looked through more than 10 years of my TrainingPeaks [uploads] and said I hadn't reached my true potential. In the first year we made massive changes, such as dropping a lot of the junk volume and gaining strength.

CW: How important was gaining strength?

TA: There's been a general change in cycling in recent years, in that people have realised that being super-light and skinny in order to go uphill fast isn't necessarily what's best for everyone. So over the winter I dropped the volume a lot, put the focus on eating and trying to put muscle on, and I was strength training four times a week. I went from 57kg to 65kg. Once the racing started, the training volume increased and I dropped the number of gym days, I naturally dropped to 61-62kg. But I kept the 20-40 watts I had gained.

Tom Armstrong mixed crit racing into his calendar through 2026 (Image credit: SWpix.com / Olly Hassell)

CW: What did racing across Europe teach you?

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TA: How to be really efficient in a race, and that I don't need to be the strongest to win the race. Some of my biggest results in pro races were when I surfed wheels in reduced bunch kicks. Weighing 57kg, I'd stick my neck out a bit and nick a result. By doing that, I learned how to read a race, feel when to go hard, and how the peloton was racing. There's no better way to learn how to race a bike than when you're not strong enough to be there but you fight your way around and survive.

CW: What does it mean to win the National Road Series?

TA: It's massive for me and for Wheelbase, who have now won the country's most important series both as a team and individually in the past two years. If you look at the names who've won this competition, back to when it was called the Star Trophy, it speaks for itself. For me, it's a massive justification to myself that I'm not that bad a bike rider. I'm proud to have done it.

Tom Armstrong's training diary

The week: 27 July - 2 August

Training for: European Gravel Championships (30 August)

Training in: South Yorkshire

Monday

Endurance ride

This week's training was one of my biggest all season in terms of volume, only possible as I had no racing for two weeks. Today I started work at 9am, so I got up at 6am for a two-hour endurance ride. I averaged 175 watts with no spikes, and an average heart rate of 110bpm. When I'm working, I prefer to train in the morning rather than the evening, as I want to spend time with my partner and have time for general life stuff.

Total riding: 2hr

Tuesday

AM: Mixed intervals; PM: Heat training

This was a spicy day around the Peak District, getting in the work for the Gravel Europeans [where he finished 47th, hindered by an infection]. I took in Snake Pass, Holme Moss, Hathersage Way and Bamford Edge. I started with a ramp through the training zones as a warm-up, followed by three sprints. I then did eight blocks of 10 minutes at tempo at 280-300 watts, followed by eight lots of two minutes between 455 and 490 watts. When I got back, I went into the conservatory, put on a jacket, and sat on the turbo for 45 minutes for some heat training. My core temperature got to 38°C. Once I got off I drank my body weight in water.

Total riding: 5hr 45min

Wednesday

Endurance ride

This was a rinse-and-repeat of Monday's ride: two hours before work. My average power was 174 watts, so it was really relaxed. I'm a typical cyclist in that I always want to do more, but my coach Cav has taught me it's OK to go easy - I don't have to push myself all of the time. I'm also of the training age where there's a fine line between doing too much and not enough.

Total riding: 2hr

Thursday

AM: Gravel ride; PM: Heat training

Connor Swift, who rides for Netcompany-Ineos, invited me out on a gravel bike around Doncaster. We got chased by farm dogs and tried to take Strava KOMs on little bridleway paths. It was a fun ride - no numbers or targets to hit, just keeping the power within the endurance zones. It was important for both of us to get out on the gravel bikes before the Europeans, to feel comfortable on them. Then when I got back I went back into the conservatory and cooked myself for 45 minutes.

Total riding: 6hr

(Image credit: SWpix.com / Olly Hassell)

Friday

AM: Tempo efforts; PM: Heat training

Cav named this session 'Good vibes only', but it wasn't good vibes. An intense day started with me ramping through the zones followed by three sprints. I then did three blocks of 15 minutes which consisted of a baseline power of 295 to 335 watts with a 10-second sprint every four minutes. There were 30 minutes of going easy between each block. Once I got back I went back on the indoor rollers. The reason I was doing so much heat training is because [Ribble Outliers gravel rider] Jenson Young, who I ride with a lot, was away at an altitude camp in Sierra Nevada [in Spain] for a month, so I wanted some poor man's altitude training. Total riding: 4hr 15min

Saturday

Long endurance ride

This was the biggest ride of the week - I was out most of the day. The idea was to keep things steady throughout with no efforts, but I ended up averaging 235 watts, and I obviously went a little bit over on some climbs. My heart rate was between 120 and 130bpm throughout. I then did a 30-minute heat session when I got back.

Total riding: 6hr 30min

Sunday

Running and gym

I was working all day, and instead of riding beforehand, I went to the gym afterwards. I try to do one strength session every 10 days during the season. I also run for 30 minutes every gym day. In the winter I run a lot because I like it, and last year I did a half marathon with my partner. Post-gym, I spent some time in the sauna.

Total riding: 0hr