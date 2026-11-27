Rabobank will become the new title sponsor of Visma-Lease a Bike's women's team from 2027, it was revealed today. It marks a return to the peloton of a brand name that dominated results sheets a decade ago.

This feature originally appeared in Cycling Weekly magazine on 19 October 2023, and has been updated.

There is one thing that staff and riders from the old Rabobank-Liv team like to brag about. It is not the victories, of which there were over 150 across three seasons, including a hatful of World Championships titles. It is not the riders, the likes of Marianne Vos, Anna van der Breggen, Annemiek van Vleuten and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, who rode together in the Dutch squad’s colours. No, it has nothing to do with the racing at all.

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“For a long time,” begins the team’s former sports director Eric van den Boom, “we were the only team with a bus.” The Dutchman smiles as he delivers the kicker. Look around a team paddock today, he explains, and every team has one, emblazoned with glossy sponsors, a row of turbo trainers lined in front. A decade ago, though, when Rabobank-Liv were in their heyday, their bus was unique.

The riders would blare music through its speakers on the drive to the start line. “In the first years, we were going to races with a camper and a car, and that was it,” says Van den Boom. “Then we got a second sports director’s car, then came the team bus and more tools. It’s not the reason we were successful, but it made it more relaxed to work.”

Successful is an understatement for Rabobank-Liv’s reign of supremacy. If SD Worx’s dominance in 2023 and 2024 seemed unprecedented, a short flick back through the history books shows they were merely continuing where Rabobank-Liv left off. In 2014, Rabobank-Liv took 41 victories (47 if you count National, Continental and World Championships). Their team, spearheaded by Vos, was made up of stars and future stars. They were, in essence, women’s cycling’s original super-team.

Dream team

Smooth racing gave Rabobank-Liv results. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kasia Niewiadoma was just 19 years old when she signed her first professional contract with Rabobank-Liv in late 2013.

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“Those years were some of the most beautiful in my career because I was completely new to it,” the now Canyon-Sram rider tells Cycling Weekly. “I didn’t know anything about cycling, and everything happened so fast. All of a sudden, I ended up being on the best team in the world, with big stars like Marianne, Annemiek, Anna and Pauline.”

It was a dream team, really, a cherry-picked squad of the finest Dutch talents, together with some of the best international riders. “I remember having a lot of fun,” Niewiadoma continues. “We were all single, so we were all doing cool things together off the bike. It was just an amazing part of my life.”

The name Rabobank will sound familiar to cycling fans. The Dutch bank sponsored a men’s team – which is now Visma-Lease a Bike – for 17 years, before withdrawing its support in 2012 amid doping accusations. Earlier that same year, the company took over a women’s team, and catapulted it to the top of the sport.

“When Rabobank came in, we had more opportunities,” sports director Van den Boom explains. “It’s actually the base of what all the [women’s] teams have now. We created that. We were one of the first that had this connection with a bigger organisation, which of course meant that we had the opportunities to use the best materials.”

Interestingly, the sport has come so far since, that if you dropped Rabobank-Liv into today’s peloton, the team might not survive. The squad’s budget was “far less” than the modern WorldTour average, Van den Boom says, running on around €1million (£860,000) a year. Rider salaries were just a couple of thousand euros each per month.

All too easy

2014 proved a landmark season for Rabobank-Liv. The team won at Flèche Wallonne, took the title of Great Britain’s inaugural Women’s Tour, and won the calendar’s first La Course by the Tour de France. “We had really an extraordinary year,” says Van den Boom.

Vos won the road world title twice during her time at Rabobank-Liv. (Image credit: Getty Images)

That summer, the team’s dominance reached its pinnacle, with six stage wins and a podium lockout at the Giro d’Italia Femminile – Vos on the top step, followed by Ferrand-Prévot and Van der Breggen.

Niewiadoma finished 11th, the highest-placed teenager. “I wanted to be one of them,” the Polish rider says of her teammates. “I remember that I didn’t want to be 11th, I wanted to be up there in front.”

The tenth and final day of the race ended in controversy. For much of the ascent to Madonna del Ghisello, Rabobank-Liv toyed with the defending champion Mara Abbott. They surrounded the American on the climb, suffocating her ability to attack, and were criticised afterwards for unsporting tactics.

Iris Slappendel was one of Rabobank-Liv’s key domestiques at the race, and remembers other teams growing tired of the sight of them winning. “I think the peloton got a bit annoyed and bored with our supremacy,” she says. “We got some negative comments, as well. It was also around the time that Rabobank stopped sponsoring the men’s team because of the doping affair, and we were still sponsored by Rabobank. We got some comments with double meanings.”

Leadership conundrum

Vos was boss at Rabobank-Liv. (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWPix)

In the team’s prime, captain duties often fell to Vos. The Dutchwoman was so strong, she won 20 out of her 44 race days in 2014, and never finished outside the top 10.

“It was just so easy for her to win,” says Slappendel. “You could have put my mum in the car and [Vos] would have won races, tactically. And my mum knows nothing about cycling, to be clear.”

For Van den Boom, leadership calls often came late, as the race unfolded on the road. “Everybody always expected Vos to be the leader, but we didn’t always play that card,” he says. “It was always funny that the other teams didn’t know who was going to have leadership, because it was in the race where we decided.”

Was there ever any tension about those mid-race decisions? “No,” replies the sports director. “I cannot say that I ever felt that.”

Slappendel, however, remembers a different story. “There were moments when you feel there’s internal competition,” the former Dutch road champion says. After all, Rabobank-Liv was a team of hitters, each capable of winning on any given day. “I think, overall, we managed really well to keep a good atmosphere, but at some points it’s difficult. That’s part of being the best team in the world.

“We never had big conflicts. I think you can compare it a bit to SD Worx [in 2023]. Sometimes you feel like there is some internal rivalry, but at the same time the riders stay professional because they know they need each other. I think it was very similar with Rabobank.”

Slappendel takes a selfie with her team-mates at the 2014 Grand Prix de Plouay-Bretagne. (Image credit: Getty Images)

End of an era

Rabobank’s sponsorship ran until the end of 2016, when it pulled the plug and the team began to morph into Liv Racing, which merged to become Liv AlUla Jayco in 2024. Van den Boom has remained with team throughout, and is now the general manager of their Continental squad.

In 2023, the bar set by Rabobank-Liv was raised. SD Worx, the latest Dutch super-team, recorded over 60 wins, led mainly by Lotte Kopecky and Demi Vollering. “They’re playing the same game,” said Van den Boom. “We didn’t invent the game, but you need to have the tools - good riders - and then you have more tactical cards to play.”

Still, for all the accolades SD Worx riders can boast, they will never know the righteous feeling of being the only team in the car park with a bus. For Rabobank-Liv, it might have been a simple luxury, one that took them on a five-year journey of victories, but it marked the dawn of a new professional standard in women’s cycling.