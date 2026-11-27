For Black Friday, Amazon has once again dropped the price of the Lego Icons Road Bike to nearly its lowest ever price (previous low: £78.79 during Prime Day) with a Prime member voucher that saves an extra £7.79.

This takes this excellent gift idea for cyclists down from £109.99 to £86.99, then the Black Friday voucher offer takes it down again to £79.20.

Shop the LEGO Icons Road Bike set for just £79.20 on Amazon.

This incredibly detailed set, Lego no. 11380, includes working gears and pedal action, plus the little details we love, like the removable bottom and rear light.

At 1015 pieces, the build certainly isn't small, and it offers the challenge Lego enthusiasts love, plus the technical, real-life, tinker-worthy features we cyclists can get on board with.

This is a brilliant opportunity to grab an easy-win Christmas gift at a great price, whether you're buying for a Lego fanatic or a cycling enthusiast.

Measuring 36cm, high x 60cm long, and 19cm wide, the Lego Icons Road Bike is a serious display piece. And at 1015 pieces, it's a serious challenge, too. Lego lovers and cyclists alike can really get into the details, with small additions like the frame-mounted water bottle and rear light adding fantastic real-world scale charm.

What really makes this set stand out is its impressive mechanical realism. The Lego team has clearly put a lot of care into capturing how a real bike works, and the result is terrific. This fully interactive Lego model features a drivetrain with an articulated chain that turns the rear wheel as you pedal. You can turn the cranks and even hear the satisfying click of a fully functional freewheel.

For those lucky enough to have office space or a Lego room to display this awesome model, Amazon also offers LED lighting kit upgrades with fully functional front and rear lights.