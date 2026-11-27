European cross-country and short-track champion, Charlie Aldridge, is turning to the road, with a projected move to UAE Team Emirates-XRG Gen Z.

British rider Aldridge, who is also a World silver medalist in both cross-country disciplines, left Cannondale Factory Racing for Swiss outfit, Thomus Maxon this year, after the closure of his team.

On Wednesday, La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that the 25-year-old had reportedly signed to race on the road with UAE’s development team.

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The transition of mountain bike riders to the road is now a well-charted path. In 2025, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot returned to the road after ten years racing mountain bikes, in the same year Alan Hatherly moved to Giant’s road squad, Jayco AlUla. And, despite a dominant summer of cross-country racing, series lead Adrien Boichis skipped the last two World Cup rounds to focus on upcoming road races with Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe, in a move that saw him drop out of contention for the 2026 Overall Series title.

While this crossover of disciplines is not uncommon, riders usually compete under the same parent team (Ferrand-Prévot riding with Giant and Jayco AlUla, and Puck Pieterse splitting her time between the Fenix-Deceuninck road and cross-country teams), Aldridge will apparently be competing for multiple teams.

Aldridge will also be the first non-Swiss signing for a cross-country team that currently boasts the U23 World Champion sibling duo, Monique and Nicholas Halter.

The UCI’s new points system, which will allow riders to collect points across multiple cycling disciplines, could strengthen the flow of mountain bike riders to the road; Aldridge collected 679 UCI points this season, though he would have had to be in a road team's top 20 riders for his points to be shared with a road team.

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If not leading to more mountain bikers swapping disciplines, this could mean that cross-discipline racing may be increasingly encouraged by road teams, especially as cross-country teams continue to fold.

Whether Aldridge’s prospective move to the road is about surviving an uncertain cross-country landscape, or whether he harbours ambitions to move into the main UAE squad, remains to be seen. For now, his focus will remain on World Cup racing in the lead-up to the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.